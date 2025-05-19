Mexico City-Based Macusi Pipes Forges Art & Function

PHOTOS Raúl García

Macusi Pipes prides themselves in being “art that transcends time,” which is exactly what distinguishes them from their peers. The word Macusi translates to “marijuana” in the Wixárika language. This holds cultural significance, as Wixárika people–indigenous to México–are known for their deep connection to the natural world, as well as their ceremonial use of plants, including cannabis.

Founded in 2018 in México City, Macusi Pipes offers functional and ergonomic accessories with one mission: to merge cannabis paraphernalia with art, design, tradition and culture. The name Macusi is a way to honor indigenous roots while creating a product that celebrates craftsmanship and art, connecting the Wixárika community to their ancient traditions.

Macusi’s collections are created using a plaster mold specifically designed for ceramics, into which liquid ceramic is poured by hand. The piece is then kiln-fired (this first fire is called “Sancocho”), hand-glazed and fired for a second time, then after the Macusi logo is applied, it’s fired for a third and final time.

The handmade ceramic bubbler called “Bubbler Seed” comes in five different colors.

“When collectors use a Macusi product, we want them to feel a sense of connection to something bigger—whether it’s the art, the craftsmanship, or the cultural history behind each piece,” says Chris Molina, founder of Macusi Pipes (known in the industry as “Chris Macusi.”) “We create functional art that transforms smoking accessories into a meaningful experience. We want our collectors to appreciate not only the beauty and design, but also the values behind it: quality, authenticity and respect for the craft.”

One of Macusi’s best-sellers is the Semilla Bubbler. Both the name and design symbolize the beginning of the germination of a seed, representing growth and potential. It’s known for providing a very smooth, gentle hit, making it a favorite among collectors who appreciate a soft and delightful smoking experience.

Beyond their beautiful products, Macusi is deeply committed to social justice and creating a fair and equitable industry. This holds especially true in México where there’s a rich history of craftsmanship, but also significant socio-economic disparities. They believe artisans should be paid fairly for their work, supporting a more inclusive industry by working closely with local makers and supporting sustainable practices. Macusi ensures that everyone involved in the process, from creation to distribution, has the opportunity for fair compensation and recognition.

So what’s Macusi’s mission? To make a positive impact in the lives of the people they work with. This is exactly why their collab with Annaboto is incredibly significant for the Mexican cannabis market. Annaboto is an elegant portable growing system integrating hydroponics, robotics and AI to grow your own (pesticide-free) cannabis in the comfort of your home.

“This collaboration is about more than just joining forces—it’s a meeting of minds that value both beauty and function,” says Annaboto CEO Carl Palme. “Macusi Pipes, with its beautifully crafted, high-quality products and deep roots in the Mexican culture and marketplace, perfectly aligns with Annaboto’s vision. For us, partnering with Macusi means shared values. We both believe that everyday objects should be as visually appealing as they are functional.

This collaboration embodies the idea that beauty and practicality can go hand in hand.” This amazing corporate partnership is a celebration of true craftsmanship and elevated culture. It allows both Annaboto and Macusi Pipes to bring their very best to a marketplace that genuinely appreciates the powerful fusion of aesthetic beauty with functional design.