Bee’s Knees Wellness: CBD for Healthy Living

Bee’s Knees Wellness isn’t your average hemp cannabinoid company. The women-owned brand launched in 2021 with a mission to bring education to the forefront of the hemp industry.

As a purveyor of products developed for health and wellbeing, the Bee’s Knees knows that the more informed people are, the better able they are to make choices that will truly benefit them. Bee’s Knees also recognizes that the flow of information can unite people and build community. On the company’s website, you can find a webinar series called ​​“LIVE With The HIVE,” blog posts, and detailed educational content about CBD and other ingredients found in Bee’s Knees’ product. Bee’s Knees also has an affiliate program with dozens of consultants from across the US.

“Ultimately, we really want to make wellness a kinetic thing,” states their website. “When you experience the power that one of our products has to change your life physically or mentally, you want to shout it out to the entire world, so we built a business model that rewards that kind of thing.”

Keep reading to find out what I think of the Bees Knee’s products after trying some for myself, plus an interview with co-founder Marilee Scruton. Scruton shares her personal Bee’s Knee picks, plus a deeper explanation of the motivation behind the brand and all they’re doing to keep education at the forefront.

Product Review: Thoughtful and Thorough

Bee’s Knees Wellness offers an array of CBD products from gummies, tinctures and muscle rubs, to more unique and innovative items like hemp-powered skincare, tincture spritzes and drink mixes. This brand has something for everyone. Maybe you’re looking for a product to support a specific area of your life such as pain management, focus or sleep, or maybe you are just looking to boost general wellness.

From the lineup of Bee’s Knees Wellness goods, I tried both of the tincture spritzes, the magnesium cream and all four kinds of gummies. As someone who does my best to make conscious decisions and is very selective about the products I use, I am truly impressed by the thoughtfulness and thoroughness that went into developing the Bee’s Knees Wellness range of hemp-derived wellness products. Keep reading to find out why I like these so much!

The spritzes come in an orange-flavored ‘Energy’ blend made with organic MCT Oil, CBG, ashwagandha and ginseng; and a ‘Bliss’ spritz with organic MCT Oil, Delta-8 and flavoring from organic mint terpenes. The ingredient list for the spritzes are clean and concise. They have absolutely no junk in them, they function well, are super convenient and will be going right into my purse.

The magnesium cream comes in a simple and effective plastic pump-top container. The cream has a smooth, rich texture that glides onto the skin and provides both instant and long-lasting relief. I will say, the ingredient list for the cream is longer and a bit more suspect than most of the other Bee’s Knees Wellness products. However, it’s worth noting that the main components of the cream are wholesome and nourishing, including witch hazel, menthol, arnica oil, peppermint and rosehip essential oils, and of course, magnesium. I also appreciate the importance of a formula that is properly emulsified so the benefits of the cream are evenly distributed with each pump, which can be extremely hard to achieve without the use of some of those harder-to-pronounce ingredients. Overall, I’m really excited to have this cream on hand to help keep my magnesium levels up, for everyday tension relief, and in case of any muscular strain or soreness.

These edibles come in a tropical flavor with Delta-9 and CBD, a full-spectrum Delta-8 and CBG Watermelon flavor, a lemon CBD variety, and a raspberry lemon ‘Dream’ gummy with CBG, CBN, Magnesium and Melatonin. Everything about these gummies is a 10 out of 10 from me; from the consistency, to the flavor, to the effect and most importantly, the ingredients. The list of ingredients for all the gummies is short and sweet and includes only simple, clean and expertly formulated ingredients.

The team at Bee’s Knees Wellness are self-proclaimed “Picky Product Perfectionists” who truly prioritize wellness. They just earned themselves a new customer. I’m happy to report that after trying Bee’s Knees Wellness products, I relate to the sentiment posted on the company’s website about feeling so excited about the power of these products that I want to shout it from the rooftops or rather, proclaim it on these pages: These products are great!

Meet Bee’s Knees Co-Founder, Marilee Scruton

I had a quick chat with Bee’s Knees co-founder Marilee Scruton to get a behind-the-scenes look at the brand, plus Scruton’s thoughts are on the future of the hemp industry.

Cannabis Now: On any given day, which of Bee’s Knees Wellness products do you keep on hand, and why?

MS: I always start my day with a dropper full of our Cinnamon CBG Tincture. CBG is a powerful component of the plant known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-microbial, and neuroprotective qualities. It is known to be great for digestive health and also provides me with a boost of energy. It interacts with our endocannabinoid system much like THC does without the euphoria associated with THC, so it’s an excellent way to start the day. Studies show it can help reduce cell proliferation, migration and survival in various tumor types, so for me, CBG will always be on the rotation!

CN: When you first got into the industry and discovered the market was populated with unsatisfactory products, what were the most significant concerns or red flags that stood out to you?

MS: That is a good question, and the very reason I started Bee’s Knees Wellness. I wasn’t finding the quality of products I wanted to see and use. There were a lot of artificial ingredients, and it concerned me then and still concerns me today when I see companies making false claims and/or providing inaccurate information. It’s complicated and there is a lot to know, but it’s incumbent on those of us in the industry to help educate the consumer so they can make sound decisions on what’s right for them.

CN: According to your website, Bee’s Knees provides luxury products. Luxury can mean different things for different people. How is luxury defined and embodied at Bee’s Knees?

MS: Another great question! To us, luxury means clean, high-quality ingredients, standout packaging and products that deliver real results. We create effective, honest formulas without the steep price tag. While we’re not the cheapest—or the most expensive—we never cut corners. Our customers can trust us for consistent quality across every product, now and always.

CN: Your team has created extensive educational resources, including webinars, detailed informational content, and an affiliate program that has consultants across the nation. Bee’s Knees Wellness prioritizes education and community engagement. Can you comment on how it feels to be part of this thriving “hive” that you helped establish?

MS: My journey within the industry started when I opened a brick-and-mortar store on Main Street in Park City, Utah, in 2020. I wanted an attractive and welcoming space where people could ask questions and sample products without feeling intimidated. We have a lot of educational graphics and takeaways—people love that ECS visual! My staff is well-trained and educated, and my most successful salespeople are the ones with the most knowledge. My store, Hemped Park City, was truly the impetus to creating Bee’s Knees Wellness, and learning what customers wanted, needed and responded to helped foster our culture of education and community at Bee’s Knees.

With education in mind, one of the first things we did after launching the BKW website, was to create an educational website. The Hemp Learning Channel is loaded with research and information that both our consultants and customers, or anyone really, can go to. We also provide formalized self-directed training to those who want it. Those with the most knowledge are the ones who excel and thrive!

CN: What are your aspirations or visions for the future of the hemp industry?

MS: My hope is that regulations will normalize, if that’s even possible. We are based in Utah with some of the strictest regulations in the country, and things continue to change both locally and federally, so stabilization there would be ideal. As both a manufacturer and retailer, I often say it’s like playing ‘Whack-a-Mole’ to keep up with the continual changes. Regardless, though, we are nimble and we continue to bob and weave to adapt. I, of course, would like everyone to utilize hemp in one form or another. We are seeing it become more and more mainstream, and that will help diminish some of the stigma, so more people will be open to it. I firmly believe there is something for everyone, and with a little more education and guidance, we can help make that happen.