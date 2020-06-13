PHOTO Bruce Wolf

This edible provides a sweet cannabis and caffeine buzz.

This caramel coffee is a great way to start a day off with a sweet kick, or close the end of a meal. It’s very easy to make and requires only minimal ingredients. This warm beverage is a great way to ease into a cool fall morning and should provide a buzz from both the caffeine and the infused canna-butter.

This recipe for caramel coffee appears alongside a bevvy of sweet and savory medicated selections in the book “Cooking with Cannabis,” by Laurie Wolf.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 cups (475 ml) hot brewed coffee

1 cup (235 ml) sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon (15 g) brown sugar

2 teaspoons canna-butter

2 tablespoons (28 g) chopped toffee chocolate bar

Dusting of unsweetened cocoa powder or ground cinnamon, or both

Directions:

Step 1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the coffee, condensed milk, brown sugar and canna-butter and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2. Carefully pour into a blender. Process for 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 3. Divide between two heatproof glasses or mugs. Sprinkle with the toffee bits and dust with cocoa, cinnamon, or both.

Chef’s Note:

If you like a little spice, top the coffee with a sprinkling of cayenne pepper or a pure ground chile powder, such as ancho. It’s a nice change of pace. This coffee is also yummy served iced.

This recipe first appeared in “Cooking with Cannabis: Delicious Recipes for Edibles and Everyday Favorites.”

