8 Cannabis Gift Ideas for Dad This Father’s Day

PHOTO cherryandbees

Dad deserves an upgrade this Father’s Day. Whether it’s time for some new glass or new threads, this list of cannabis and CBD gifts is tailored to men who enjoy high-quality products that check both the functional and aesthetic boxes. The goal is to look and feel good.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite products that will surely excite Dad this Father’s Day. Say goodbye to backyard grilles, tools and new lawnmowers and hello to this range of high-quality products that will surely make dad feeling like the star he is. This Father’s Day gift guide has been curated with the cannabis-friendly dad who’s looking to elevate all the things this year. From coolers and clothing to tabletop vaporizers, CBD cigarettes and sleep aids, Dad will surely have some new favorites to help him relax and feel tip top as he heads into the business of summer. ­­

PHOTO Revelry

The Nomad 24 is a heavy-duty cooler optimized for portability. With removable backpack straps this cooler is easy to bring along for all of Dad’s outdoor adventures. The stylish cooler looks as good as it is functional. It has 4 cup holders, mesh side pockets, a bottle opener and can hold 24 cans with ice. Talk about taking the party with you! Whether Dad is enjoying a weekend with the boys or out with the family, Revelry’s Nomad Cooler won’t disappoint.

PHOTO Bogart

Bogarts are high-CBD, low-THC cigarette-style smokes. Organically grown without pesticides or additives, these are the perfect cigarette replacement, or occasional joint replacement. Dad will appreciate these, regardless of whether he’s trying to cut back on the nicotine or just wanting to enjoy a more mellow social smoking experience. As the website so pointly states, it’s “a relaxing smoke you can enjoy anytime.” We love the retro vibe of these CBD smokes, plus the fact they’re sustainably sourced and manufactured in the US.

The $25 Bogart Gift set includes a pack of five Bogarts and 32 Rolling Papers + 32 Tips. Each cigarette-style smoke features .6g of high-CBD, low-THC organic hemp flower. The hollow tip filters give them the smooth pull of a pre-roll with the classic hand-feel of a cigarette. The rolling papers and tips are made from organic hemp, so they’re always slow-burning and smooth-smoking.

PHOTO Zenco

If the Dad in your life is someone who might consider himself a connoisseur when it comes to the finer things (aged wines, craft cannabis, gourmet food), then he will absolutely appreciate Zenco’s tabletop vape. Somewhat resembling a snifter, the Zenco’s glass shape enhances the aromas and effects of the vaping experience. Not only that, but it feels like a more elevated way to consume cannabis—which makes sense, considering part of the Zenco mission is normalize social consumption with their sharable glasses.

You’ll enjoy the same effects of a water bubbler, but in a more culturally acceptable method, thanks to the Vapor by Glass technology. To use the Zenco Flow, install a standard 510 cartridge or one of the included vapor coils and simply fill the bubbler glass with water. Next, tap the power button twice as the glass automatically fills with vapor for your enjoyment.

PHOTO Delonescu

The Ardeal Hemp Jacket is made with 100% organic indigenous hemp in Transylvania. Sustainable and stylish, this sleek and modern jacket has clean lines with an urban feel that can easily help dress up your look. The tailored jacket’s design is timeless, and it’s breathable—perfect for layering. The eco-friendly fabric is durable (hemp is the strongest plant fiber!), ages beautifully, is non-allergenic, antibacterial and UV resistant. Sometimes, finding sustainable fabrics that are also stylish can be difficult. DeIonescu is changing that. Be sure to inform Dad about all of the hemp fabric pros when he receives this—it’s a great conversation piece!

PHOTO Dynavap

The “B” is DynaVap’s newest battery-free, dry herb vaporizer creation. Designed with first-time users in mind, the “B” is an excellent entry point into all the benefits of thermal extraction. Available in neon green and black, the “B” is a great choice for any forever-young fathers who enjoy consuming on the-go. If Dad is a regular concert-goer, then this is a true no-brainer. As we head into festival season, he will be reaching for this every time. Easily reap the benefits of flower, but get more out of your stash and a smoother, stronger hit.

The “B” includes a new-style of Stainless Steel Tip, featuring Dynavap’s first single fin design for quick and simple extraction. The food-grade silicone stem boasts an airport and a 10mm tapered mouthpiece for use with or without glass. With the Father’s Day Special, you can purchase the starter pack for just $50 (regularly $69).

PHOTO Heretic Parfum

The Herbalist fragrance is a collaboration between Heretic Parfum and Drew Martin cannabis brand. It combines hemp and a blend of lush botanicals in an exquisite plant-based perfume that proves plants are magic. The Herbalist is also available in a 50mL bottle, but the rollerball is a convenient way to freshen up on-the-go (especially for the gents!), and it comes at a more friendly price point. Earthy and grounding, the Herbalist is an alcohol-free fragrance blended with organic non-GMO hemp seed oil. Each 10ml bottle contains 100mg CBD.

PHOTO Dad Grass

Help Dad wake up feeling his best with the appropriately named Dad Grass sleep gummies. These no-nonsense gummies are formulated from the same 100% organic hemp flower that the brand is known for using. Fast-acting and potent, each gummy contains 17.75mg CBD and 2.5mg CBN and is formulated with advanced nanotechnology so you’re body can easily digest it and enter Dream Land in no time. If Dad loves these like we think he will, you can sign up for a monthly subscription and 15%.

PHOTO MOTA

Handcrafted in Los Angeles from extra durable 9mm borosilicate glass, the MOTA 18″ Thick Beaker is a modern take on traditional bongs. Give Dad a MOTA and he will easily say goodbye to that bong you keep trying to hide out of sight. The one-piece construction makes this bong easy to stay sparkly clean, and the clear, minimalist design will blend in with most decor; it definitely has that clean and sleek California vibe.

The Beaker Bong’s tall base provides a roomy chamber, and the three-pronged pinch above the base provides a catch for ice, adding a cooling effect and smoother hitting smoke. We also love that this product is made in America by local Los Angeles glass blowers. As one website review states: “The glass is sturdy and heavy duty. You can tell a lot of work and love goes into making their bongs.”

Rather than importing functional glass, MOTA is choosing to deliver consumers with a higher quality product that works to provide Americans with stable jobs with livable wages and career pathways. The minority-owned company also works to support the work of BIPOC and other minority artists through special projects and collaborations. So, when you gift a MOTA, it is truly a purchase you can feel good about.