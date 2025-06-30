Skateboarding Legend Stevie Williams Builds A Cannabis Empire

PHOTOS DGK

DGK brand takes its street fashion inspiration from the plant its founder so clearly loves.

Stevie Williams, known initially solely as “Little Stevie,” made his first impression on the skateboarding world more than three decades ago. At 12, he ripped through Philadelphia’s famous LOVE Park and catching the attention of the legacy skate brand Element then appearing in their Fine Artists Vol 1 Collection in 1994. With skills far beyond his age, he soon became synonymous with the city, developing a raw street style that reverberated to the East Coast skating scene at large.

By 18, Williams had extended his acumen to the business sphere. His career and sponsorship opportunities grew in succession with global names including G-Shock, Reebok and Playboy for exclusive collabs and signature product lines. With an entrepreneurial spirit that had yet to be satiated, Williams, with friend and collaborator Eli Soto, launched the skate brand DGK (Dirty Ghetto Kids)—a reclamation of the stereotype Williams says he faced growing up Black in the inner city—cementing his legacy on the board and beyond.

Pursuing an interest in fashion with inspiration rooted in cannabis culture, Williams is now as well-known for streetwear as he is for skating. DGK currently features a litany of goods directly inspired by the plant, from a Team Indica line of basketball wear to rolling trays adorned with works of art.

“DGK represents urban culture, so we support the cannabis space and the movement by representing that culture correctly,” Williams says.

His latest endeavor, Lord Williams Farms, is inspired by the energy of downtown Los Angeles, utilizing NFC chip technology popular in the city’s legal weed industry. “Lord Willaims is a journey brand in the cannabis lifestyle space,” he says. “It’s a blend of technology, lifestyle, cannabis and psychedelics.”

While it’s typically applied in cannabis for product verification, digital collectibles and cryptocurrency transactions, Williams uses it to engage his consumers to point-and-shoot their tag toward a product experience aligned with his vision far beyond the limitations of a static graphic.

Through ventures ranging from skate gear to streetwear with the application of innovative platforms, Williams continues to solidify his legacy as a multifaceted pioneer in skateboarding, cannabis and fashion.