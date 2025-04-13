How to Pass A Drug Test: Employers Are Still Testing People For Marijuana

PHOTO Cambodia, P.I. Network

Although marijuana is now legal in over half the states for recreational and medicinal use, some companies are still forcing employees to test free of THC metabolites in order to secure or maintain gainful employment.

Even those operations, like casino giant Caesars Entertainment, that have eliminated the pre-employment drug screen for cannabis are still not 100 percent onboard with legal weed. Management still has the right to terminate any worker suspected of being high on the job — even if they are not actually impaired. But the situation gets worse. In Canada, which is slated to launch a nationwide cannabis market later this summer, the government is considering making mandatory drug testing part of the scene. Basically, while marijuana is inching its way into mainstream acceptance, legal users who must work for a living are still at risk of being tossed into downtrodden society.

Regardless of whether a cannabis user is on the hunt for a job or has been employed on a long-term basis, it is wise to understand the ins-and-outs of drug testing and the realities of what it takes to pass them. Unfortunately, there is no shortage of misinformation floating around on the Internet touting quick and easy ways to make a test blind to THC. But not only are these methods ineffective, they can be dangerous and sometimes even deadly. The harsh truth is that cannabinoids are fat-soluble, which makes it virtually impossible for the average human to submit a clean test without plenty of advanced notice. Marijuana stays in a person’s system longer than any other intoxicating substance. So, if you smoked weed last night and just found out that a potential employer wants you to take a drug test later this afternoon, chances are you are going to fail it big time. But you can still clean up in time for the next opportunity.

How To Pass a Drug Test

The most important secret to passing a drug test for marijuana is getting some time on your side. If you can put a couple of days between the last time you smoked and a pesky drug test, great. But if you can hold off the lab dogs for a week or more, even better. Because of how marijuana metabolizes in the body, regular users can test positive for THC metabolites for up to 30 days or more. In some extreme cases, marijuana can be detected in those with a higher BMI’s (Body Mass Index) for as long as 90 days. But most people should have no trouble washing away all signs of THC in two to 10 days.

The urine screen is the most common drug test being administered today. Some companies, however, require a hair follicle test as part of their pre-employment protocol. These are tougher to beat.

Passing a Urine Screen

First and foremost, stop smoking pot right now. It is ridiculous to think that you can pass a drug test when you’re still getting high all day long. From there, you are going to want to increase your daily intake of fluids. Flushing the THC from your system using good old-fashioned H2O is the most sensible method. Start drinking plenty of water up to the time of the test. Forget about incorporating goldenseal, vinegar, niacin or Vitamin C into the mix. There is no evidence that these additives will increase your chances of turning out a favorable result.

Also, do not get overzealous with your water consumption. Some nervous cannabis users have been known to pound mega-gallons of water in the days leading up to their drug test. But drinking too much water can lead to hyperhydration, which is a severe medical condition that can cause seizures, coma and death. To avoid this unsavory side effect, the average person should consume no more than 27-33 ounces of water per hour.

There are countless detoxification cleanses and drinks on the market that have been successful for some, while failing in others. When it comes to ridding the body of marijuana, they a crap shoot, at best. Some people have tried to sweat the stoner out of their system through rigorous exercise, but this is no more effective than regular urination.

Others, the more desperate of the breed, have taken more extreme measures, such as drinking bleach in hopes of foiling a drug test. But not only is this method stupid and dangerous, it is also ineffective.

In a pinch, a desperate person can try diluting their urine in the hours leading up to the test, but watered-down pee is often detectable in those who have made drug testing their business. There are also no guarantees that the testing agent will not blow the roof off your scam if you try handing them synthetic urine. But it might be worth a try. There are phony sex organ contraptions on the market for both men and women that allow the inconspicuous submission of bogus urine samples. Some of the more reputable devices are the Whizzinator and Clear Choice’s Incognito Belt. A recent report from SB Nation finds that athletes at the college and pro level are beating drug tests using these devices.

Again, there are no promises that this method will get you through. But at least you will have a fighting chance.

Passing a Hair Follicle Test

If you find yourself faced with a hair follicle test, be afraid, be very afraid. These are the most ruthless drug tests on the scene, as they can determine whether a person has used marijuana within the past few months. Almost nothing can be done to combat this examination. Shaving will not help your cause. Hair can be pulled from anywhere on the body. Even light marijuana users are no match for the dreaded hair follicle test. Thankfully, most employers are satisfied with the results of a urine screen. But if you find yourself in a situation where human resources is on a mission to explore the history of your drug use by nabbing a hair sample, you are going to need to try and cheat the system. Clear Choice has a hair follicle shampoo that has been known to produce solid results. Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo is also a “trusted” hair detox shampoo — even though some reports show the newer version of the product isn’t as effective as the old one.

Note: It is important to understand that these shampoos only eliminate THC metabolites from the surface. They cannot reach the cortex. So, you guessed it, there are no guarantees that these shampoos will help you pass a hair follicle test. But you have to try.

TELL US, have you ever had to take a drug test?