Gearing Up for Fourth of July Weekend: Cannabis Edition

Here is a collection of our best Fourth of July content, ranging from edibles recipes to etiquette – it’s all here!

This weekend is the Fourth of July, which is usually a day that Americans gather in large groups, eat hot dogs, watch fireworks and celebrate freedom. This year will be different due to COVID-19. Many fireworks celebrations are being canceled across the nation and it is still recommended that no large groups congregate.

That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the day with people in your smaller social bubble or even on Zoom. We’ve got a list of strains that pair perfectly with Independence Day celebrations and large list of cannabis-infused food selections to prepare for the weekend.

And speaking of freedom, let’s use this holiday to think about how we’re not exactly free in this country, especially when it comes to some of the things we’re allowed to possess, ingest or do with our bodies. There is still a lot of work to be done towards the legalization of the plant we all love and in many other aspects of our society.

There’s nothing quite like celebrating your country’s 241st birthday with some fine cannabis, and this year we’ve got you covered will all the herbal accessories you’ll need to make the fireworks look even cooler!

As with every Independence Day, those hot dogs aren’t going to eat themselves. You’re going to need the proper fuels to start in the early afternoon with the barbecue, progress onto the municipal fireworks display, and finally close the night off with that bonfire that’s likely not exactly up to code.

As always, remember to consume responsibly — especially where fireworks are involved.

Whether you have day jam-packed with activities out in the sunshine or plan on taking it easy until it’s time for fireworks, figuring out your plan for staying medicated is a must.

Check out this list of sweet and savory edibles (and drinks!) that you can bring to the picnic, potluck, barbeque or just enjoy at home.

This weekend there will be an abundance of backyard barbeques and poolside parties where tokers will have the opportunity to show off their manners while they celebrate. Chances are most know not to leave their spit all over the mouthpiece, not to torch the entire bowl during a bong rip and that “puff, puff, pass” is more than just a casual recommendation while in a group setting. But sometimes details slip under the radar and make for some disastrous party fouls.

Check out these suggestions to help keep the weekend blooper-free.

If there is one aspect of the marijuana legalization debate that doesn’t get as much talk time as it should, it is the idea that adults should have the freedom to use the herb without the risk of John Law trying to put them in a cage.

Chew on that today while you are hanging out with friends and family, grilling meats, drinking booze and firing off explosives. Perhaps the first spark of the day should be one dedicated to the new freedoms to come. And if that spark just so happens to lead to you getting stoned, well, all the better.

Let’s face it, every Fourth of July, we all celebrate — hard. Those of us hosting backyard barbecues across the nation will be whipping up traditional American foods, including hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, potato salad, macaroni salad, potato chips, strawberry shortcakes, barbecue pork and chicken, lemonade, flag-colored desserts, and spiked drinks of every concoction. While eating healthy food seems to be almost impossible on the Fourth of July, this recipe for cannabis-infused overnight oats with strawberries is both indulgent and nutritious.

A personal essay on a Fourth of July slice of life, experiencing personal freedom and how it relates to cannabis freedoms.

