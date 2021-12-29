8 Cannabis Creams for Treating Your Dry Winter Skin

PHOTO White bear studio

It’s winter time and that means the days are short, dark and cold, and your skin is in need of some extra TLC to help combat the dryness that arctic temperatures can bring. During this time of the year, it’s important to switch up your skin routine to incorporate moisturizers that are thicker in texture to help coat any skin that may get exposed to the cold. Cannabis creams offer a way to hydrate, combined with the therapeutic effects of marijuana to help get you through winter feeling nourished and less tense. Here are some of our suggestions to keep you set until the sun returns in full force.

You can use this rich, hydrating cream every day to maintain your skin’s moisture, whether it’s right after a shower or anytime throughout the day. Mandarin, cedar and geranium come together in this lotion to make a light, citrusy scent that won’t have you worried that anyone will guess that you’re using a cannabis-infused lotion at your desk.

With your feet bundled up in socks and shoes, it’s important to give them a little attention at the end of a busy day — especially if you’re been standing or walking around for a majority of it. Essential oils like peppermint and arnica combined with cannabis extract can help you reduce pain, soreness and inflammation while also getting some much-needed moisture.

Pull out this salve for those extra dry trouble areas like your elbows, knees, feet and anywhere else that needs some further attention. This salve is made with sungrown cannabis and solar-infused olive oil along with medicinal plants like calendula, comfrey, St. John’s wort, yarrow and plantain to boost the benefits and keep your skin hydrated.

For people whose work involves lots of typing or other repetitive movements with your hands, you can solve two problems with this soothing lotion that will keep your hands moisturized and help cut down on tension as you work. The muscle relief lotion is also great for post-shower moisturizing for a relaxed, pain-free body as you prepare for a rejuvenating rest.

Repair sun-damaged skin from the summer and help you skin regenerate itself with this lotion that can also salvage dry, dull skin. A medley of oils including grapeseed, avocado, jojoba, sweet almond and coconut all work together to soften your skin, stop itchiness related to lack of moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This luxurious, whipped body butter is great for dry skin as well as eczema, psoriasis and other skin irritations that might get exacerbated when cold weather comes around. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula makes it easy to apply and absorb.

If you deal with cracked heels and rough feet, rubbing this on before bed and letting it absorb overnight can help make a major difference. Cocoa and shea butter give this cream its thick texture paired with tea tree, arnica, lavender and spearmint to provides long-lasting relief.

Add this fragrance-free, hypoallergenic cream to your morning and evening skincare routine to keep your face and neck nice and smooth. With hempseed oil, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, infused in this cream, you can combat acne and reduce wrinkles as well.