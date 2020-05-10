5 Articles to Send Your Canna-Curious Mom This Mother’s Day

PHOTO greola84

Has your mom expressed an interest in cannabis but hasn’t quite crossed over into acceptance? Perhaps these articles will help.

This Mother’s Day is an unusual one because most children will be forced celebrate their moms from afar due to COVID-19. Since you’ve likely been keeping in touch a bit more than usual, maybe it’s time to dive into normally uncharted territory. Why not spice up that phone or video chat conversation by bringing up cannabis?

We’ve curated these articles to be suited to a mother’s interests: A gift guide of mom-approved products, tips for a mother who may be new to cannabis but wants to know more, an interview with noted canna-chef and mother Nonna Marijuana, information about treating pets with cannabis and an overview of the topical application of medical marijuana. And if your mom isn’t new to the plant consider getting her something on this list or have some flowers delivered…you know the kind we mean.

PHOTO Pexels

Once upon a time, it used to just be the cool parents who smoked cannabis. Now, parents of all stripes and lifestyles are reviving their college days habits or just trying out cannabis for the first time thanks to the blossoming acceptance around the plant’s healing powers. Some smoke, some vape, some prefer edibles, others stick to topicals or tinctures and others dabble in a little bit of everything. Whatever your mom favors, you can find something here that will make her smile on her special day.

PHOTO Gracie Malley

It’s important to have some sort of clue about what direction to go in when heading into unfamiliar territory, whether it’s first-timers or folks who haven’t had the opportunity to indulge in their favorite plant for quite awhile. Whatever the circumstance, it’s clear that there are a load of new and returning users who aren’t educated about some basic ways to keep themselves and others from having overwhelming and unpleasant experiences.

PHOTO Yoshi Taima

Aurora Leveroni is the high priestess of pot cuisine. The 92-year-old Italian grandmother, better known as “Nonna Marijuana,” charmed the cannabis community with her appearance in the debut episode of Munchies’ “Bong Appetit” series when she showed how she prepared classic Italian dishes, but replaced traditional fats with marijuana-infused butter and oil.

PHOTO Pixabay

For many mothers, pets are extremely important and their health and safety is crucial. Another way to introduce your mom to cannabis is through pet medicine. This article conveys firsthand experiences of owners treating their pets with cannabis medicine for the first time.

ILLUSTRATION CSA-Printstock

More and more seniors are coming to cannabis for the first time via topicals, perhaps most often to treat arthritis. Since those who might be averse to getting high from smoking or eating cannabis are often not intimidated by using a non-psychoactive cannabis balm, topicals offer a way to discover the healing properties of cannabis while eliminating the fear of getting too buzzed.

TELL US, do you talk to your mom about cannabis?