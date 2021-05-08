Products
Reset Your Sleep Cycle with Sleepy Bear Gummies
Carefully calculated amounts of CBD, CBN and Melatonin syngerstically work together in these nighttime gummies to get your sleep on track the healthy way.
If you’re someone who consistently struggles to get a good night’s sleep, consider trying Sleepy Bear’s all-natural nighttime gummies.
Their proprietary 5/3/2 Formula combines specific amounts of CBD, CBN and melatonin to help restore your natural sleep cycle and improve long term sleep quality. Sleepy Bear’s gummies also ease immediate nighttime triggers that may hinder sleep, such as pain, discomfort, stress or anxiety.
Launched in 2020, Sleepy Bear has seen success from the start—an impressive feat in a heavily saturated CBD market during a global pandemic. Research for the popular gummies began after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp. With so many subpar CBD products entering the market, Sleepy Bear’s founder Kyle Paradiso jumped on the opportunity to create a better class of scientifically minded, effectively formulated products.
A former army ranger, Paradiso suffered from several spinal cord injuries, forcing him into early medical retirement from the military in 2016, at the age of 24. Chronic pain attributed to countless nights of poor sleep, and so he turned to CBD and cannabis for relief, changing his world of wellness and treatment for the better.
“Sleep has a profound impact on your life. When you don’t sleep well, it bleeds into everything you’re doing. It’s so easy to have a bad night ruin your day,” Paradiso said. “By focusing on a sleep solution, I felt like we could make a profound impact on people’s lives.”
Rather than offering a variety of CBD products designed to deliver different effects, Sleepy Bear focuses on creating one amazing product that works.
“And the thing about sleep is, you know if it works—you know if you slept well,” Paradiso continued. “We’ve been able to convert people who were highly skeptical in just one night.”
Our team at Cannabis Now tried these gummies, and the results are unanimous: Sleepy Bear delivered on its mission to help us fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Not only are these little bears packed with the power to send you into Dream Land, but they taste as good as they look.
The Total Package
It’s clear from Sleepy Bear’s branding, packaging and instructions, that they care about giving customers a positive experience on every level.
A clever hexagon box made from 100% biodegradable hemp paper with soy-based ink utilizes all six sides to educate you about Sleepy Bear, how the gummies work, and what they’re made of. Inside the box, you’ll find three on-brand individual bags made from 100% recycled plastics. Ten gummies are included in each bag, which also provides detailed information on dosage and ingredients. This makes sharing with friends or family members easy, as you don’t have to worry about explaining how many to take. It puts the information right in the hands of the user.
Sleepy Bear can be purchased in 10 or 30-count packages, and the company also offers a subscription service, delivering 30 gummies each month. This way, you’ll always have gummy bears on-hand when you need extra support for a good night’s sleep.
Sleep Like a Bear
Sleepy Bear’s branding is memorable and clever. Who wouldn’t want to sleep like a hibernating bear every night? We appreciate how they weave this bear into all their branding and marketing endeavors—even in the dosing guidelines, which include a gummy bear infographic to give you a quick visual of how many you might need for optimal sleep.
Sleepy Bear’s directions clearly instruct consumers to take the gummies 30 minutes to one hour prior to bed. Be sure to plan ahead and sleep eight hours before waking in order to prevent grogginess.
The Power of 5/3/2
Unlike many other CBD sleep aid products, Sleepy Bear also taps into the power of CBN and Melatonin. According to Paradiso, three main categories impact sleep: physical, emotional and hormonal.
“Not a lot of products choose to address all three,” Paradiso stated, explaining why Sleepy Bear works so well.
The 5: A major cannabinoid found in hemp, CBD activates the endocannabinoid system and has the potential to offer a variety of mental benefits, like supporting feelings of calmness and relaxation, as well as physical benefits stemming from its anti-inflammatory properties. CBD may improve the quality of your sleep by relaxing both the mind and the body. 5 milligrams of CBD are in every bear.
The 3: CBN is a rare minor cannabinoid naturally found in trace amounts of aging hemp plants. Research shows that CBN is a natural sedative and may help fight insomnia and promote relaxation. 3 milligrams of CBN are in every bear.
The 2: Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle (circadian rhythm). Melatonin levels naturally decrease as we age, which can make it harder to get a good night’s sleep. Sleepy Bear’s low 2-miligram dosage is designed to get your circadian rhythm back on track so you can consistently fall asleep earlier and establish a proper bedtime. 2 milligrams of melatonin are in every bear.
Sleepy Bear’s 5/3/2 blend is also fully nano-emulsified for high bioavailability and absorption speed, enabling you to feel the effects of these winning ingredients relatively quickly. Completely THC-free, there’s no need to worry about any psychoactive effects either.
Get total peace of mind knowing that all of Sleepy Bear’s CBD comes from California-grown hemp and is free from any contaminants, solvents, pesticides or heavy metals. Raw materials and finished products are all independently lab certified for quality. With Sleepy Bear, there’s no reason to stay up at night!
Work Your Way Up
Sleepy Bear gummies affected all our team members at Cannabis Now a little differently. For me, one bear was all I needed for an ideal night of rest. Ever since becoming a mom, I wake up easily, and I often have a hard time falling asleep as to-do lists run through my mind. After a few weeks of going to bed after midnight and waking up around 3 or 4 a.m., I was excited to give Sleepy Bear a try.
Night One: A little too excited, I popped two gummies around 11 p.m., despite the package instructions which clearly say to start with the lowest dose and to plan for 8 hours of sleep to prevent grogginess. I fell asleep as soon as my head hit the pillow, about 30 minutes after taking the gummies. I didn’t wake up once. I had set my alarm for 6:15 a.m. the next morning, but my body wasn’t ready to wake up. Feeling groggy, I laid in bed until I felt normal at 7:30 a.m. (exactly 8 hours after I had gone to bed). Once the grogginess wore off, I felt well-rested, ready to conquer the day.
Night Two: The next night, I took just one gummy, and the effects were much more mellow. It was more of what I would consider a “normal” night’s sleep, where I was able to fall asleep easily and wake up feeling refreshed. Two gummies gave me that passed out feeling where I woke up feeling like, “what just happened?” One gummy was the perfect fit for my system—I just needed a little boost to calm my mind and help me establish a more consistent routine. Regardless of how many bears you think you need, it’s smart to start with one and work your way up. This product is designed to work.
“Over time, we want you to only be taking one bear,” Kyle said. “If your problem is extreme and you are taking two to three, our goal is for you to eventually be taking less and less as the problem decreases in severity. It’s about finding the balance of that positive without any side effects—that perfect dosage where you can wake up feeling 100 percent.”
Sleepy Bear’s website also features a helpful dosing guide, which offers education on healthy sleep and identifies common symptoms that may help you determine the possible root cause of your sleep problems.
A Special Treat
Eating a gummy bear before bed feels like a special little treat. You can ditch that late night chocolate and reach for the little bear instead. Like a sour patch kid without the tartness, these blue raspberry flavored gummies are packed with delicious all-natural ingredients and only have two grams of cane sugar.
According to Paradiso, at this time, Sleepy Bear remains dedicated to improving sleep and plans to add more variety to their sleep line. Possible products on the horizon include a sleep formula without melatonin, as well as a more traditional alternative to the gummy bear. Despite the little bear’s cuteness, Paradiso says some people prefer a more conventional delivery method, like a pill, due to late night dietary restrictions.
One thing’s for certain through. Regardless of what form the ingredients come in, Sleepy Bear’s 5/3/2 formula is delivering the sweetness of a good night’s sleep.