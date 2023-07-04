The Hunger: Fourth of July, Cannabis Style

PHOTO circleps

Nothing says Fourth of July quite like an all-American barbecue. But just because you’re manning the grill doesn’t mean you need to skip the ganja. In fact, any holiday that’s filled with delicious things to eat and drink and comes with a side of bright, shiny exploding things in the sky is only enhanced by cannabis, making the Fourth of July a perfect match for letting your inner cannabis chef shine.

So, when it comes to making the most out of your high Fourth of July recipes, there’s a cannabis infusion option for every course of the barbecue and there are pre-made edibles and drinkables that make for the perfect easy addition. Read on for the tasty guide to sparking some delicious fun this Independence Day.

Dank Drinks

You may think your only choice for ice-cold bevvies is to reach for a classic brew. However, with the growing innovation in the cannabis beverage category, there are plenty of backyard-ready, booze-free, bud-infused options to choose from.

If you’re looking for something light and refreshing, cannabis-infused seltzers such as Cann, Happi, Wynk and Ayrloom offer spritzy canned beverages that will have you skipping the White Claw. If you’re usually a beer drinker, you may find the hoppy freshness of Lagunitas Hi-Fi a familiar alternative, or you might love the bold, juicy full-plant flavor of Malus live resin-infused cider. If a cocktail is more your speed, Fable’s stable of drinks offers three round, robust ready-to-drink options: Klaus’ bright, bold ginger flavor will be a low-sugar crowd-pleaser or MXXN’s line of spirit replacements allow you to mix up any of your favorite gin-, tequila-, or whiskey-based drinks with a simple swap.

If you’re not in a legal state, fear not: Not only are there lots of hemp-derived THC drinks now nationally available to ship nationwide, but making festive Fourth of July drinks at home is s snap with any store-bought or homemade tincture. While making alcohol-based tinctures will give you the most seamless integration in a beverage, oil-based tinctures may be shaken or blended into nearly any mixed drink, or you can simply drop it on top and stir it into your favorite cocktail.

Snacks and Apps

No backyard barbecue is complete without a table bursting with delicious bites, so jump into the world of infused snacking by offering a variety of savory nibbles for guests to choose from.

Already-dosed and ready-to-go options such as Tsumo make infused snacking as easy as dumping chips into a bowl, and low-dose THC crackers Tempo are the perfect accompaniment to any cheese and charcuterie snacking station.

If making your own is what you’re looking for, infusing your own chips is easier than what you may think. Simply toss your favorite non-infused chips (Cool Ranch Doritos, obviously) in an infused oil, and bake at a low temperature (250 degrees F) for about ten minutes.

Infused oils are also a simple way to elevate your BARBECUE basics, too; from pasta salad to creamy macaroni and potato salads, to leafy greens, emulsifying cannabis oils into your base dressing is an easy way to up any app. Make sure you’re vigorously emulsifying to ensure even distribution of the cannabinoids—a blender or immersion blender works great to streamline and simplify your infusions.

Mains and Meats

Snacks and drinks are fun and all, but let’s face it: people want to eat. Fire up the grill and get ready to explore some Fourth of July recipes options for infused dining that will leave you feeling satisfied—and stoned.

Whether you’re dipping your fries in ketchup or slathering some barbecue sauce on your ribs, condiments are the perfect way to add a little infusion power to your main meals. Pre-packaged ketchup and other sauces make for great infused add-ons, or if you’re feeling fancy, making your own stoned ground mustard or infused mayonnaise (recipes below) are other simple options you can make at home.

Infused spices like the pepper, salt and chicken rub from Aroma make for great meat rubs, which can go right on the grill; just be careful to not denature the cannabinoids by overcooking, and consider a slow and low smoking technique as an alternative.

No matter which part of your barbecue you bring the infusion to, always remember to practice safe hosting: Let your guests know which foods and drinks are infused and what the dose on every serving is. Happy Fourth of July!

Fourth of July Recipes

Stoned Ground Mustard

Ingredients

6 T brown mustard seeds

½ cup water

1 ½ tablespoons white vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon turmeric

2 T sugar

1 tablespoon infused olive oil/tincture of your choice

Instructions

Crush mustard seeds using a mortar and pestle.

Slowly add water as you grind.

Grind until water is fully absorbed into the seed mixture.

Add vinegar, salt, sugar and turmeric and infused oil or tincture grinding throughout.

Store in a glass jar and allow to refrigerate overnight before serving.

Magic Mayo

Ingredients

1 large room-temperature egg

Juice from ½ lemon

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup infused oil

Instructions