THC-Infused Cream Caramel Pumpkin Pie

Photo Kimberly Vardeman/Flickr

Thanksgiving is one of my most cherished holidays in American culture. It is a harvest festival where the appreciation of family, friends, blessings, emotional wealth and material wealth take center stage. The worlds slows down momentarily for one night where you are surrounded by loved ones and are able to give thanks for all your blessings and successes freely. It is a time for nourishing food that warms the soul and fills the belly.

So what could possibly make this day even better? The answer would be making a delightful and elegantly medicated Cream Caramel Spiced Pumpkin Pie. The wonderful thing about this recipe is that the Cream Caramel strain pairs beautifully with the pungent spices and sweet custard that make up a pumpkin pie. This superb dessert will enhance your Thanksgiving Day experience and will be something you will want to repeat for the years to come.

Mise en Place:

9 inch pie tin

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 stick chilled sweet butter

4 tablespoons ice water

1 teaspoon cane sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups canned pureed pumpkin

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 whole eggs

1/2 stick sweet butter infused with Cream Caramel

1 teaspoon maple extract

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice with ½ teaspoon in reserve

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Directions for Pie Crust:

Step 1: For this recipe, you need to start the dough the night before or one hour before cooking time for the crust to set properly. In a bowl combine 1 ¼ cups all purpose flour, cane sugar and salt.

Step 2: With a knife, cut the stick of butter into 8 slices and drop into the bowl. Mix by hand until the butter starts to meld with the dry mix. Add in 4 tablespoons of ice water and continue to combine until the mixture is fully incorporated.

Step 3: Roll into a semi-flat circle, about 6-8 inches wide, and then wrap it tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight or for one hour prior to cooking time.

Step 4: When the dough is properly chilled and you are ready to bake, roll out the dough onto a floured surface and transfer to your 9 inch pie tin. Flatten the dough into the tin and pinch the edges to form a crust on the top. Take a fork and pierce little holes throughout the bottom and sides of the crust. This prevents the crust from bubbling out during the baking process.

Directions for Filling:

Step 5: Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, mix the 2 cups pureed pumpkin, condensed milk, 2 whole eggs, Cream Caramel cannabutter, maple extract, nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice and ginger until fully combined.

Step 6: Pour your pumpkin mixture into your pie crust and lightly tap the pan against a counter to release any air bubbles. Take the 1/2 teaspoon reserve of allspice and lightly sprinkle the entire top of the pie.

Step 7: Put the pie into the oven and bake for 55 minutes. Pull from oven and let the pie set at room temperature. Slice into 8 servings. Decorate with fresh whipped cream and serve al la mode for the most comforting holiday dessert. Enjoy!

Dosage:

If a gram of flower tests at 18 percent THC, eighteen percent of 1,000 mg would be 180 mg, so your entire pie would have 180 mg of THC in it. To figure out your dosing, sub the number of your THC percentage in the amount of flower you want and do the math to determine how potent you want your pie. If you want a smaller dose, cut the flower down to a smaller portion.

Strain Suggestions:

I would recommend strains that possess caramel, syrupy, earthy, sandalwood or spice terpenes and flavonoids. The following would be ideal if you didn’t have Caramel Cream: Maple Leaf, Vanilla Kush, Spice or Hashplant. If you cannot find these strains, don’t panic, just follow your nose and taste buds to finds strains that would complement the dish.

