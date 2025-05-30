Morocco: The World’s Largest Hash Exporter

PHOTOS Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company works with local cannabis farmers and hash makers in Morocco’s Rif Mountains to introduce new cultivars to the global marketplace.

Cannabis cultivation in Morocco’s Rif Mountains dates back centuries, believed to have been introduced to the North African nation by Arab traders in the 7th century. The region’s dry, cold and mountainous climate proved ideal for growing cannabis, embedding the plant deeply into local culture. Initially consumed as kif, a blend of cannabis and tobacco smoked in traditional pipes called sebsi, the practice evolved into hashish production by the late 20th century. This shift was influenced by increased global demand and new techniques introduced by international travelers in the 1960s and ’70s. Today, Morocco is the world’s largest producer of hashish, with the Rif Valley serving as a hub for cultivation and processing rooted in tradition.

The farms in Morocco’s Rif Valley have mastered hash production over generations. Now, they’re merging traditional methods with modern GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards to create high-quality products suitable for global export. Traditional Ketama drums (Tam Tams) remain central to processing and preserving cultural heritage while ensuring compliance with international standards.

Humboldt Seed Company (HSC), the Northern Californian entity renowned for its expertise in cannabis genetics, has been actively involved in this transformation.

The Four Seasons Of Moroccan Hash Making

HSC collaborated closely with local farmers while visiting during all four seasons to better understand their practices. HSC Founder and CEO Nathaniel Pennington and his team have been helping Rif Valley farmers identify challenges while introducing innovative breeding techniques that both honor tradition and improve economic viability.

“We found ourselves sharing the same message with all the farmers we met: ‘Hold on to your heritage genetics because you have something very special here,'” shares Pennington, who also says the Moroccan Beldia hash offers “a much more visual high, almost like a mild acid trip.”

Winter And Ramadan: Quiet Processing Period

Winter is considered the “sleeping season” in the Rif Valley, marked by quietude during Ramadan. However, it’s also the primary hash processing season. As temperatures drop below 50°F, the valley echoes with the rhythmic sounds of Ketama drums, signaling hash production.

Processing follows a simple yet effective technique: Dried cannabis is sifted through silkscreens using sticks to extract trichomes. This method reflects more than 6,000 years of inherited knowledge passed down orally through generations. Workers sing traditional songs while working in synchronicity, creating a communal atmosphere steeped in history.

During their winter visit, HSC observed these practices firsthand, noting how extended families and seasonal workers gather to process hash through the night. Once finished, the hash is stored in refrigerators before being pressed into bricks for export. Morocco remains the largest global exporter of hashish, with significant shipments to Europe.

Spring: Planting Practices

Spring marks planting season in the Rif Valley. Local farmers use a unique circular planting system around their compounds. The “Inner Circle” is for Romea Flower (foreign genetics) and requires more water and care. The “Middle Circle” is reserved for

Beldia-Romea hybrids and only needs moderate attention. Lastly, the “Outer Circle” is for Beldia landrace varieties. Hardy and adapted to local conditions, these varietals yield only three percent cannabinoids and need very little attention.

HSC worked alongside farmers in the spring to observe planting methods firsthand and explore ways to enhance yields while respecting traditional practices. They also began pheno-hunting efforts to identify resilient strains suited to Morocco’s climate.

Summer: Plant-Tending Challenges

Summer is dedicated to tending cannabis plants. Farmers face challenges such as Fusarium pathogens that threaten crops. HSC focused on identifying resistant phenotypes through extensive pheno-hunting efforts—a process they’ve mastered globally across regions such as California, Jamaica and Antigua. Their goal was to develop strains that combine resilience with high yields, ensuring farmers can meet market demands without sacrificing traditional values.

Fall: Harvesting And Storage

Fall marks harvest time in the Rif Valley. Farmers gently sun-dry cannabis on large tarps, flipping plants carefully to preserve trichomes. After drying, plants are stacked into compact formations resembling brick walls that are generally 4 feet wide and 8 feet high and can reach lengths of up to 100 feet. This ancient storage practice preserves the terpenes and cannabinoids.

During this season, HSC identified opportunities for boosting farmer returns by improving yields: Beldia Flower delivers 100kg yields with 1kg of hash, and Romea Flower delivers 100kg yields with 13kg of hash. HSC’s breeding initiatives aim to find a middle ground—developing strains that combine Beldia’s resilience with Romea’s productivity while retaining traditional characteristics.

Humboldt Seed Company’s Global Pheno-Hunting Efforts

HSC’s work in Morocco is part of their broader global pheno-hunting initiative aimed at preserving ancient landrace strains while adapting them to modern market demands. In Morocco specifically, they documented farmers’ stories and traditions to ensure their voices were heard amid legalization shifts. The team explored genetic diversity within Beldia strains—valued for their drought resistance—and introduced international genetics to enhance cannabinoid production.

HSC’s efforts include breeding triploid strains that promise seedless plants better suited for hash production under Morocco’s unique environmental conditions. This approach mirrors HSC’s Latitudes Project collaboration with Dr. Machel Emanuel in the Caribbean, where they have modernized Indigenous landrace genetics while preserving agricultural biodiversity.

Sustaining Tradition Through Innovation

The Four Seasons approach highlights how innovation can coexist with tradition—ensuring Moroccan hash remains a global treasure while supporting local farmers economically and culturally. Humboldt Seed Company exemplifies this balance by combining cutting-edge modern breeding techniques with respect for heritage practices that produce the best cannabis.