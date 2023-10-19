Wrestling Icon Ric Flair Enters Cannabis Ring

PHOTO Ric Flair Drip

The range of premium products from the WWE legend’s new cannabis brand has been formulated to elevate your relaxation game.

Wrestling fans, get ready to put a figure-four leglock on relaxation with pro wrestling legend Ric Flair. The Nature Boy himself has tag-teamed with cannabis industry heavyweights to release a range of premium products that add a certain, yes, flair to the market. The 16-time world champion and one of the most recognized names in professional wrestling is diving headfirst into the cannabis market with the launch of his very own line, aptly named Ric Flair Drip. And when Flair enters a new market, you better believe he’s doing it with style.

The WWE legend has partnered with Chad Bronstein, founder and president of Carma Holdings, the powerhouse behind Mike Tyson’s cannabis line, Tyson 2.0. The origin story of the collab is almost as intriguing as a wrestling storyline. Flair and Bronstein were neighbors in Tampa and one day as Bronstein gazed across the white-picket fence (or possibly a ten-foot steel cage), inspiration struck. He recalls telling Mike Tyson, “I’ve got Ric Flair right next door. What if we create the most legendary cannabis line ever, Ric Flair Drip?”

Intertwining the worlds of professional wrestling and cannabis, the Ric Flair Drip promises to be a high-flying, body-slamming experience—in the most relaxed way possible. In the words of Nature Boy himself, “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” With the introduction of Ric Flair Drip, the grappling star just might become “the man” in the world of cannabis.

PHOTO Ric Flair Drip

Ric Flair Drip Cannabis Products

By partnering with top cultivators across the country, Flair has access to the very best genetics available, which he carefully selects himself. His Ric Flair Drip line of cannabis products include flower, pre-rolls and edibles. He also has a range of 510 cartridges, with disposable vapes available in certain markets. Further expansion plans are in place for 2024.

Gummies

D9 Cherry Diamond: Each gummy packs a punch with 10mg of hemp-derived delta-9 THC.

D9 Figure Four Lemonade: Each delicious gummy packs a powerful 10mg of hemp-derived delta-9 THC.

PHOTO Wooooo! Energy

Wooooo! Energy Drinks

In addition to his cannabis offerings, Flair has also launched Wooooo! Energy, a beverage that will have you strutting like the man himself in no time.

Infused with a unique blend of functional mushrooms, including Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Maitake and Reishi, all of which are known to boost cognitive function, support your immune system and ensure that your energy is as clean as a Ric Flair robe. Say goodbye to those jittery feelings and dreaded sugar crashes.

Adding to the potency, Wooooo! Energy gets its kick from a blend of Taurine, L-Theanine and Gotu Kola Extract, while thoughtfully balancing 150mg of caffeine with just 6g of sugar. Oh, and let’s not forget those tantalizing flavors: vibrant Dragon Fruit, zesty Lemon, and creamy Strawberry Banana.

“It embodies a celebratory spirit; it’s about energy, zeal and success,” Bronstein says. “It’s not just wrestling lingo anymore—it’s ingrained in our pop culture.”

With Wooooo! Energy, Ric Flair isn’t just sharing a drink; he’s sharing his indomitable spirit, his passion and his boundless energy. Who among us doesn’t need a little Wooooo! Energy in their life?

Ric Flair Drip products are available at select dispensaries nationwide.