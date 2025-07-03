Connect with us

The Montana Green Pages: The Best Dispensaries in Montana

The Montana Green Pages: The Best Dispensaries in Montana

The cannabis brands defining Montana.
Published on

MT’s Elevation of Cultivation

The living soil, sungrown revolution is taking over Montana one farm at a time.

Thanks to leaders in the space like Adam Arnold from Collective Elevation, who is running the most awarded grow operation in Montana as well as helping to start the Living Soil Alliance and hosting the Cannabis Cultivation and Science Conference in Bozeman in September.

The Living Soil Alliance features esteemed award‑winning grow operations as members on their site: Holistic Releaf by Design, Bighorn Buds, NinePipe Organics, Sacred Sun Farms, Borealis Natural Gardens, Cannabis Counter, Lionheart and Sensi Care.

Early this summer, we caught up with Arnold to ask him about his grow operation and what sets it apart as he aims to lead the way in growing in a way that is “better for the planet, better for the people and a better product.”

Jesse Barney: How did you get started growing with soil and sun?

Adam Arnold: We started with hoop houses and simple processes on my farm in Clarkston.

JB: I remember that, I didnt realize that you started in the sun way back then, more than ten years ago!

AA: Yep, I’ve always been an outdoor or hoop house guy and I only came to indoor light and started a shop in Four Corners as a way to support my veg and clones and moms so that I could have access to better mom’s year round. Basically what I did was I started out off grid and realized that the terpenes you get from natural sunshine and living soil really actually are some of the best flavors you can find.So I kind of stumbled upon something just based on the style of my grow, and it was confirmed by the first round of cannabis cups when my first farm’s entries just cleaned house.

JB: That’s why you kicked so much ass!

AA: Yup, so you very rarely in business get win‑win scenarios… So we have something that’s better for the planet, cheaper to produce, and therefore can be sold for cheaper and also is a better product overall. So we just kind of naturally stumbled into something that almost never happens. Usually you have to choose between quality or quantity or style, but it turns out you get the best terps from the sun.
There’s a lot to be said by trying to mimic nature and re‑create the way these plants are growing for millions of years. That is, roots in the soil, leaves facing the sun. Then you just supplement when Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate. That’s what the premise was—mimicking nature.

Then, of course we started the Living Soil Alliance, which is to celebrate all the living‑soil people in Montana cause we’ve got a sweet little scene of of living‑soil people and that’s been a great way to educate consumers.

They just had the Big Sky Hempfest in Bozeman. I didn’t enter the competition, but living soil [grows] essentially won every single category. And not only that, but Collective Elevation is the most awarded cannabis in Montana… So what I’m saying is living soil takes the Pepsi challenge every single time. You grow the same strains with living soil and it’s hard to beat.

The Montana Green Pages

Anaconda

Top Shelf Botanicals

46 Town Pump Rd, Anaconda, MT 59711
(406) 559-3126
@h20top.shelf.botanicals

Arlee

Top Shelf Botanicals

92491 US-93, Arlee, MT 59821
(406) 726-7688
@h20top.shelf.botanicals

Big Sky

Greener Pastures

120 Big Pine Dr #5, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 599-4836
@greenerpasturesmontana

Honey Sour

12 Skywood Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 321-1367
@honeysourdispensary

The Java Joint by LPC

245 Town Center Ave #1B, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 995-2725
@lpc.montana

Lone Peak Cannabis Co.

115 Aspen Leaf Dr #1D, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 995-2403
@lpc.montana

Big Sky Buds

115 Aspen Leaf Dr, Big Sky, MT 59716
(406) 995-3004
@big_sky_buds1

Belgrade

Apogee Gardens

1550 Amsterdam Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714
(406) 813-8223
@apogeegardensbozeman

Natural Wellness

5176 Jackrabbit Ln, Belgrade, MT 59714
(406) 924-2177

Juniper Naturals

5174 Jackrabbit Ln, Belgrade, MT 59714
(406) 595-3474
@junipermtgoods

Switchback53

86 Sundown Creek Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714
(406) 333-8925
@switch.back53

Belt

Higher Capacity

316 Bridge St, Belt, MT 59412
(406) 403-0722

Bigfork

The Local

7571 Montana Hwy 35, Bigfork, MT 59911
(406) 837-2727
@thelocaldisp

Billings

Natural Wellness

6624 S Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 696-9277
@natural.wellness.inc

Apogee Gardens

2750 Old Hardin Rd Unit E, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 200-7446
@apogeegardensbillings

Frosteez

5055 Jellison Rd Bldg 3, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 252-3569
@frosty.fam

Frosteez Lockwood

3205 N Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 855-9028
@frosty.fam

Golden Valley Honey

3668 Wise Ln, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 652-5819

Forever Green

4949 Danford Drive, West End Billings, MT 59106
(406) 702-0600
@forevergreenmontana

Forever Green

1416 East Lane, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 702-2436
@forevergreenmontana

Forever Green

1110 Firth Street, Lockwood, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 855-9277
@forevergreenmontana

Lionheart Cannabis

6400 S Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 652-5513
@lionheart_406

Holistic Releaf by Design

2860 Old Hardin Rd D, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 969-1127
@holisticreleafbydesign

Montana Advanced Caregivers

917 3rd Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 259-7846

Montana Advanced Caregivers

1401 S 32nd St W, Billings, MT 59102
(406) 601-1164

Montana Advanced Caregivers

7014 Cowboy Way, Billings, MT 59106
(406) 200-7806

Stink Blossom

1031 US-87, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 591-9233

Stink Blossom West

7117 Cowboy Way, Billings, MT 59106
(406) 894-2033

N8V Grown

420 Main Street West, Box Elder, MT 59521
(406) 352-3778
@n8vgrown

Trigger’s Relief

7980 S Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101
(406) 651-2087

Bozeman

Apogee Gardens

1119 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 219-2344
@apogeegardensbozeman

Apogee Gardens

14 Blackwood Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 333-8216
@apogeegardensbozeman

Montanabis Cannabis

719 S 9th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
(909) 232-5702
@montanabiscannabis

Big Sky Buds

81549 Gallatin Rd Unit 6, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 763-1420
@big_sky_buds1

Collective Elevation

1008 N 7th Ave Suite D, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 595-9474

Greener Pastures

1009 W College St, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 551-5516
@greenerpasturesmontana

7580 Pioneer Way, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 599-0923
@greenerpasturesmontana

In The Trees Dispensary

97 Shepherd Trail #7, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 595-4890
@inthetreesindustries

Honey Sour

1716 W Main St #3, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 290-4665
@honeysourdispensary

Juniper Weed Dispensar

120 N Grand Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 595-3181
@junipermtgoods

Lazy Daze Cannabis

80127 Gallatin Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 219-7420
@lazydazecannabis

Lionheart Cannabis

1117 N 7th Ave #1, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-2837
@lionheart_406

29 Pioneer Way, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 551-9112
@lionheart_406

Lone Peak Cannabis Company

825 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 624-6725
@lpc.montana

81555 Gallatin Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 451-3243
@lpc.montana

Montana Wildflower

15 Tai Ln Ste 11, Bozeman, MT 59715
@mtwildflowerofficial

Montana Kush

14 E Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 551-2083
@montanakushog

Operation Green

303 Shepherd Trail Unit 4, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 224-8142
@operationgreen406

Nature’s Roots

338 Graves Trail D, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 624-6353
@naturesrootsmontana

Collective Elevation

2230 W Main St Ste A, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 589-5662

Big H

323 Shepherd Trail Suite 10, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 586-5874
@supherb_wellness

Sacred Sun Farms

323 Shepherd Trail Unit 12, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 404-0602
@sacredsunfarms2, @madisonriverhashcompany

Top Shelf Botanicals

514 S 23rd Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718
(406) 219-3288
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Butte

Top Shelf Botanicals

3350 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 565-5970
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Apogee Gardens

119 N Main St, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 299-3027
@apogeegardens_butte

Collective Elevation

34 E Galena St, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 565-5850

Zen Medicine

628 E Front St, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 565-5272
@zenmedicine406

Honey Sour

3348 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 290-4094
@honeysourdispensary

1210 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 321-0535
@honeysourdispensary

Lone Peak Cannabis Company

3103 Harrison Ave Suite B, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 221-7407
@lpc.montana

Lionheart Cannabis

3305 Monroe Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 578-0391
@lionheart_406

2892 US-89, Emigrant, MT 59027
(406) 552-4935
@lionheart_406

Montana Kush

3346 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 299-2357
@montanakushog

Natural Wellness

2501 Harrison Ave #A, Butte, MT 59701
(406) 299-3888
@naturalwellnessbutte

Charlo

N8V Grown

68056 US-93, Charlo, MT 59824
(406) 644-2437
@n8v_grown

Columbia Falls

Bloominati

143 Osprey Business Court, Columbia Falls, MT
(406) 250-5506

Cut Bank

N8V Grown

4 Hole Brothers Rd, Cut Bank, MT 59427
(406) 229-1409
@n8v_grown

Dillon

D&L’s Sweetwater Goods

1030 Selway Dr, Dillon, MT 59725
(406) 683-6100

Hamilton

Euphoria Wellness

128 Birch St, Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 375-5591
@euphoriawellnessmso

Apogee Gardens

1704 N 1st St, Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 961-6865
@apogeegardens_butte

Great Falls

Frosteez

183 Black Eagle Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404
(406) 315-5960
@frosty.fam

Holistic Releaf by Design

6 Black Eagle Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404
(406) 591-0660
@holisticreleafbydesign

1301 10th Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 315-2444
@holisticreleafbydesign

Lionheart Cannabis

10 Black Eagle Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404
(406) 551-9707
@lionheart_406

Top Shelf Botanicals

750 6th St SW, Great Falls, MT 59404
(406) 866-0212
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Ennis

Holistic Releaf by Design

4718 US-287, Ennis, MT 59729
(406) 682-3756
@holisticreleafbydesign

Lone Peak Cannabis Company

100 Prairie Wy Unit 1, Ennis, MT 59729
(406) 682-3160
@lpc.montana

Top Shelf Botanicals

219 E Main St, Ennis, MT 59729
(406) 682-5558
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Eureka

Power Plant

17 Arena Ln, Eureka, MT 59917
406-270-0244
@powerplantmt

Awesome Blossoms

726 US-93, Eureka, MT 59917
(406) 270-9388
@abmtbg

Glendive

Sacred Sun Farms

727 O Neil St A, Glendive, MT 59330
(406) 312-3752
@sacredsunfarms2, @madisonriverhashcompany

Harlem

N8V Grown

42443 US-2, Harlem, MT 59526
(406) 352-3770
@n8v_grown

Havre

Natural Wellness

2321 US-2, Havre, MT 59501
(406) 390-3405
@natural.wellness.inc

Helena

Helena Buds

2625 Canyon Ferry Rd, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 558-2572
helena.buds420

Lionheart Cannabis

1530 Prospect Ave #1, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 551-4900
@lionheart_406

Montana Kush

1427 Orange Ave Unit B, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 996-1061
@montanakushog

Natural Wellness

235 E Lyndale Ave, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 422-1211
@natural.wellness.inc

4071 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602
(406) 513-1460
@natural.wellness.inc

Top Shelf Botanicals

520 Euclid Ave Ste A, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 475-5381
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Sean’s Way

1900 N Last Chance Gulch #1, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 502-1008
@wayseans

Apogee Gardens

2121 Euclid Ave, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 502-1166
@apogeegardens.helena

Cannabis Corner

104 E Broadway St Suite 1, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 422-4113
@cannabiscornerinfo

Buzz Genetics

1426 Cedar St Suite B, Helena, MT 59601
(406) 422-1142
@buzz_genetics

Kalispell

Power Plant

1007 US-2, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 270-0244

Flower Dispensary

1440 Montana Hwy 35 B, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 541-0420

Awesome Blossoms

1111 Rose Crossing, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 890-2420
@abmtbg

Honey Sour

1278 US-2, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 290-4403
@honeysourdispensary

Lifted Meds

1196 US-2, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 314-4299
@lifted_meds

Lionheart Cannabis

151 Business Center Loop #2C, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 551-9195
@lionheart_406

Top Shelf Botanicals

2105 U.S. Hwy 2 E, Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 249-8915
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Laurel

Frosteez

3150 Shannon Rd, Laurel, MT 59044
(406) 530-4209

Holistic Releaf by Design

1301 Thiel Rd, Laurel, MT 59044
(406) 628-3012
@holisticreleafbydesign

Lone Peak Cannabis Company

1547 US-212, Laurel, MT 59044
(406) 530-1102

Lewistown

Natural Wellness

1501 W Main St, Lewistown, MT 59457
(406) 366-3419
@naturalwellness.ltown

Libby

Granite Peak Products

162 B Bowkers St, Libby, MT 59923
(406) 291-7629
@granitepeakproducts

Livingston

Apogee Gardens

5060 US-89 S, Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 333-2477
@apogeegardenslivingston

Ganja Goddess

33 Loves Ln #3, Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 333-2262
@ganjagoddessmt

Paradise Organics

5237 US-89, Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 220-0775
@paradise0rganics

Top Shelf Botanicals

1400 E Park St, Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 333-2032
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Missoula

Lifted Meds

1420 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-3420
@lifted_meds

Big Sky Buds

109 W Main St Suite B, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 493-6301
@big_sky_buds1

Collective Elevation

211 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 600-1412
@collective_elevation

Cousins Cannabis

2604 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59808
(406) 218-0493

Cookies | Double Dogs

129 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-1218
@cookies_missoula

Euphoria Wellness

616 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 317-1419
@euphoriawellnessmso

Farm406

1851 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 549-7575
@farm406mt

Flower

2710 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 541-0420
@missoula_frosteez

Frosteez

1275 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 493-1279
@missoula_frosteez

Greener Pastures

900 Strand Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 370-7186
@greenerpasturesmontana

Groove

132 W Front St Suite 2, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 550-3397
@groovesolventless

Hometree

1245 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 544-9135

Lionheart Cannabis

2007 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 944-4311
@lionheart_406

Moncanna

3314 S Reserve St C, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 493-0395
@moncanna406

Montana Kush

1935 Cooper St, Missoula, MT 59808
(406) 926-1273
@montanakushog

Stokes

2455 Dixon Ave Suite A, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 303-0725
@montanamoonrockets

The Local

3790 MT-200, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 493-0070
@thelocal_dispensary

Top Shelf Botanicals

623 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 540-5227
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

2502 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 493-0375
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Urban Farmer

120 South Ave W, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 926-1485
@tastywaveshashcompany

Zen Medicine

210 S 3rd St W, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 396-4134
@zenmedicine406

Plains

Top Shelf Botanicals

7671 MT-200, Plains, MT 59859
(406) 224-3788
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Plentywood

Double Dogs

121 N Main St B, Plentywood, MT 59254
(406) 765-1342
@doubledogsmontana

Polson

Tomcat Cannabis

3 4th Ave E, Polson, MT 59860
(406) 885-3320
@tomcat_cannabis

Top Shelf Botanicals

51015 US-93, Polson, MT 59860
(406) 319-2132
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Shepherd

406 Organix

13213 US-87, Shepherd, MT 59079
(406) 697-0347
Instagram not listed

Sheridan

Top Shelf Botanicals

114 N Main St, Sheridan, MT 59749
(406) 842-5963
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

Sidney

Double Dogs

12269 Co Rd 350, Sidney, MT 59270
(406) 433-5056
@doubledogsmontana

Somers

Green Thumbelina

5215 US-93, Somers, MT 59932
(406) 393-2028
@greenthumbelinamt

Stevensville

406 Bliss

3935 US-93, Stevensville, MT 59870
(406) 830-0200
@406_bliss

Three Forks

Top Shelf Botanicals

279 Frontage Rd, Three Forks, MT 59752
(406) 285-6930
@topshelfbotanicalsmontana

East Glacier Park

N8V Grown

20609 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT 59434
(406) 226-5506
@n8v_grown

Victor

Zen Medicine

1771 US Highway 93 N, Victor, MT 59875
(406) 802-4211
@zenmedicine406

West Yellowstone

Lone Peak Cannabis Company

4420 Targhee Pass Hwy, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
(406) 209-2317
@lpc.montana

Northstar

1870 Targhee Pass Hwy, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
(406) 922-9420

Whitefish

406 Farmacy

5895 U.S. 93 S, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 730-1227
@406farmacy

Cannabis Counter

404 E 1st St, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 730-7992
@cannabis.counter

Montana Kush

333 Baker Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 730-1656
@montanakushog

Power Plant

5600 U.S. 93 S, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 270-0244
@powerplantmt

130 Central Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
(406) 270-0244
@powerplantmt

Dire Need

845 Wisconsin Ave Unit C, Whitefish, MT 59937
Email: [email protected]
@dire_need_mt

Flower Point

505 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
Email: [email protected]

Whitehall

406 Organix

3 Robbins Ln, Whitehall, MT 59759
(406) 498-4464
@406organix

Wolf Point

Sacred Sun Farms

122 3rd Ave S, Wolf Point, MT 59201
(406) 688-8450
@sacredsunfarms2, @madisonriverhascompany

Zen Medicine

219 Main St, Wolf Point, MT 59201
(406) 650-0164
@zenmedicine406

