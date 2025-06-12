Mise en place:

32 servings of ground strain of your choice

4 sticks of unsalted sweet cream butter or 1 pound

1 cup macerated strawberries

½ cup non-medicated raw honey

Suggested Strains:

Strawberry Haze (70% Sativa 30% Indica): tastes like sweet strawberry with hints of rose petals

Strawberry Cough (80% Sativa 20% Indica): tastes like strawberry with sugar and cream

Directions:

Determine your strain amount of then set your bud aside in a bowl. On the stove add the butter into a pan and turn the stove top onto the lowest setting. Allow the butter to melt then add in your ground cannabis strain. Let this mixture infuse on the stove for 1 hour and stir the mixture every so often during this time frame. Be sure to skim the foam that will form at the top of the butter throughout the cooking process.

After the hour is over, separate the ground cannabis from the cannabutter by running it through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a bowl of your choice. This will separate the milk solids from your cannabutter. Pour your basic clarified cannabutter into a glass jar, ramekin or container of your choice and let it cool for 1 hour in the fridge. During this time frame the cannabutter will solidify and will be ready for use.

Remove the basic clarified cannabutter from the fridge and set out at room temperature until softened. Pour into a bowl and stir in the macerated strawberries and raw honey until fully combined. Place your Strawberry Honey Cannabutter back into your container of choice and then back into the fridge for up to 3 months or in the freezer for up to 9 months.

Product Yield: 2 cups or 32 servings at 1 tablespoon each

Originally published in Cannabis Now Magazine issue 8.