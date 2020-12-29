Products
Stache Products’ Rio Makes Dabbing Easier Than Ever
‘Rig in One’ device utilizes integrated torch for a safer and smoother experience.
The dabbing lifestyle is hot — literally. Blasting a banger with a blowtorch until it has reached several hundred degrees and letting it cool down just enough to vaporize your cannabis concentrates may offer quite the hit, but it has its setbacks.
Being forced to meddle with the torch can lead to safety issues and other difficulties. Electronic nails and rigs are an alternative but tend to be less portable, and we all know the disappointment that arises when a battery is depleted when you’re ready for the new rip.
Knowing there had to be a better way, the savvy entrepreneurs at Stache Products invented the RiO, AKA the “rig-in-one.” This small-but-mighty dab rig has a built-in blowtorch and is still compact enough for on-the-go dabbers. We got our hands on the Rio to see how it stacks up to the traditional rig set-up — read on for our thoughts!
First Impressions: Pretty and Intriguing
Out of the box, we were impressed by the high-quality EVA foam carrying case which houses the RiO components. With a zipper enclosure, cloth handle and a pocket for accessories, the case takes up less real estate than many of the large, James Bond-style cases we see people schlepping their rigs in at events.
The RiO itself has a sleek, resin base that holds the torch, which has only the business end protruding out. Above this holds a glass bubbler rig with 14mm shower head perc, which the included 14mm male quartz banger fits inside of perfectly. Two silicon plugs for travel, a glass carb cap, and a dab tool complete the set.
The majority of seasoned dabbers would know exactly what to do with all of these components, but a rookie would not. The included directions only tell you how to fill the torch with butane (sold separately) and not much else. A simple YouTube search will fulfill any other knowledge gaps, but with additional user instructions, the RiO would be truly foolproof.
Ideal for Fans of Cold Start Dabs
To use the RiO, gently turn the torch valve counterclockwise until you hear a hiss. Then, simply hit the button to ignite. Because the torch is positioned directly under the banger, the RiO is ideal for fans of cold start dabbing, meaning the material is already inside the bowl prior to heating. The banger itself has a cylinder in the middle, making for an even melt.
With the heat source being so close to the banger, it becomes hot very quickly, so it’s important to keep a close eye and act accordingly. It’s also not necessary to turn the valve all the way – only enough for it to produce a flame. Once it’s lit, it can be adjusted to your preference. We only had to heat it for about 15 seconds before the live resin started bubbling. This made for a deliciously terpy hit, which the water within cooled considerably.
No Battery, No Coil, No Problem
The RiO is a fantastic dab rig for use at home and on-the-go. The integrated torch is a game-changer, offering a compact and easy-to-use vaporization experience. With a product slogan of “no battery, no coil, no problem,” the RiO allows for a traditional dab experience without the muss and fuss. Simply add butane and your favorite cannabis concentrate, and you’ll be on your way.