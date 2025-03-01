Top 10 Products to Improve Sleep Quality

PHOTO Ljupco Smokovski

If you’re struggling to get the sleep you need, these premium products might help you get back on track.

Did you know that you spend approximately one-third of your life sleeping? March is National Sleep Month, so now is the perfect time to reflect on your sleep health. Sleep is one of the four pillars of health and is essential for brain function, emotional well-being and physical health. If you don’t get enough sleep, you run the risk of developing chronic conditions like heart disease, obesity and cognitive decline.

If you struggle to get enough sleep, you’re not alone. About 50 to 70 million Americans have sleep disorders. 1 in 3 adults (about 84 million people) don’t regularly get the recommended amount of uninterrupted sleep needed to protect their health. According to a 2022 Gallup survey, only 32% of Americans said they got “excellent” or “very good” sleep; 35% described their sleep as “good,” and 33% said their sleep was “fair” or “poor.”

Cannabis and Sleep

Cannabis is regarded by many to be a beneficial sleep aid. It may reportedly “help you fall asleep faster, sleep more soundly, or otherwise improve the overall quality of your sleep.”

The cannabinoids found in cannabis, like THC and CBD, interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). This complex set of receptors regulates sleep, mood and relaxation. When cannabinoids bind to CB1 receptors in the brain, they send messages to increase levels of sleep-promoting adenosine and suppress the brain’s arousal system. Together, these effects may help cannabis users feel sedated or sleepy. Many people already use cannabis as a sleep aid; a Sleep Foundation survey found that around 70% of young adults regularly use cannabis to help them fall asleep. Plus, as many as 85% say it improves their sleep quality.

Another cannabinoid is gaining in popularity to help improve sleep. Cannabinol (CBN) is gaining a reputation for being the “sleepy cannabinoid.” It’s a non-psychoactive minor cannabinoid that forms as THC degrades from oxidation. Research shows that CBN is effective when combined with the two main cannabinoids in either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum formulations. Companies that are ahead of the game are including CBN in their CBD-based sleep products.

National Sleep Month’s Top 10 Hemp-Derived Sleep Aids

Whether you’re dealing with occasional sleeplessness or chronic insomnia, these natural, hemp-derived sleep aids might be the missing piece in your sleep puzzle. And because they’re all derived from the hemp plant, they’re federally legal so you can order from anywhere in the US.

Kanha FX Sleep Marionberry Plum Gummies

Kanha’s Marionberry Plum Gummies feature a 3:2:1 blend of CBD, CBN and THC. These are specially formulated to gently relax you and melt away stress for a deep, restorative slumber. Each gummy contains 30mg CBD, 20mg CBN and 10mg THC to help you sleep soundly. These fast-acting NANO technology powered gummies have a rapid onset of that are often felt in a matter of minutes.

Opal & Joy Restorative Sleep System

Opal & Joy’s Restorative Sleep System is a unique, dual-product system that’s specifically designed for women experiencing perimenopause sleep issues. It’s made up of two products: Rest, which supports the endocannabinoid system and contains full-spectrum CBD, CBN and linalool; and Relax, which supports the endocrine system and contains powerful adaptogens including reishi and ashwagandha. This ground-breaking, clinically formulated approach provides wrap-around support for women to help tackle the source of perimenopause sleep issues, like hormone regulation, anxiety, insomnia, night sweats, joint pain and more.

Medtarra Sound Asleep CBD Gummies

Medtarra’s Sound Asleep CBD gummies are a high-potency blend of THC, melatonin, L-theanine and CBD. Scientifically crafted to promote a healthy sleep cycle and ensure you awake refreshed, each gummy contains 50mg CBD and 5mg THC.

Viia Hemp Zen Sleep CBN Gummies

For those seeking the benefits of cannabinoids without THC, Viia Hemp’s Zen Sleep gummies combine CBN with other sleep-promoting ingredients, including L-Theanine, which is an amino acid in tea leaves that may promote relaxation and relief.

URB Mile High Skybites

For those with a higher tolerance, the Mile High Skybites from URB might be the ticket to deep sleep. Formulated using Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCP) and nano D9, URB claims these to be the strongest gummies it’s ever produced. Choose from various mouth-watering flavors, including Passion Fruit, Watermelon Juice and Guava Smoothie.

Sleepy Bear Premium Sleep Support

Sleepy Bear also taps into the power of CBN and Melatonin. Its proprietary 5/3/2 Formula combines specific amounts of CBD, CBN and melatonin to help restore your natural sleep cycle and improve long-term sleep quality. Each gummy contains 15mg CBD, 9mg CBN and 2mg melatonin. The top-selling CBD sleep brand also has a CBD/CBN-only version, as well as a CBN/THC version, giving you lots of options to choose from.

Charlotte’s Web Sleep Gummy

Formulated with melatonin and its famous CBD oil, Sleep Gummy by Charlotte’s Web supports sound sleep and balanced sleep cycles. Each gummy contains 10mg CBD and 3mg melatonin and are in a natural raspberry flavor.

Plain Jane Sleep Gummies

Plain Jane’s Sleep Gummies offer a delicious and beginner-friendly way to experience the benefits of CBD, CBN and melatonin. Each blueberry-flavored gummy contains approximately 9.40mg of full-spectrum CBD, 4.18mg of CBN and 2.5mg of melatonin.

Wyld Boysenberry Gummies

Wyld’s Boysenberry Gummies use a 1:1:1 blend of THC, CBD and CBN that work together to soothe body and mind. Each delicious fruit gummy contains 10mg THC, 10mg CBD and 10mg CBN, making this a great choice for those seeking deeper sleep.

Dad Grass Deluxe Nighttime THC Gummies with CBD & CBN

Designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up refreshed, each Deluxe Nighttime Gummy delivers 2mg THC, 18mg CBD and 2mg CBN, offering extra strength support for deeper, more restful sleep. These full-spectrum, fast-acting gummies are precisely dosed for consistent results. Infused with a delicious Midnight Berry flavor, they offer a soothing and enjoyable way to unwind before bed.

Practice Good Sleep Hygiene

While these hemp-derived sleep aids can help you fall asleep, you must do the work to ensure you have “good sleep hygiene.” This refers to healthy habits and practices that promote quality sleep. By consistently practicing good sleep hygiene, you can improve sleep quality. Better sleep makes you feel more refreshed and energized throughout the day.

Here are key elements of good sleep hygiene:

Maintain a Consistent Schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, to regulate your body’s internal clock.

Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine: Wind down with calming activities like reading, meditation or a warm bath to signal to your body that it’s time to sleep.

Optimize Your Sleep Environment: Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet. Use blackout curtains, white noise machines, or essential oils such as lavender for relaxation.

Limit Screen Time: Avoid electronic devices (phones, tablets, TVs) at least an hour before bed, as blue light can interfere with melatonin production.

Be Mindful of Food & Drink: Avoid heavy meals, caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, as they can disrupt sleep quality.

Get Regular Exercise: Engage in physical activity during the day, but avoid intense workouts right before bedtime.

Manage Stress and Anxiety: Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, journaling or gentle stretching to calm the mind.

Limit Naps: Keep daytime naps short (20–30 minutes) and earlier in the day to avoid interfering with nighttime sleep.

Good sleep is not a luxury — it’s a necessity for optimal health and well-being. Are you ready to prioritize your sleep health and consider the potential benefits of premium hemp-derived sleep aids?