Lit Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Cannabis Companion

PHOTO Laura Ockel

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and we want to ensure you’re ready with a gift for that special somebody in your life. Show your valentine your love with something more thoughtful than a heart-shaped box of chocolates. Don’t have a Valentine this year? Use this gift guide as an excuse to treat yourself!

However you decide to spend Valentine’s Day, this cannabis product list checks all the boxes when it comes to showing your love for your cannabis-loving partner. Whether you’re taking a relaxing candle-lit bath, dressing up for a romantic dinner date, or kicking back with a good movie on the couch, we’ve got you covered with our 2025 cannabis Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.

Love is in the air, and now it’s in your joint! With 21 per pack, these Valentine’s Day Cones from Day Savers feature candy heart colored filter tips with cheeky stoner sayings to let your buds or blaze bae know they’re on your mind. Pack up some love and share some quality time with your favorite sesh mates.

Grön | THC Dark Chocolate Bar | $12.00



Rich and refined, this handcrafted, fair trade dark chocolate bar is infused with THC to help you settle gently into a very sweet place. As an indica, it boasts euphoric and chill properties, so gift this bar to the delightful chillers in your life. Grön is available to chocolate lovers in Arizona, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Nevada, New Jersey and New York only.

Pakka | Dry Herb Pipe | $49.99



It looks like a vape, but it’s not a vape! Pakka is positioning themselves to be the Keurig of cannabis by delivering “the world’s first pre-packable ground herb pod system.” Made of stainless steel and silicone, the pipe sports a sleek design with its interchangeable pods for dry flower. The pods make it easy to switch between different strains and continue getting a fresh hit without the buildup of nasty resin. Is this the future of cannabis flower consumption? This is something your cannabis-enthusiast valentine who thinks they’ve seen it all will certainly get a kick from.

Sac De Fleurs | Violet Montmarte Backback | $125



Treat your fashionista valentine with this gorgeous Sac De Fleurs bag (a collab with Pause Consumption). Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this extraordinary bag is equipped with a thoughtfully hidden pocket, providing a discreet sanctuary for your treasured botanical essentials. It’s an exclusive and there were only 100 of these violet baddies made—snag one ASAP!

Ayrloom – Restore CBD Balm | $59.95

Get your valentine the gift of silky, smooth skin with Ayrloom’s Restore Balm made with all organic ingredients and containing 2500MG of CBD. We love its lavender, rosemary and eucalyptus scent and buttery, smooth texture. Treat yourself or your valentine to a relaxing night in and don’t forget to add this CBD topical to the mix!

NWTN Home | Vesper Gravity Bong | $98.00



For the classy, classic valentine who wants a heavy hit, the Vesper turns the gravity bong stoner stereotype on its head by delivering a gorgeous piece of glass inspired by refined, vintage housewares. This is an elevated cannabis consumption vessel that does a gravity pipe’s classic function. The four easy-to-clean components make the Vesper an essential piece for your greenware collection and your new evening routine.

Flora + Bast | Sex Gummies | $35.00



A unique blend of Live Rosin, Damiana, Tribulus and Kanna are masterfully fused into a passion fruit purée. The result? A delicious, 10 milligram THC gummy poised to induce sensuality and connection, while also reducing tension and anxiety. The herbs selected have extensive historical use in enhancing libido, boosting mood, relaxing the nervous system, and increasing energy and stamina. These gummies are a no-brainer Valentine’s Day gift for your lover.

Flora + Bast | APHRODISIA Intimate Arousal Oil | $99.00

We couldn’t help including two Flora + Bastproducts on this list because they are so well-suited for Valentine’s Day. If you or your Valentine aren’t into gummies, maybe you can get excited by this arousal oil designed to be used orally or topically to enhance sexual energy, sensation and pleasure. When applied topically, oil imparts lubrication and libido-stimulating effects. When consumed orally, oil reduces problematic states of worry or discomfort, resulting in a more satisfying sexual experience.

BLNCD | Fuse THC Infusions | $20.00

If you and your Valentine want to go for a night on the town, but must be discreet about adding a little THC into your evening, BLNCD has your back. They make adorable 5mg vials of hemp-derived THC that are easy to carry, and you can subtly add to any beverage for an extra kick. Your La Croix just got a little bubblier.

Kush Kards | High Love You Card | $10.00

We’ve been fans of Kush Kards for many years now and their designs are still very much on point. This High Love You cardcomes with a matching one hitter, but you can opt to get it without and add your own, or perhaps a preroll. If you don’t have the funds to get your cannabis-loving lover any of the above products, this card should do the trick on a budget.