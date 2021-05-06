Top Hemp and CBD Gifts for Mother’s Day

Melatonin CBD Tablets by TIKVA

Treat moms this Mother’s Day with the gift of hemp. From gardening tools, to luxurious beauty oils and relaxing bath salts, this list provides thoughtful ideas the mom in your life is going to love.

In honor of all the moms out there, we’ve curated a special list of hemp-based products mothers will surely swoon over. High-quality CBD topicals always make for a nice gift, but Mom also deserves a thoughtful gesture—a massage at her favorite spa, breakfast in bed, a relaxing afternoon to herself, or maybe just spending some time together.

Along with premium, best-in class CBD products, this list also features fun hemp-related products along with ideas for incorporating the benefits of CBD into a memorable Mother’s Day. From waking up on Sunday morning, to falling asleep at night, the mom in your life will be feeling the love.

1. Cannabis Leaf Waffle Maker by Waffleye

Wake Mom up this Mother’s Day with cannabis-themed waffles. The Waffleye Waffle Maker features a large cannabis leaf design and adds some fun and creativity to breakfast, regardless of whether you infuse your waffles with cannabis or not. If she likes to wake and bake, be sure to check out Waffleye’s cannabis-infused recipes, ranging from easy to more difficult. Top it off with this pure, grade-A CBD maple syrup by Northwoods Maple Farm for an added treat.

2. CBD Coffee by Strava

Strava’s specialty coffee is infused with broad-spectrum CBD for a delicious cup of joe that delivers energy, focus and alertness without the jitters. Whole bean, K-Cup or Nespresso formats make it easy for you to prepare her favorite way. Strava coffee is available in three different strengths of CBD (4mg, 10mg, and 20 mg) so that you can make Mom the perfect morning cup. Not only are the beans delicious and sustainably sourced, but we love how the synergy of CBD and caffeine sets you up for an energetic, fulfilling day, and we think she will too.

Whether it’s breakfast in bed with mimosas, or an afternoon soaking up the sun and sipping on rose that she wants, Weed Cellars has you covered. This fun brand name reflects the changing times, but none of their products contain THC or CBD. Their sparkling rose and prosecco are produced from Glera grapes in Friuli, Italy—an ideal location for sparkling wines. At $12.99/bottle, both styles showcase a full range of flavors at an affordable price point. Not too dry and not too sweet, these wines hit the mark.

Maybe your mom’s not the type who likes to sit still and be pampered. That’s okay. Gift her farming sleeves and a durable farmers apron, designed for trimming, gardening and any other plant work. Equipped with multiple pockets, including a double-lined canvas pocket for shears, this apron will help keep her comfortable and organized so she can stay focused on enjoying her time outside, where she loves to be. The sleeves offer extra protection, and new floral patterns just dropped for the ladies.

5. Releaf Body Oil by Papa & Barkley

Treating your mom to a massage is a no-brainer if you want her to take some relaxing time for herself. Go a step further and consider giving her Papa & Barkley’s Releaf CBD Body Oil, which she can use at home or bring to her massage for a truly indulgent experience. Great for post-workout recovery, soothing aching muscles and promoting healthy skin, this body oil glides on easily and absorbs quickly. She will most definitely be thanking you later.

6. CBD Bath Soaks by Not Pot

Hopefully the mom in your life is getting some time for herself this Mother’s Day. Maybe she likes to get some movement in with a long run, yoga class, or HIIT workout. Help her wind down post-workout with Not Pot’s CBD Muscle Soak. The muscle-relieving combination of peppermint essential oil, epsom salt, dead sea salt and 300mg of sustainably sourced CBD will melt away any tension and soothe muscles. Bundle it with Not Pot’s Sleep Soak, which is perfect for releasing anxiety and preparing mind and body for a night of restful sleep after a long day.

7. Releaf Drops by Papa & Barkley

As the saying goes, “moms have the toughest job in the world.” Make it easier on her with Papa & Barkely’s Releaf Drops, made to provide daily stress relief and relaxation. This tincture also aids with mental focus and clarity, as well as help falling and staying asleep. Made from simple, all-natural ingredients grown on Colorado farms, this tincture has a rich, earthy flavor and is easy on the palette. Use code WNSPRING25 for 25% off.

8. CBD Cool Stick by Wildflower

Wildflower’s CBD Cool Stick offers quick and convenient relief from muscle, joint, inflammation and back pain. Once applied to the affected area, the unique blend of therapeutic ingredients will immediately cool and soothe. Available in 300mg and 150mg strengths of broad-spectrum CBD, this is a great product for moms of all ages to have on-hand. A true life saver for nagging pain, Wildflower’s Cool Stick will help her to stay present on the things that matter to her.

9. Luxury Beauty Serum by Saint Jane

Help Mom look and feel her best with Saint Jane’s Luxury Beauty Serum. Deemed a cult favorite, this award-winning serum has been called “the holy grail of face oils.” Packed with clean botanicals, rich active nutrients and soothing hemp extract, this all-in-one calming and anti-aging treatment hydrates while reducing irritation and visibly improving redness and fine lines.

10. CBD Melatonin Tablets by TIKVA

Everyone deserves a good night’s sleep, but especially Mom. There are a lot of CBD products to help ease the mind and prepare for slumber, but we think TIKVA’s CBD Melatonin Tablets are especially effective, thanks to their partnership with Panaxia Pharmaceuticals. CBD and melatonin synergistically work together so that you can fall asleep easily, stay asleep all night and wake up feeling refreshed. Formulated by PhD’s, the tablet form also offers an easy way to add the benefits of CBD to her wellness routine—something to keep in mind if your mom is new to hemp.