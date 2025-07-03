Sponsored
The Montana Green Pages: The Best Dispensaries in Montana
The cannabis brands defining Montana.
MT’s Elevation of Cultivation
The living soil, sungrown revolution is taking over Montana one farm at a time.
Thanks to leaders in the space like Adam Arnold from Collective Elevation, who is running the most awarded grow operation in Montana as well as helping to start the Living Soil Alliance and hosting the Cannabis Cultivation and Science Conference in Bozeman in September.
The Living Soil Alliance features esteemed award‑winning grow operations as members on their site: Holistic Releaf by Design, Bighorn Buds, NinePipe Organics, Sacred Sun Farms, Borealis Natural Gardens, Cannabis Counter, Lionheart and Sensi Care.
Early this summer, we caught up with Arnold to ask him about his grow operation and what sets it apart as he aims to lead the way in growing in a way that is “better for the planet, better for the people and a better product.”
Jesse Barney: How did you get started growing with soil and sun?
Adam Arnold: We started with hoop houses and simple processes on my farm in Clarkston.
JB: I remember that, I didnt realize that you started in the sun way back then, more than ten years ago!
AA: Yep, I’ve always been an outdoor or hoop house guy and I only came to indoor light and started a shop in Four Corners as a way to support my veg and clones and moms so that I could have access to better mom’s year round. Basically what I did was I started out off grid and realized that the terpenes you get from natural sunshine and living soil really actually are some of the best flavors you can find.So I kind of stumbled upon something just based on the style of my grow, and it was confirmed by the first round of cannabis cups when my first farm’s entries just cleaned house.
JB: That’s why you kicked so much ass!
AA: Yup, so you very rarely in business get win‑win scenarios… So we have something that’s better for the planet, cheaper to produce, and therefore can be sold for cheaper and also is a better product overall. So we just kind of naturally stumbled into something that almost never happens. Usually you have to choose between quality or quantity or style, but it turns out you get the best terps from the sun.
There’s a lot to be said by trying to mimic nature and re‑create the way these plants are growing for millions of years. That is, roots in the soil, leaves facing the sun. Then you just supplement when Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate. That’s what the premise was—mimicking nature.
Then, of course we started the Living Soil Alliance, which is to celebrate all the living‑soil people in Montana cause we’ve got a sweet little scene of of living‑soil people and that’s been a great way to educate consumers.
They just had the Big Sky Hempfest in Bozeman. I didn’t enter the competition, but living soil [grows] essentially won every single category. And not only that, but Collective Elevation is the most awarded cannabis in Montana… So what I’m saying is living soil takes the Pepsi challenge every single time. You grow the same strains with living soil and it’s hard to beat.
The Montana Green Pages
Anaconda
Top Shelf Botanicals
46 Town Pump Rd, Anaconda, MT 59711
(406) 559-3126
@h20top.shelf.botanicals
Arlee
Top Shelf Botanicals
92491 US-93, Arlee, MT 59821
(406) 726-7688
@h20top.shelf.botanicals
Big Sky
Greener Pastures
120 Big Pine Dr #5, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 599-4836
@greenerpasturesmontana
Honey Sour
12 Skywood Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 321-1367
@honeysourdispensary
The Java Joint by LPC
245 Town Center Ave #1B, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 995-2725
@lpc.montana
Lone Peak Cannabis Co.
115 Aspen Leaf Dr #1D, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 995-2403
@lpc.montana
Big Sky Buds
115 Aspen Leaf Dr, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 995-3004
@big_sky_buds1
Belgrade
Apogee Gardens
1550 Amsterdam Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714
(406) 813-8223
@apogeegardensbozeman
Natural Wellness
5176 Jackrabbit Ln, Belgrade, MT 59714
(406) 924-2177
Juniper Naturals
5174 Jackrabbit Ln, Belgrade, MT 59714
(406) 595-3474
@junipermtgoods
Switchback53
86 Sundown Creek Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714
(406) 333-8925
@switch.back53
Belt
Higher Capacity
316 Bridge St, Belt, MT 59412
(406) 403-0722
Bigfork
The Local
7571 Montana Hwy 35, Bigfork, MT 59911
(406) 837-2727
@thelocaldisp
Billings
Natural Wellness
6624 S Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 696-9277
@natural.wellness.inc
Apogee Gardens
2750 Old Hardin Rd Unit E, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 200-7446
@apogeegardensbillings
Frosteez
5055 Jellison Rd Bldg 3, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 252-3569
@frosty.fam
Frosteez Lockwood
3205 N Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 855-9028
@frosty.fam
Golden Valley Honey
3668 Wise Ln, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 652-5819
Forever Green
4949 Danford Drive, West End Billings, MT 59106
(406) 702-0600
@forevergreenmontana
Forever Green
1416 East Lane, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 702-2436
@forevergreenmontana
Forever Green
1110 Firth Street, Lockwood, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 855-9277
@forevergreenmontana
Lionheart Cannabis
6400 S Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 652-5513
@lionheart_406
Holistic Releaf by Design
2860 Old Hardin Rd D, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 969-1127
@holisticreleafbydesign
Montana Advanced Caregivers
917 3rd Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 259-7846
Montana Advanced Caregivers
1401 S 32nd St W, Billings, MT 59102
(406) 601-1164
Montana Advanced Caregivers
7014 Cowboy Way, Billings, MT 59106
(406) 200-7806
Stink Blossom
1031 US-87, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 591-9233
Stink Blossom West
7117 Cowboy Way, Billings, MT 59106
(406) 894-2033
N8V Grown
420 Main Street West, Box Elder, MT 59521
(406) 352-3778
@n8vgrown
Trigger’s Relief
7980 S Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 651-2087
Bozeman
Apogee Gardens
1119 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 219-2344
@apogeegardensbozeman
Apogee Gardens
14 Blackwood Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 333-8216
@apogeegardensbozeman
Montanabis Cannabis
719 S 9th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
(909) 232-5702
@montanabiscannabis
Big Sky Buds
81549 Gallatin Rd Unit 6, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 763-1420
@big_sky_buds1
Collective Elevation
1008 N 7th Ave Suite D, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 595-9474
Greener Pastures
1009 W College St, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 551-5516
@greenerpasturesmontana
7580 Pioneer Way, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 599-0923
@greenerpasturesmontana
In The Trees Dispensary
97 Shepherd Trail #7, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 595-4890
@inthetreesindustries
Honey Sour
1716 W Main St #3, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 290-4665
@honeysourdispensary
Juniper Weed Dispensar
120 N Grand Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 595-3181
@junipermtgoods
Lazy Daze Cannabis
80127 Gallatin Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 219-7420
@lazydazecannabis
Lionheart Cannabis
1117 N 7th Ave #1, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-2837
@lionheart_406
29 Pioneer Way, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 551-9112
@lionheart_406
Lone Peak Cannabis Company
825 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 624-6725
@lpc.montana
81555 Gallatin Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 451-3243
@lpc.montana
Montana Wildflower
15 Tai Ln Ste 11, Bozeman, MT 59715
@mtwildflowerofficial
Montana Kush
14 E Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 551-2083
@montanakushog
Operation Green
303 Shepherd Trail Unit 4, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 224-8142
@operationgreen406
Nature’s Roots
338 Graves Trail D, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 624-6353
@naturesrootsmontana
Collective Elevation
2230 W Main St Ste A, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 589-5662
Big H
323 Shepherd Trail Suite 10, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 586-5874
@supherb_wellness
Sacred Sun Farms
323 Shepherd Trail Unit 12, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 404-0602
@sacredsunfarms2, @madisonriverhashcompany
Top Shelf Botanicals
514 S 23rd Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 219-3288
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Butte
Top Shelf Botanicals
3350 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 565-5970
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Apogee Gardens
119 N Main St, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 299-3027
@apogeegardens_butte
Collective Elevation
34 E Galena St, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 565-5850
Zen Medicine
628 E Front St, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 565-5272
@zenmedicine406
Honey Sour
3348 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 290-4094
@honeysourdispensary
1210 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 321-0535
@honeysourdispensary
Lone Peak Cannabis Company
3103 Harrison Ave Suite B, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 221-7407
@lpc.montana
Lionheart Cannabis
3305 Monroe Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 578-0391
@lionheart_406
2892 US-89, Emigrant, MT 59027
(406) 552-4935
@lionheart_406
Montana Kush
3346 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 299-2357
@montanakushog
Natural Wellness
2501 Harrison Ave #A, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 299-3888
@naturalwellnessbutte
Charlo
N8V Grown
68056 US-93, Charlo, MT 59824
(406) 644-2437
@n8v_grown
Columbia Falls
Bloominati
143 Osprey Business Court, Columbia Falls, MT
(406) 250-5506
Cut Bank
N8V Grown
4 Hole Brothers Rd, Cut Bank, MT 59427
(406) 229-1409
@n8v_grown
Dillon
D&L’s Sweetwater Goods
1030 Selway Dr, Dillon, MT 59725
(406) 683-6100
Hamilton
Euphoria Wellness
128 Birch St, Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 375-5591
@euphoriawellnessmso
Apogee Gardens
1704 N 1st St, Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 961-6865
@apogeegardens_butte
Great Falls
Frosteez
183 Black Eagle Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404
(406) 315-5960
@frosty.fam
Holistic Releaf by Design
6 Black Eagle Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404
(406) 591-0660
@holisticreleafbydesign
1301 10th Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 315-2444
@holisticreleafbydesign
Lionheart Cannabis
10 Black Eagle Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404
(406) 551-9707
@lionheart_406
Top Shelf Botanicals
750 6th St SW, Great Falls, MT 59404
(406) 866-0212
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Ennis
Holistic Releaf by Design
4718 US-287, Ennis, MT 59729
(406) 682-3756
@holisticreleafbydesign
Lone Peak Cannabis Company
100 Prairie Wy Unit 1, Ennis, MT 59729
(406) 682-3160
@lpc.montana
Top Shelf Botanicals
219 E Main St, Ennis, MT 59729
(406) 682-5558
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Eureka
Power Plant
17 Arena Ln, Eureka, MT 59917
406-270-0244
@powerplantmt
Awesome Blossoms
726 US-93, Eureka, MT 59917
(406) 270-9388
@abmtbg
Glendive
Sacred Sun Farms
727 O Neil St A, Glendive, MT 59330
(406) 312-3752
@sacredsunfarms2, @madisonriverhashcompany
Harlem
N8V Grown
42443 US-2, Harlem, MT 59526
(406) 352-3770
@n8v_grown
Havre
Natural Wellness
2321 US-2, Havre, MT 59501
(406) 390-3405
@natural.wellness.inc
Helena
Helena Buds
2625 Canyon Ferry Rd, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 558-2572
helena.buds420
Lionheart Cannabis
1530 Prospect Ave #1, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 551-4900
@lionheart_406
Montana Kush
1427 Orange Ave Unit B, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 996-1061
@montanakushog
Natural Wellness
235 E Lyndale Ave, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 422-1211
@natural.wellness.inc
4071 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602
(406) 513-1460
@natural.wellness.inc
Top Shelf Botanicals
520 Euclid Ave Ste A, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 475-5381
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Sean’s Way
1900 N Last Chance Gulch #1, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 502-1008
@wayseans
Apogee Gardens
2121 Euclid Ave, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 502-1166
@apogeegardens.helena
Cannabis Corner
104 E Broadway St Suite 1, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 422-4113
@cannabiscornerinfo
Buzz Genetics
1426 Cedar St Suite B, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 422-1142
@buzz_genetics
Kalispell
Power Plant
1007 US-2, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 270-0244
Flower Dispensary
1440 Montana Hwy 35 B, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 541-0420
Awesome Blossoms
1111 Rose Crossing, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 890-2420
@abmtbg
Honey Sour
1278 US-2, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 290-4403
@honeysourdispensary
Lifted Meds
1196 US-2, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 314-4299
@lifted_meds
Lionheart Cannabis
151 Business Center Loop #2C, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 551-9195
@lionheart_406
Top Shelf Botanicals
2105 U.S. Hwy 2 E, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 249-8915
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Laurel
Frosteez
3150 Shannon Rd, Laurel, MT 59044
(406) 530-4209
Holistic Releaf by Design
1301 Thiel Rd, Laurel, MT 59044
(406) 628-3012
@holisticreleafbydesign
Lone Peak Cannabis Company
1547 US-212, Laurel, MT 59044
(406) 530-1102
Lewistown
Natural Wellness
1501 W Main St, Lewistown, MT 59457
(406) 366-3419
@naturalwellness.ltown
Libby
Granite Peak Products
162 B Bowkers St, Libby, MT 59923
(406) 291-7629
@granitepeakproducts
Livingston
Apogee Gardens
5060 US-89 S, Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 333-2477
@apogeegardenslivingston
Ganja Goddess
33 Loves Ln #3, Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 333-2262
@ganjagoddessmt
Paradise Organics
5237 US-89, Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 220-0775
@paradise0rganics
Top Shelf Botanicals
1400 E Park St, Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 333-2032
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Missoula
Lifted Meds
1420 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-3420
@lifted_meds
Big Sky Buds
109 W Main St Suite B, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 493-6301
@big_sky_buds1
Collective Elevation
211 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 600-1412
@collective_elevation
Cousins Cannabis
2604 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59808
(406) 218-0493
Cookies | Double Dogs
129 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-1218
@cookies_missoula
Euphoria Wellness
616 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 317-1419
@euphoriawellnessmso
Farm406
1851 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 549-7575
@farm406mt
Flower
2710 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 541-0420
@missoula_frosteez
Frosteez
1275 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 493-1279
@missoula_frosteez
Greener Pastures
900 Strand Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 370-7186
@greenerpasturesmontana
Groove
132 W Front St Suite 2, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 550-3397
@groovesolventless
Hometree
1245 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 544-9135
Lionheart Cannabis
2007 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 944-4311
@lionheart_406
Moncanna
3314 S Reserve St C, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 493-0395
@moncanna406
Montana Kush
1935 Cooper St, Missoula, MT 59808
(406) 926-1273
@montanakushog
Stokes
2455 Dixon Ave Suite A, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 303-0725
@montanamoonrockets
The Local
3790 MT-200, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 493-0070
@thelocal_dispensary
Top Shelf Botanicals
623 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 540-5227
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
2502 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 493-0375
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Urban Farmer
120 South Ave W, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 926-1485
@tastywaveshashcompany
Zen Medicine
210 S 3rd St W, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 396-4134
@zenmedicine406
Plains
Top Shelf Botanicals
7671 MT-200, Plains, MT 59859
(406) 224-3788
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Plentywood
Double Dogs
121 N Main St B, Plentywood, MT 59254
(406) 765-1342
@doubledogsmontana
Polson
Tomcat Cannabis
3 4th Ave E, Polson, MT 59860
(406) 885-3320
@tomcat_cannabis
Top Shelf Botanicals
51015 US-93, Polson, MT 59860
(406) 319-2132
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Shepherd
406 Organix
13213 US-87, Shepherd, MT 59079
(406) 697-0347
Instagram not listed
Sheridan
Top Shelf Botanicals
114 N Main St, Sheridan, MT 59749
(406) 842-5963
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
Sidney
Double Dogs
12269 Co Rd 350, Sidney, MT 59270
(406) 433-5056
@doubledogsmontana
Somers
Green Thumbelina
5215 US-93, Somers, MT 59932
(406) 393-2028
@greenthumbelinamt
Stevensville
406 Bliss
3935 US-93, Stevensville, MT 59870
(406) 830-0200
@406_bliss
Three Forks
Top Shelf Botanicals
279 Frontage Rd, Three Forks, MT 59752
(406) 285-6930
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana
East Glacier Park
N8V Grown
20609 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT 59434
(406) 226-5506
@n8v_grown
Victor
Zen Medicine
1771 US Highway 93 N, Victor, MT 59875
(406) 802-4211
@zenmedicine406
West Yellowstone
Lone Peak Cannabis Company
4420 Targhee Pass Hwy, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
(406) 209-2317
@lpc.montana
Northstar
1870 Targhee Pass Hwy, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
(406) 922-9420
Whitefish
406 Farmacy
5895 U.S. 93 S, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 730-1227
@406farmacy
Cannabis Counter
404 E 1st St, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 730-7992
@cannabis.counter
Montana Kush
333 Baker Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 730-1656
@montanakushog
Power Plant
5600 U.S. 93 S, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 270-0244
@powerplantmt
130 Central Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 270-0244
@powerplantmt
Dire Need
845 Wisconsin Ave Unit C, Whitefish, MT 59937
Email: [email protected]
@dire_need_mt
Flower Point
505 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
Email: [email protected]
Whitehall
406 Organix
3 Robbins Ln, Whitehall, MT 59759
(406) 498-4464
@406organix
Wolf Point
Sacred Sun Farms
122 3rd Ave S, Wolf Point, MT 59201
(406) 688-8450
@sacredsunfarms2, @madisonriverhascompany
Zen Medicine
219 Main St, Wolf Point, MT 59201
(406) 650-0164
@zenmedicine406