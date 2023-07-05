PHOTO Song_about_summer

Here are the facts to know before boarding your next flight.

With Maryland’s adult-use cannabis law going into effect last week, the number of legal states has grown to 24. This containing wave of legalization has sparked an ever-increasing interest among travelers who wish to bring their cannabis on a plane to their destinations. And the stats are clear: The burning questions asked to Google include “Can you take weed on a plane,” which is up by 204% and “Bring CBD on a plane,” which is up by a whopping 374%.

In response to this surge in curiosity, Jonathan Bohun, a well-versed cannabis expert and the founder and CEO of WEEDAR, provides valuable insights and answers to five frequently asked questions regarding traveling with cannabis products.

Can I Carry CBD Products on a Plane?

According to the TSA, you may carry FDA-approved CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC. These products, classified as hemp-derived CBD, are decriminalized at the federal level as they don’t induce psychoactive effects. However, it’s crucial to remember that state laws can vary and what may be legal at the federal level might still be restricted or prohibited in certain states. Therefore, it is always best to check the specific laws of your departure and destination states before you travel with marijuana to ensure compliance and avoid any potential complications.

Can I Bring Cannabis on a Plane?

While many states have ok’d some form of legalization, whether adult use or medical, federal law still considers cannabis illegal. Therefore, as a general rule, carrying cannabis on a plane is always prohibited. However, local authorities may exercise discretion if the quantity carried falls within the legal limits specified by state law. It’s crucial to note that in states where cannabis possession remains illegal, travelers may face serious consequences, including potential jail time.

If you’re determined to bring cannabis on board, here are the key steps:

Thoroughly research the state laws of both your departure and destination to ensure compliance and avoid legal issues during your travels

Familiarize yourself with the rules and regulations set forth by the airline you are traveling with, as they may have specific policies regarding cannabis transportation

Will I Be Arrested if the TSA Catches Me with Cannabis?

The primary focus of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is to maintain security and prevent potential threats, such as weapons or explosives. Although TSA agents are primarily concerned with these security risks, if they come across prohibited items, including cannabis, during the screening process, they’re obligated to involve local law enforcement.

The specific consequences you may face will largely depend on local state laws. These can range from fines and confiscation of your stash to potential arrest, depending on the severity of the violation and the prevailing laws in that particular state.

Can I Carry Medical Marijuana on a Plane?

Under federal law, cannabis with more than 0.3% THC content is considered illegal. Consequently, the short answer is no; you cannot carry medical marijuana on a plane. However, if you’re traveling between states that have legalized medical marijuana, you may be able to show your valid medical card to the TSA. It is crucial to note that some states do not recognize out-of-state medical cards, so it’s advisable to confirm the recognition of your medical card in the state you’re visiting.

Do yourself a favor and double-check the policies of the airline you’re traveling with, as some carriers explicitly prohibit the transportation of medical cannabis, even if you possess a valid MMJ card which can result in real consequences.

Can I Board a Plane While High?

Federal aviation regulations strictly prohibit individuals from boarding a plane while under the influence of any substance, including cannabis and alcohol. If you show up at the airport visibly intoxicated or impaired, there’s a high likelihood that you’ll be denied boarding.

If you fear flying or experience travel-related anxiety, consider alternative options such as CBD, which can provide a calming effect without the potential psychoactive turbulence. So, sit back, relax and let your flight pass by in a soothing haze without the need for weed.

One final thought: As the legality and regulations surrounding cannabis can—and do—vary from state to state, it’s essential to understand the nuances before embarking on any journey that involves cannabis. So, it’s time to equip yourself with the knowledge surrounding the regulations of traveling with marijuana on a plane.