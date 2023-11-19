Thanksgiving Feast: The Ultimate Danksgiving Menu

PHOTO evgenyb

Are you still finalizing the menu for your epic Thanksgiving feast? Don’t stress! This is the holiday that the munchies were made for—with an entire day dedicated to eating and good vibes. This year, if you’re looking for a new way to incorporate cannabis into your celebration (aside from smoke breaks between plates), these recipes will help you put together an entire meal with the fixings and dessert at the last minute.

But be careful! These recipes were all written with a THC dosage that would allow each dish on its own to provide psychotropic effects. So if you want to add cannabis to every dish in your Thanksgiving feast menu, make sure to lower the dosage for each dish. It also might be smart to pick and choose which elements of the meal you prefer to be cannabis-infused and give yourself a few non-medicated dishes that you can consume with reckless abandon. Ultimately, be intelligent about how much THC you can safely ingest—and be sure to inform whoever you might share your delicious food with that they’re eating cannabis!

A perfectly golden bird is not only a Thanksgiving staple (for meat eaters), but it’s usually the star of the show. A medley of fresh herbs like thyme, basil, sage and marjoram combined with cannabis-infused duck fat make this turkey full of flavor and deliciously juicy. Choose an earthy, full-bodied strain to accompany those fragrant ingredients and you’ve got the perfect balance of flavors.

This hearty gravy recipe has multiple uses, from a nice drizzle on your turkey to a generous puddle on your canna-mashed potatoes or stuffing. Skip the sausage (or use soy sausages) to make it friendly for your herbivore friends or switch out the milk and butter for non-dairy alternatives to make a vegan version.

It only takes a few simple ingredients, along with some cannabutter , to make these smooth and fluffy mashed potatoes that you can have boiling on the stove while you start cutting up the veggies and herbs that will go into the stuffing. This quintessential side dish combo comes together very easily and makes your Thanksgiving dinner complete.

Round out your Thanksgiving feast with a slice of a classic seasonal pumpkin pie with a little bit of a twist. Although Cream Caramel is highly suggested as the strain used in the recipe, you can substitute any other strain that might match its buttery, sweet flavor or have a mild honey profile. You can’t really wait for the last minute on this one. It’s best to make the dough for this recipe the night before you plan on serving it. Otherwise, give yourself at least one hour before cooking time so that the dough can properly set.

Thanksgiving is a holiday where one pie usually will not suffice, especially if you have a large crowd at your dinner table. This recipe is made with a sweet strain that really compliments the flavor of the dish. The cannabis-infused crust is what gives this traditional pie a kick, so feel free to substitute your favorite fruit instead of the apple without compromising the buzz. Look for an energizing sativa strain that tastes bright and has a profile bold enough to stand up against the richness of the fruit filling.

For people who like to end their night with a nice cup of coffee and a bit of a buzz, this simple drink made with cannabutter will hit the spot. You can have it fresh right off of the stove or cool it down to make iced coffee. If you want to add more sweetness, you can drizzle some caramel into your cup before pouring or drip over the top as a treat right before serving.