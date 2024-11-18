Danksgiving Fun: Pumpkin Rig with BHO-Infused Seeds

There’s one thing that thousands of folks look forward to every Autumn season. It’s not the changing trees or brisk breeze. It’s pumpkin. Pumpkin coffee, pumpkin pie, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin scents and decorations and now, one more way to celebrate everyone’s favorite gourd before the winter rolls in.

Making your own hash oil rig out of a pumpkin is easy, and you likely have most of the pieces at home already. Danksgiving is the perfect day to get started.

The Pumpkin Rig

MATERIALS NEEDED

1 medium-sized pumpkin

1 metal spoon

1 paring knife

1 glass downstem with flat bottom

1 dab nail that fits into the downstem

1 glass piece to act as mouthpiece (extra glass bowl, adapter, etc.)

paper towels

bowl for collection of pumpkin guts (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. First step is choosing the pumpkin. Choose a pumpkin that is not a challenge to hold, but is big enough to accommodate the length of the downstem when it is inserted.

2. Next, hollow out your pumpkin by cutting a hole around the stem at the top, effectively creating a lid for the rest of the pumpkin. Clean out the inside of the gourd by scraping out the seeds and squishy pumpkin insides with the metal spoon. If you want to make delicious treats with the seeds later, put the pumpkin guts in a bowl and place it to the side.

3. After the pumpkin is hollowed out, make a hole for the downstem an inch or two away from the pumpkin lid. Make the hole by using the paring knife and gently twisting it while cutting into the pumpkin so you create a hole for the downstem to be inserted through. Once the hole is large enough, gently twist the downstem into the hole. If you encounter too much resistance, try hollowing it out more with the knife — glass is fragile! It also helps to have a downstem with a flat bottom over a curved or closed off bottom, as those are harder to insert into the pumpkin. Once inserted, put the nail into the downstem.

4. Repeat the hole process on the opposite side of the pumpkin as well, for the mouthpiece. You can use anything, like a spare glass bowl for a pipe or an adapter piece from a rig. Make sure both downstem and the mouthpiece are fully flush with the surface of the pumpkin, inserted as far as possible.

5. Check for extra stray bits of pumpkin, as those can come through the mouthpiece on the very first pull. Put the lid back on and take an inhale to check for air-tightness. If you can feel the pull on the nail go ahead and heat it up — you’re ready to go!

6. It can be helpful to have a friend to assist with the dabbing, as balancing the pumpkin and seeing to the other side can make aiming your concentrates a bit more difficult. Also, it’s fun to lift the lid and finish off the hit by submerging your face into the vapor. Perfect for any holiday occasion!

Got the munchies after hitting a few globs out of the pumpkin rig? The pumpkin is the stoner tool that keeps on giving — you can make some dank munchies from the pumpkin seeds you removed during the hollowing process described above with the easy steps below.

Oven-Roasted PumpkinSeeds with BHO-Infused Olive Oil

INGREDIENTS

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

pumpkin guts from freshly-carved pumpkin

salt

decarboxylated hash oil

DIRECTIONS

1. To decarboxylate hash oil, put the concentrate in a heat-resistant container and then into the oven at 200°F for approximately 20 minutes. This activates the THC-A into THC, which makes for a potent edible experience. It can be beneficial to store decarbed oil in the freezer, which makes it brittle and easier to work with when using it.

2. While constructing the pumpkin rig, preheat an oven to 350°F.

3. Save the pumpkin guts from the carving of the pumpkin, placing them to the side in a bowl.

4. Melt the decarbed concentrate into 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil, using a small saucepan on the stove on low temperature. Amount of hash will vary depending on user tolerance, for a small dose try 0.20 grams, for a stronger effect try a half-gram. Gently whisk the oil until the hash is dissolved in the liquid, taking care not to overheat the mixture.

5. Separate the pumpkin seeds from the rest of the pumpkin material as much as possible and place them into a strainer. Rinse the seeds under cold water and then pour on to a paper towel. Pat dry.

6. Pour seeds onto a cookie sheet and pour the medicated oil on the seeds, adding a pinch of salt and stirring the seeds until they are well coated.

7. Pop the seeds into the oven, and take a few dabs out the pumpkin rig while you wait.

8. After 10 minutes, take the seeds out of the oven and stir.

9. After another 10 minutes (20 minutes total) remove from oven and let cool. Enjoy the crunchy hash-infused treats at your leisure. Sprinkle on ice cream, top a salad, or just eat by the handful.

How are you celebrating Danksgiving?