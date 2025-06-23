Rick Steves Talks Travel, Cannabis and Freedom

PHOTOS Rick Steves' Europe

In the heart of Paris, with the air still fresh with rain and the sun breaking through the clouds, I sit outside with my pot of coffee and my notepad at Les Deux Magots, the mythical literary café on the Left Bank. This institution was a historic haunt for artists, intellectuals and writers including Simone de Beauvoir, Rimbaud, Hemingway and Sartre. I have landed in Paris after spending the week in Barcelona for the International Cannabis Business Conference and Spannabis, one of Europe’s most iconic cannabis gatherings. Cannabis is not yet legal in France, so being a respectful and law-abiding tourist, I woefully parted with my Spanish trove of hashy gifts and accouterments before I arrived. The delicious pastries, excellent people-watching and the lights of the Eiffel Tower at night are a most fair exchange.

Watching the world go by, I reflect on my Catalonian adventures of the past week and the intersection of travel, culture and personal freedom. I can’t help but think of my conversation with Rick Steves, the beloved PBS travel guru, on my podcast “Planted with Sara Payan.” His books and television shows have inspired generations of travelers to step outside their comfort zones and experience the world.

Rick Steves isn’t solely a travel expert, he’s also a passionate advocate for cannabis legalization, a cause that ties into his larger philosophy of freedom and harm reduction. As a member of the national NORML Board of Directors and, for many years, as its Chair, he has used his platform to fight for normalization and sensible cannabis policy. In a time when the world feels increasingly polarized, Steves’ work encourages us to reconsider how we approach everything from drug policy to democracy and travel to personal liberty.

One of the things that struck me most about Steves’ advocacy for cannabis reform is his pragmatic approach to harm reduction. As we talked, he highlighted the importance of stepping away from outdated, moralistic views about drugs and focusing on practical, evidence-based solutions that prioritize public health and safety. Steves described his belief in a society that embraces “pragmatic harm reduction” as the key to addressing not just cannabis use, but all substance-related issues. “It’s not about legislating morality,” Steves said. “It’s about creating laws that recognize civil liberties while minimizing harm. Legalization is a clear way forward. We’ve seen it work in countries around the world, and now it’s time for America to catch up.”

1978 – Rick Steves on the Hippie Trail in Afghanistan

For Steves, the criminalization of cannabis users is a social justice issue. The war on drugs has disproportionately affected marginalized communities and has contributed to mass incarceration. “The black market for marijuana is a direct result of prohibition,” he said. “Instead of making money for organized crime, the legal market can generate tax revenue that helps fund schools and public safety.”

What makes Steves’ stance on cannabis reform so compelling is the way he frames it as a matter of personal freedom. In our conversation, he emphasized how cannabis legalization is tied to the broader struggle for civil liberties. He started by saying, ”I want to preface our conversation, Sara, by reminding people I’m not pro-marijuana; I’m pro-civil liberties. I think marijuana is a drug, and it should be controlled just like alcohol. But I also think it’s a civil liberty for adults to use marijuana recreationally. I always like to say I’m a hardworking, tax-paying, church-going, kid-raising, now grandkid-raising American citizen. And if I work hard all day, I want to go home and smoke a joint and just stare at the fireplace for three hours, that’s my civil liberty, you know? Can I get in my car and drive while I’m under the influence of a drug? No. Throw the book at me. That’s dangerous; that’s not right. But as a matter of principle, enjoying marijuana is a civil liberty, and that’s why I’m active.”

“Legalization is a clear way forward. We’ve seen it work in countries around the world, and

now it’s time for America to catch up.” Rick Steves

As a long-time advocate for drug policy reform, Steves is keenly aware of how cannabis prohibition is utilized to control and oppress certain groups. “It’s racist,” he said plainly. “The way marijuana laws have been enforced in this country has been used as a tool for social control—that has to change.” “Good people smoke pot,” he said. “Good people can responsibly smoke marijuana, and there’s no shame in that. It’s time we stop criminalizing responsible adults for their choices.”

Reflecting on his words while I sip coffee and gaze beyond my petite café table, it’s clear how travel influenced Steves’ personal freedom perspective. As a global citizen, Rick Steves has spent much of his life exploring and learning from different cultures. These experiences have given him a unique lens to critique American drug policy and advocate for change. He says he believes traveling helps us better understand the human condition and the importance of freedom.

“I like to say for me, high is a place, and sometimes I want to go there, and it’s a kind of travel,” Steves said. “That led to my advocacy because if my government says I can’t go somewhere, whether it’s Cuba or Iran or Palestine, or getting high on marijuana, there better be a good reason. And conceivably, there can be a good reason, but if there’s not a good reason, I feel like it’s my duty as an American to stand up and raise my voice and say, that’s not right. It’s my civil liberty to go there. I’m an adult, and as long as I want to go there and it doesn’t mess anybody else up, get out of my way. I took very personally the prohibition against marijuana because of my love of travel and the joy it gave me from a creative point of view as well as the social point of view.”

Cannabis legalization isn’t just an American issue. As Steves pointed out, more countries around the world are adopting progressive drug policies, and these changes are profoundly impactful on their societies. In Canada, for example, cannabis is federally legal, regulated and taxed, generating significant revenue while also reducing the harms associated with the illicit market. In Germany, there has been an established medical program and, more recently, limited federal legalization, allowing individuals to use the substance without fear of arrest.

As someone who has spent decades traveling the world, Steves has witnessed firsthand the diverse ways in which different countries approach cannabis. In the Netherlands and Portugal, marijuana has been decriminalized, and the results speak for themselves: fewer arrests and more effective public health strategies. These experiences have shaped Steves’ belief that the US needs to shift its focus toward regulation, not criminalization. His optimism for the future of cannabis reform is unmistakable, inspiring hope for a more progressive approach throughout the nation.

“Cannabis is a cultural issue, but it’s also an economic one,” Steves said. “Countries that have embraced legalization have seen economic growth, job creation and a reduction in crime. It’s about more than just marijuana; it’s about creating policies that are rooted in the real world, not in outdated myths and moral panic.”

The benefits of legalization are clear, but Steves is also cautious and realistic. He says he understands that it’s not enough to legalize cannabis; we must also implement sound regulations to protect public health. That’s why he advocates for a framework that treats marijuana not unlike alcohol: regulated, taxed and controlled. “It’s important that we don’t just legalize cannabis; we need to create a system that ensures it’s safe, fair and accessible,” he said.

Steves differentiates himself as an advocate for cannabis reform through his ability to connect the dots between travel, personal freedom and policy change. In his travels, Steves has gained a deep understanding of the impact of cultural exchange and the importance of respecting people’s choices. This perspective makes him an essential voice in the cannabis movement, as it allows him to see how different societies approach drug policy and to advocate for a more open-minded, respectful approach to cannabis use.

In many ways, Steves’ approach to travel mirrors his approach to drug policy reform: open-minded, thoughtful and driven by a desire to learn from others. Just as he encourages travelers to embrace new cultures and perspectives, he urges cannabis activists to broaden their understanding of the issue and work toward policies that benefit society at large. This emphasis on learning from other cultures and points of view nurtures a sense of open-mindedness and understanding, key elements in the fight for cannabis reform.

As we move deeper into 2025, the future of cannabis reform in the US remains uncertain. Steves says he has long remained hopeful about the path forward for cannabis legalization. In our conversation before the presidential election, he acknowledged the significant political challenges: “We’ve come so far, but we can’t rest on our laurels,” he said. “The fight for cannabis legalization is ongoing, and we need to stay vigilant.” I reflect on this quite often as I see more and more media coverage that smacks of “reefer madness” rather than educated commentary. Is this an indicator of a rebound on prohibition or just clickbait to engage the uninformed masses?

Despite these challenges, Steves continues to view the political landscape as a crucial moment for cannabis advocates to make their voices heard. With the current administration’s stance on cannabis policy still unclear, advocates for reform must remain committed to pushing for change. Steves emphasizes that this isn’t just about cannabis but broader principles of democracy and personal liberty.

“We can’t afford to become complacent,” he warned. “This fight isn’t over, and we need to continue advocating for policies that reflect the values of personal freedom and harm reduction. If you care about cannabis reform and personal freedom, you need to get out there and vote. This is about more than just cannabis; it’s about the kind of country we want to live in. It’s about democracy, freedom and the right to make our own choices.”

Although the road ahead may be more difficult, Rick Steves says he remains dedicated to the cause, believing that cannabis reform is still achievable. As I sit here in Paris, surrounded by history and culture, I can’t help but think about Steves’ words. The world is changing, and cannabis reform is one indicator of that transformation. Just as travel broadens our horizons, cannabis legalization opens up new possibilities for social justice, personal freedom and public health. We must approach the issue with the same open-mindedness, curiosity and compassion Steves encourages in his travels. With committed advocates and leaders such as Rick Steves continuing the charge, the future of cannabis reform still holds promise, even as political dynamics shift.