Celebrate 7/10 in Style

In the cannabis community, 7/10 has come to be known as “Oil Day” or “Dab Day”—a special holiday for extracts aficionados. Like 4/20, which is widely recognized as the day to celebrate all things cannabis, 7/10 has become a dedicated day to appreciate the world of cannabis concentrates.

The date 7/10 is a play on words, as when flipped upside down, it resembles the word “OIL.” This clever twist has turned July 10 into a day of celebration for cannabis concentrate lovers worldwide. Many dabbing enthusiasts commemorate 7/10 by exploring different types of concentrates, trying new flavors and experimenting with various extraction techniques; there’s no better time to appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship behind creating these potent and flavorful cannabis concentrates, including shatter, wax, budder and live resin.

Using a reputable dab rig is crucial for safety, optimal flavor and vapor production, reliable performance and preserving the value of your concentrates. By choosing a reputable brand or manufacturer, you can ensure a superior dabbing experience and enjoy your concentrates to the fullest.

Whether you’re looking for a discreet device or a full-on sesh extravaganza, here are five of the best electric dabbing devices on the market to ensure you get the best experience on 7/10 and beyond.

POTO Ispire

The Ispire Daab E-Rig

This stylish, user-friendly and high-performing device delivers exceptional vapor quality and convenience in one sleek package. With its familiar dab rig shape and a water chamber, mouthpiece and carb cap, the Ispire Daab E-Rig offers a seamless dabbing experience—a perfect choice for dabbing enthusiasts looking for style and ease of use.

Standing at less than ten inches tall, this rig strikes the perfect balance between portability and comfort. It’s easy to hold and carry, making it ideal for on-the-go use. The detachable components make cleaning a breeze, adding to its overall convenience.

With precise temperature control, ranging from 250°F to 850°F, you have full control over your dabbing experience. Choose the perfect temperature to suit your preferences—taste the terps or maximize those cannabinoids; it’s your choice. The rig also offers two heating modes for added convenience and its integrated heating system eliminates the need for a separate nail.

PHOTO DaVinci

DaVinci ARTIQ Cartridge Vaporizer

OK, so it’s not technically an e-rig, but this discreet vape seamlessly blends style and functionality. Whether you prefer smaller or larger cartridges, the ARTIQ is compatible with standard 510 cartridges for versatility that caters to your preferred vape carts.

Brand new to the market, the ARTIQ’s unique, cutting-edge ultra-cooling technology reduces vapor heat by an impressive 90%. No more dealing with uncomfortably hot vapor—the ARTIQ delivers significantly cooler vapor, with an average temperature of 84°F compared to the typical 153°F from other 510 devices.

Featuring four heat modes, the ARTIQ allows you to personalize your vaping experience by adjusting the settings to match your desired flavor profile or vapor density. It also features haptic feedback, which removes the guesswork and ensures a deliciously satisfying hit every time.

PHOTO Dr Dabber

Dr Dabber Switch

What sets this device apart is its adaptability. The Dr Dabber Switch comes with two ceramic induction cups: one for dry herbs and one for concentrates, allowing you to switch between different materials seamlessly.

The Switch offers an impressive range of 25 heat settings ranging from 300°F to 800°F, giving you complete control over the temperature. Whether you prefer lower temperatures for subtle flavors or higher temperatures for more robust vapor production, the choice is yours.

Using cutting-edge induction heating technology, the Switch lets you experience rapid heating in just four to five seconds, eliminating any waiting time. The powerful battery charges fully in one hour, providing up to 150 uses on low heat. Plus, with pass-through charging, you can enjoy uninterrupted sessions while the device charges.

PHOTO Puffco

Puffco Peak Pro

The Puffco Peak Pro is an updated version of the game-changing Peak. The design has been improved, with a more noticeable and user-friendly power/control button while being compatible with custom glass from the original Peak, adding to its versatility.

But it’s not just about looks—the Puffco Peak Pro utilizes innovative technology to heat concentrates from the sides, preserving those all-important terpenes and cannabinoids. It also offers real-time temperature control, ensuring you get a consistent and satisfying vaping experience. The joystick cap improves airflow and makes it easy to move your concentrate around the chamber, minimizing waste.

With the Puffco Connect app, you can personalize your vaping journey with custom heat and light profiles. The app lets you track and share your sessions through an interactive stats screen and device manager. You can also choose from exclusive custom skins to personalize your Peak Pro even further.

PHOTO Hitoki

Hitoki Trident

Get ready for a vaping experience like no other. The Hitoki Trident is the world’s first laser-powered combustion smoking device that combines tradition with modern technology. With its patent-pending laser system, the Trident offers a unique and satisfying smoking experience. Watch as the laser beam enhances your sessions, adding a touch of modern flair to your smoking ritual. Its sleek and minimalist design makes it a device worth displaying.

Operating the Trident is a breeze with its user-friendly one-button function and LED feedback. Choose from three power levels indicated by color: Red for dry blends, Green for denser blends and Blue for blends infused with oils. And don’t worry about running out of power—the Trident’s powerful battery can last over 280 ignitions on a single charge.