The Best E-Rig: Why You Should Ditch Your Torch

Cannabis concentrates have been around since the 1940s, though the concept of “dabbing” didn’t arise until the early 2000s. Since then, the popularity of dabbing has skyrocketed as people have been exploring different ways to consume their favorite oils.

While dabbing originally started with a torch, advancements in technology have led to the creation of vaporizers and electric dab rigs – also known as E-Rigs. This newer method of consumption has come to the forefront of the cannabis industry, boasting a plethora of benefits that beat out the traditional dabbing experience with a torch.

With several frontrunners fighting for first place among consumers, competing in an ever-changing industry means constant innovation. One of the best electric dab rigs that not only stands out among the competition, but will also make you retire your torch altogether, is Dr. Dabber’s newest portable vaporizer–the Boost EVO. Before we explore the ins and outs of Dr. Dabber’s latest tech, let’s address some of the justifiable concerns revolving around dab torches and why we think they’re now obsolete.

Disadvantages of Using a Torch

Beware of the Burn

So, you’ve burned yourself with a torch. You may even have scars to prove it. It’s a tale as old as time. PotGuide.com warns, “using a torch requires all of the attention that you have available, especially as it’s an integral part of the dabbing process, as the nail must be heated up to a certain temperature.” The last thing we want to worry about when getting stoned is devoting all of our attention to a potentially dangerous, open flame.

Negative Stigma

In an industry like Cannabis, there’s naturally a negative stigma surrounding marijuana. Despite the progress made in recent years, we still have a long way to go before we can give this plant the recognition it deserves. As cannabis workers, consumers and educators work to destigmatize what’s been engrained in people’s brains for such a long time, many feel the torch and banger combo only reinforces these negative opinions, comparing the setup to that which resembles something used for harder substances.

Time-Consuming Process

Compared to the modern option of an E-Rig that heats to target temperature in a matter of seconds, the traditional torch method in comparison, can be extremely time consuming, tedious and stressful. Not only do you have to wait while torching your glass, but you then have to wait for the glass to cool down enough before you can take a dab. Aside from time, there’s no way to gauge the exact temperature, which leads to a bit of a guessing game. Pair those two issues with needing to find the exact place to drop your material. All in all, there are far too many factors at play that can lead to a lackluster dabbing experience. And when you’ve paid for a high-quality wax, it’s a shame to waste it.

Costs You $$$

Just like you would replace propane tanks for your grill, you have to regularly replace butane for your torch. After a while, these replacements start to add up and can get costly. Not to mention, if you run out of butane mid-sesh, it can ruin your whole day. When you upgrade to a battery-powered rig, you never have to worry about running out of butane. If your E-Rig ever dies, just put it on the charger for a little. Some electric dab rigs even offer pass-through charging, like the Boost EVO (more on that later).

Accessibility Issues

Torches aren’t really an option for users with disabilities like cerebral palsy and arthritis. Torches can cause issues ranging anywhere from minor irritating complications to being completely inaccessible for some users. And the harder a torch is to operate, the more dangerous it can become for a disabled user.

It’s no surprise that the banger and torch setup isn’t as popular as it used to be, especially with new portable electric dab rig products like the Dr. Dabber Boost EVO hitting the market on a regular basis. This compact device boasts a wide variety of impressive features that make it completely unique from a glass banger and also set it apart from other E-Rigs we’ve seen on the market. We’re particularly excited about the stealth mode, 20 or 40 second hold time, and auto shutoff feature.

Boost EVO

Released in late 2020, Boost EVO is quickly making waves in the industry, gaining recognition from popular tech publications like Geekspin to well-respected cannabis publications like Weedmaps. With so much recent attention surrounding the Boost EVO, we had to know what all the hype was about.

While you can check out the full suite of Boost EVO features on Dr. Dabber’s website, we’ve picked out a few of our favorites. These features stand out to us due to the sheer ingenuity behind their design and because we feel they solve many issues people commonly find in vaporizers.



No Carb Cap, No Problem

Carb caps can be great, but they also pose a variety of issues. How many times have you dropped and broken yours? Or have you ever lost a carb cap? Besides, nobody likes having to scrub off built-up residue. It’s tedious, time consuming, and takes away from what we really want to be doing. These dabbing accessories can also be pricey and are often an add-on that you have to buy separately.

Here’s where the Boost EVO comes in: Dr. Dabber’s latest release has an incredibly unique design, featuring an airflow release button that essentially replaces a carb cap altogether. As you draw from the Boost EVO, vapor starts to accumulate in the glass attachment as you feel resistance. When you’re ready, a simple press of the airflow release button does the trick, releasing all vapor and providing much lower resistance. Whether you’re more accustomed to a traditional glass banger or an E-Rig that’s been on the market for a while (like the Dr. Dabber SWITCH or Puffco Peak), it’s hard to deny the ingenuity and efficacy behind the Boost EVO’s airflow release button.

An Atomizer That’s Built to Last

Most people have a love/hate relationship with their atomizers – we get it. Some devices require expensive atomizers that need replacing far too often. It’s clear Dr. Dabber didn’t cut any corners in the development of Boost EVO, but their attention to detail really shows in Boost EVO’s Quartz Atomizer. Instead of the “monthly” atomizers that you find on many products, Dr. Dabber says that you can expect Boost EVO’s Quartz Atomizer to last up to a year, even with heavy usage.

Boost EVO’s Quartz Atomizer is truly revolutionary in the cannabis industry. It’s a fully built component that includes an IntelliTEMP heating element (more on this below), a quartz vaporizing chamber, and a stainless-steel body. The heating element and the internals of the atomizer are completely closed off from your oils and the vapor path to prevent any residue build up.

Dr. Dabber calls it “IntelliTEMP” heating, meaning “intelligent temperature.” But what makes this heating element so intelligent? Boost EVO’s heating element includes a built-in, patent-pending temperature sensor that sends feedback on the atomizer’s temperature in real-time to the unit to deliver an accurate, repeatable vapor experience every single time. The Quartz Atomizer also features Dr. Dabber’s signature Snaptech magnetic fitments – another awesome design feature. In fact, the Boost EVO is entirely magnetic, with both the aforementioned atomizer and the QC adapter benefitting from Snaptech. No more threading or twisting during insertion or removal – just “snap” it into place. Most importantly, Boost EVO’s temperature sensor leads to an overall more consistent vaporizing experience and better flavor.

Pass Through USB-C Charging

As mentioned previously, a rechargeable battery-powered rig solves the issues that butane poses. But, nowadays, being battery-powered isn’t enough. Nobody wants to wait around until their E-Rig charges enough to take a dab, which is why Dr. Dabber designed their newest vaporizer with pass-through charging. This means you can literally use your device while it’s plugged into the charger. The Boost EVO also features the more powerful USB-C charging option, which means faster charging times. A true game-changer among modern vaporizers.

Quality You Can Trust

Utilizing a quartz-to-glass vapor pathway yields a variety of significant benefits. All materials used to make Dr. Dabber’s latest E-Rig that come in contact with vapor or concentrates are food or medical grade. The Boost EVO passes our safety standards, but that’s not all. A quartz-to-glass vapor pathway actually improves the dabbing experience. You can expect to taste your terpenes better, leading to improved and preserved flavor for the best E-Rig experience you’ll ever enjoy.

Heat Settings Designed by Dabbers, for Dabbers

The Dr. Dabber Boost EVO features six temperature settings, ranging from 500-750° F, with each temperature setting increasing in increments of 50 degrees. Boost EVO’s temperature range can easily appeal to a variety of dabbers, including both newcomers and connoisseurs. Dr. Dabber’s expert team specifically calibrated these heat settings based on feedback from tens of thousands of previous Boost consumers.

Whether it’s a torch you use or an E-Rig, there’s no right or wrong way to take a dab. But we do think an E-Rig like the Boost EVO is one of the easiest, safest, most efficient ways to consume concentrate. Dr. Dabber is known for constant innovation and revolutionary technology in the cannabis industry, and Boost EVO is no exception. This new E-Rig solves many of the issues we see among the traditional torching method and among other vaporizers on the market. We can confidently say Boost EVO is worth the hype.