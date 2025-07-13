A Recipe for Pot Popsicles: Colorful Cannabis Cubism

PHOTOS Bruce Wolf

If you are looking for a “party in your mouth” experience, look no further than these popsicles infused with cannabis honey. The beautiful squares of fruit and juice are simple to make and completely adaptable. The idea that you can have these babies in the freezer, ready at a moments notice, is a game-changer.

I recently had a group of terrific “nasty women” over to plan our revolt. Because I could not help myself, I made a juice and fruit buffet and had everyone fill their own ice cubes at the start of the evening.

They froze in an hour, and I placed the frozen pile of cubes right in the center of the table. Everyone used tongs and thoroughly enjoyed finding and picking out their magic square from the rest.

The most unusual flavor was strawberries in a diluted, honey-sweetened balsamic vinegar, with a touch of crushed black pepper. My favorite was a melon ball in a mango and orange juice mixture, with infused honey and fresh mint.

Any leftover cubes were added to a pitcher of lavender lemonade.

The beauty of the blocks is that each one can be customized and — like snowflakes — no two will be the same. The size and shape is up to you. Silicon molds are perfect, because you just pop the cubes out. Ice cube trays are also a cinch and if you want to use metal or glass, just dip the bottom in warm water for a few seconds and the cubes will release.

To keep the fruit from rising to the top, add the fruit and fill the containers with just a little juice, then freeze. Once frozen, add more fruit and liquid and freeze again. This could also be an opportunity to use different juices in one. Alternatively, you can stuff the mold with the fruit, wedging it in so it can’t move, and when you are adding the liquid the fruit will remain in place.

Some of our favorite flavor combinations include:

Cranberry juice and honeydew

Mango juice, cantaloupe and vanilla extract

Pink lemonade with watermelon, mint and blueberries

Balsamic vinegar with strawberries

Coconut water with pineapple and raspberries

Pineapple juice with strawberries and shredded basil

Lemonade with raspberries and fresh lavender

Orange juice with blackberries and orange rind

Grapefruit juice with orange sections and ginger

Grape juice with kiwi and blueberries

Apple juice with carrot and pineapple

RECIPE: Lemonade Potsicle

Makes 6

Ingredients:

16 ounces lemonade

2 tablespoons cannabis honey

1 ripe peach, pitted and sliced

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries

Directions:

In a large pitcher, combine the lemonade with the honey and mix well; you want it to be as homogenous as possible. Divide the fruit between 6 popsicle molds. Fill with the infused lemonade. Freeze until solid.

