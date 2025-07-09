BambashkART: Don’t Bogart This Art

Zdravko Zdravkov, a digital collage artist from Razgrad, Bulgaria, is a hard man to pin down. The moment I first laid eyes on the audacious, explosive work the masterful genius created under the BambashkART umbrella—with a heavy focus on cannabis—I knew what I had stumbled upon was something extraordinary, something powerful and, yes, even something necessary.

The artist is primarily known for his handcrafted, intricate compositions that blend modern design with a decidedly vintage aesthetic. To hear him tell it, BambashkART is created after an intricate process, from sourcing materials to printing each work of art. But it remains Zdravkov’s unparalleled craftsmanship that separates this artist from so many others in the increasingly crowded cannabis space.

Zdravkov says he believes in the power of art to connect, to inspire and ultimately to evoke provocative thought all the while remaining dedicated to making artwork accessible and truly personal.

I say: mission very much accomplished. Don’t you want to bogart this art? I do.

The Stoned Astronaut

Lamb’s Bread

Egoless