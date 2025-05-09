10 Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Canna-Mom

May isn’t just about florals and Mother’s Day brunch reservations; it’s also Women’s Health Month and Mental Health Month, making it a time to prioritize the well-being of the women who do it all. Unlike the nightly glass of wine, which may feel like a reward but can disrupt sleep, spike anxiety and strain long-term health, cannabis offers a more intentional way to unwind. So this year, make your Mother’s Day gifts more meaningful with a little Mary Jane.

Today’s modern canna-mom is confident, capable and unapologetically using plant medicine to feel like her best self. With a growing body of research around the endocannabinoid system and how cannabis supports stress regulation, inflammation reduction and hormonal balance, it’s no surprise more women are choosing the plant over the Pinot to help manage the physical and mental load. Whether it’s easing anxiety, improving sleep, soothing perimenopausal symptoms, or just taking the edge off after a long day, cannabis is becoming a go-to wellness tool.

So whether you’re shopping for your mom, your partner, or yourself (because, girl, you deserve it), we’ve rounded up 10 Mother’s Day gifts that celebrate modern motherhood in all its glory.

This bold-yet-delicate nameplate necklace was made for the mom who proudly reps her love for her kids and cannabis. This fun statement piece represents empowerment for Canna-moms rewriting the rules of motherhood. Available in watermelon pink or emerald green with a luxe gold chain, this necklace is a wearable reminder that you’re exactly the mom your family needs.

Some moms run on coffee. Others? A little citrusy lift from these Honey Lemon Ginger Double Take dual-action THC gummies. With 10mg of fast-acting THC and 10mg of classic THC, these gummies kick in quickly and last all day. Brightened with Absolute Sativa live rosin, they’re ideal for the mom who starts her mornings in turbo mode and could use a smooth, sustained vibe to carry her through soccer practice and spreadsheets.

For the Canna-mom who loves a sophisticated drink but wants to skip the booze, the Fable Curiosity Pack offers a lineup of non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages with flavors like orange cardamom, blackberry hibiscus, and stone fruit pine. Each can delivers 5mg of hemp-derived THC and 3mg of CBD, making it the ideal wind-down ritual or dinner party pick-me-up.

This inside-out skincare system is the ultimate multitasker, just like Mom. With a CBD-infused sleep tincture and a skin-balancing facial serum, this set targets stress and skin health, making it perfect for the mom who’s tired of being tired and dealing with adult acne. It’s made with clean, organic and preservative-free ingredients because she deserves better than a rushed night cream.

It’s a bong. It’s a candle. It’s both — and it smells fantastic. With over 100 hours of burn time and layered notes of cedar, cypress, lavender and eucalyptus, this hand-poured soy wax candle doubles as a fully functional bong once the wax is gone. This is perfect for the mom who loves a good sesh, a sentimental thank-you, and a clever home accent.

Up to 83% of women experience intimacy issues post-childbirth, so let’s normalize talking about it and offer real solutions. This THC-infused intimacy oil is designed with women’s bodies in mind, using shea butter, clary sage, and a hint of vanilla for a glide that enhances sensitivity, promotes relaxation, and makes reconnecting more pleasurable.

If your mom has a bookshelf full of health and science books, this one’s a must-add. Written by scientist and educator Dr. Riley Kirk, Reefer Wellness is a beginner-friendly guide to cannabis that breaks down the endocannabinoid system, how different delivery methods work, and what cannabis can really do for chronic pain, sleep, and mood. It’s empowering, educational and stigma-smashing.

Perimenopause is no joke and neither is this clinically formulated sleep system. Designed specifically for women navigating the rollercoaster of hormonal shifts, Opal & Joy’s two-part system (Rest and Relax) combines CBD, CBN, adaptogens and botanicals to address insomnia, anxiety, night sweats and more. It’s everything Mom needs to finally sleep through the night and wake up feeling like herself again.

If your Canna-mom’s tablescapes deserve a spotlight on Instagram, this elegant decanter-inspired bong fits right in. With gold detailing, a matching stopper, and its own “poker” tool, this piece doubles as chic decor and functional glassware. Because moms who host in heels also deserve high-quality hits.

Sometimes moms need a break that’s bigger, bolder and extra tasty. Enter Grön’s solventless hash rosin Mega Pearls. Available in flavors including Cherry Cola, Peach Mango, and Baja Blazee, these full-spectrum, flavor-packed edibles deliver 50–100mg of THC for the mom who’s not here to microdose.