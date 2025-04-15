10 Cool Cannabis Products to Elevate Your 4/20

PHOTO Lightfield Studios

This 4/20, it’s not just about lighting up — it’s about elevating how you celebrate.

What began as a grassroots moment, 4/20, has grown into a global ganga celebration filled with product drops, elevated experiences and a whole lot of green goodness.

From premium gadgets and infused cocktails to sustainable apparel and nostalgic party games, these 10 products will deliver a 4/20 celebration that hits just right.

Benevolent Bakery Infused Baking Mixes

Price: Varies

Benevolent Bakery is a Black-owned edibles company with a mission to give back. Every purchase helps support local nonprofits working to end homelessness, making their tasty treats part of a greater cause. Their infused baking mixes include brownies and confetti cake and make it easy to create delicious edibles at home while supporting a brand rooted in community impact.

Grön (pronounced “Groon”) creates artisanal cannabis edibles that blend design-forward aesthetics with effective, purposeful formulas. The brand’s Sugar-Coated Pearls come in a variety of flavors and cannabinoid profiles, making them a colorful and functional companion for a 4/20 that shifts from energizing to relaxing throughout the day. Toss a pack in your bag and enjoy them from sunrise to sunset.

Joint Decisions is a party game steeped in stoner humor and cannabis culture. Designed for creative group play, this Cards Against Humanity-style card game brings laughs and good vibes to any 4/20 gathering with pop culture-inspired prompts and a dose of irreverent fun. Get baked and battle your friends in this outrageous card game steeped in weed culture, pop references and hilariously dark humor. Think Cards Against Humanity—but higher.

Jungmaven has long been a staple for conscious consumers who want their clothing to feel as good as it looks. Rooted in sustainability and West Coast cool, the brand is known for its ultra-soft hemp blends and effortless, wear-anywhere designs. This limited-edition, tie-dyed long-sleeve tee is a vibe. Made from sustainable hemp and designed in L.A., it’s equal parts vintage stoner and modern eco-style. The ultimate wear-all-day 4/20 fit.

Mary & Jane takes a modern, mood-enhancing approach to edibles. Sunny, their revolutionary dissolvable melt, blends 1 mg of hemp-derived THC with 15 mg of kanna, known as “the world’s happiest plant,” for a light, blissful high that doesn’t knock you out. Perfect for social 4/20 vibes or solo moments of zen.

MXXN (pronounced “moon”) offers a hemp-based alternative to alcohol, perfect for elevated social experiences. Mix, sip and chill. MXXN’s alcohol-free, THC-infused spirits come together in one sleek kit that lets you craft up to 12 cocktails. Choose from flavors like Jalisco Agave and Kentucky Oak. No hangovers. No regrets.

Puffco has earned its reputation as the go-to brand for concentrate lovers by redefining what modern dabbing looks and feels like. Known for sleek, high-performance devices like the Peak and Proxy, Puffco combines cutting-edge technology with intuitive design—removing the intimidation factor often associated with traditional concentrate consumption. Puffco’s latest offering, the Mocha Pivot, is its latest offering. This stylish, single-button dab rig delivers smooth, flavorful clouds without the torch or guesswork. A sleek nod to Pantone’s Color of the Year, it’s as pretty as it is powerful.

Timeless Vapes

Price: Varies

Timeless is known for flavorful, high-quality vapes and a forward-thinking approach to product safety. Their newest line features three standout flavors: Wet Dream (Sativa), Papayahuasca (Hybrid) and Black Water OG (Indica)—all made using “Category 4” compliant distillate, a higher standard of purity not yet required in California so you can vape with confidence.

Zamnesia is one of Europe’s most trusted names in cannabis lifestyle and seed culture, known for its curated, high-quality offerings. This year, they’re embracing the element of surprise with their 4/20 Mystery Box, packed with 50 premium goodies, including top-tier seeds, must-have merch and smoking essentials.

Zone Vapor is a tech-forward brand that puts control into the hands of cannabis consumers. The Zone Opto is a smart vape with an OLED screen, customizable flavor and vapor settings and a puff tracker—making it a discreet and dialed-in way to enjoy your carts this 4/20.