How to Handle Edibles In Front the Family This Thanksgiving

PHOTO Craig Adderley

It’s that time of the year when everyone is coming together to celebrate everything they are grateful for with the people they love and a lot of food. Whether you’re going to be chilling at home with your loved ones, heading to an extended family member’s house for a big feast or putting together a special Friendsgiving, you definitely want to be able to enjoy the day your way without making anyone else feel uncomfortable.

If you plan on partaking in edibles to enhance your Thanksgiving experience, there are a few things to consider before you commit to your plan. Do you want to arrive before or after the edibles kick in? Should you eat enough of your edible to make it last a while or consume it in a few smaller doses to keep you nice and evenly lit throughout the celebration? The details are really up to you, although there are some basics to follow that will ensure that you not only make it through the meal but through the entire day with a little grace.

Don’t Overdo It

Although you might have a usual amount of THC that hits the spot when you’re eating edibles, you should plan to have a little less than normal on days where you might need to have more of your wits about you. Even if you have a long car ride ahead of you or know that you will be sitting around for a few hours until the food is finished, don’t go overboard or you most likely end up sleeping through the festivities.

Give Yourself a Minute

Depending on when you eat your edibles, it may take a little longer than usual for you to feel the effects of them — particularly if you choose to eat them during (like with these recipes) or after you get nice and full. If that happens, then you will have a little more patient and wait to feel the way you’re typically used to. Just resist the urge to have more of your edible and you will be fine.

One Thing At a Time

If you have decided you want to enjoy edibles for the day, then just stick with edibles until you’re home or the party has ended. It may be tempting to go take a puff or dab with your favorite cousin or sneak your vape with you, but for your own sake, just take it easy. The same goes for wine and spirits, so make sure you have made your choice so that you aren’t regretting overindulging later.

Have a Back-up Plan

Getting higher than planned after eating an edible can happen to the best of us. If that happens, there are a couple things you can do to make sure you are able to keep your cool and come back down to earth. First things first, have some CBD help calm things down. If things don’t settle, you can follow some of these tips for what to do if you get too high, which include finding an entertaining distraction, going for a stroll or just taking a nap.

Stick With What You Know

Yes, special days do call for special treats, but it’s probably best to stick to an infused snack that you have tried before just to be on the safe side. Even if you are pretty confident about how 10 mg or 50 mg of THC makes you feel on a normal day, there’s no use taking any risks with an unfamiliar brand that may be using an oil or strain you aren’t used to. So, you will have to wait to try that new soda or spicy nut mix until you’re in an environment where you can relax and see how it affects you.

TELL US, have you gotten high around your family before?