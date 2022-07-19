Sponsored
Hitoki Trident Takes You to Outer Space
Using laser combustion technology, the new Hitoki Trident delivers clean hits that will elevate your experience.
Tom Freston, the co-founder of MTV, once said, “Innovation is taking two things that exist and putting them together in a new way.” Nowhere is this truer than the act of smoking weed in 2022, thanks to the launch of the luxurious Trident bong by Hitoki. It’s a patent-pending laser system designed for the ultimate smoking experience. Basically, every nuance you thought you knew about the style, function and health of enjoying cannabis has been turned on its head with the introduction of the Trident’s laser combustion technology.
That’s right, we said laser combustion technology.
For years, cannabis lovers have conceptualized and realized ingenious ways to get high. Think about the times you were caught short and had to think on your feet for ways to enjoy your glorious ganja: From apple pipes to can pipes to bucket bongs, the list is endless. And as the legal cannabis industry matures, so too have the products that have been created in the name of getting high. The Hitoki Trident is a testament to this.
The Initial Ignition
Brothers and cannabis lovers Joe and Jack Tran told Cannabis Now that they founded Hitoki after contemplating what they wanted most in life. Their realization was threefold: to heal their dad, to help their loved ones, and to make a difference in the world. After landing on this this eureka moment, they just needed a vehicle to reach their end goal.
The Tran brothers say they have a long history with cannabis. They credit the plant as “helping to uplift their moods and bring them out of their shells.” So, getting into the cannabis industry was a natural fit.
“We love the plant [and] we want to use this company to make our own impact,” Joe said.
But figuring out what that would look like would take a little more exploration. Growing up in a family of entrepreneurs gave them the motivation to make it happen. The brothers explain that, for them, business is the path to getting what you want out of life.
“After much contemplation and life happenstance, I thought about lasers, and how our mom used to have a Chinese restaurant in a shopping center with a dollar store,” Joe said. “The dollar store sold laser pointers, which began our fascination with lasers early in elementary school. Combine an elementary school fascination with lasers and a high school habit of smoking weed creates laser bongs!”
The Tran brothers went on to develop a patent-pending water bong that burns your bud in the most futuristic way possible: using lasers.
Form Meets Function With the Hitoki Trident
The Hitoki Trident is a stunning paradox of simplicity and technology. By combining a classic ritual with modern tech, the Trident delivers an elevated experience for both cannabis aficionados and the cannacurious.
According to the Tran brothers, what makes the Trident special is that it gives the cleanest and most flavorful smoking experience by burning product with light energy. Just as sunlight and a magnifying glass are used to burn things with a concentrated beam of light, so too does the Hitoki Trident.
“The laser gives you a clean and tasty hit, and you can clearly see the difference,” Joe said. There is no butane or other contamination in the burning and inhaling process. We designed it how we thought we would like it and based on how we smoke.”
This clean burn makes the Trident an excellent alternative for health-conscious consumers, too. Say goodbye to nasty chemicals from butane lighters that can affect the true flavor of your flower.
With its high-end, display-worthy design and powerful performance, the Hitoki just might send you to another planet. (Cue the lasers.)
Available in black and rose gold, the Hitoki Trident was designed with the user in mind. It’s operated by a single button with LED feedback and offers three power levels indicated by color: Low (red) is for dry blends; medium (green) is for denser buds; and high (blue) is for oil-infused.
Finally, this easy-to-use device includes water filtration, multiple power settings, safety interlocks, a carb button and 1-hour and 45-minute fast charging—capable of over 280 uses on a single charge. With proper care, the Trident’s laser has a lifespan of over 5,000 hours of use. The Trident’s design adds to the aesthetics of any space and will surely become a conversation starter, too. And customers can’t stop talking about it.
For the Tran brothers, what makes the Trident laser bong really special is the customer feedback they receive, telling them how much they love the device. After all, as Joe says, the spark that ignited the Trident was their desire to “make cool stuff that people enjoy using.”
See you in space.