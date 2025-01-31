Debunking Myths About Rose Petal Cones and Natural Leaf Products

PHOTO Rebecca Matthews

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate love, romance and indulgence. For cannabis enthusiasts, the holiday also presents a unique opportunity to enjoy elevated experiences with creative pre-rolls and smoking accessories.

However, not all rolling products are created equal, and it’s essential to debunk some myths while exploring exciting new options. (Personally, we’re fans of DaySavers’ Valentine’s Day Cones.) Here’s what you need to know about rose petal cones, natural leaf products, and the cannabis market during this romantic season.

Debunking Myths

Natural leaf products like rose petal blunts, palm leaf wraps and banana leaf wraps have gained popularity due to their exotic appeal and perceived safety compared to traditional tobacco blunts. But while they may seem like a natural choice, they often fall short when it comes to safety and quality.

The Truth About Rose Petals

Roses are notoriously challenging to cultivate without the use of pesticides. While this might not be an issue for decorative use, inhaling pesticide residues can pose serious health risks. Furthermore, roses, like many other plants, absorb heavy metals from the soil, which can end up in the petals and, subsequently, in your lungs when smoked.

Additionally, rose petals have a high moisture content, which makes them susceptible to microbial and fungal growth during production, shipping and storage. Unlike cannabis, which undergo rigorous testing for contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals and microbes, many rolling papers and natural leaf products, including rose petals, aren’t held to the same standards. Testing has revealed alarming levels of harmful substances such as Aspergillus, a dangerous fungus that can cause infections ranging from mild allergies to invasive aspergillosis, a potentially fatal condition, as well as pesticides like acephate, azoxystrobin and cyprodinil in some rose petal products.

Despite their aesthetic appeal and enticing aroma, rose petal cones are not a safe option for cannabis consumption. At DaySavers, we’ve tested various rose petal blunts but found that none consistently met the rigorous safety standards required for cannabis products. As a result, we’ve chosen not to offer rose petal blunts on our site, instead recommending consumers keep roses in vases, where they belong.

Concerns with Palm Leaves and Banana Leaves

Other natural leaf products, such as palm leaves (Cordia and Tendu) and banana leaves, also fail to meet strict safety standards. These leaves often carry unsafe levels of contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides and microbes.

Palm Leaves: After extensive testing, natural palm leaf blunt products were found to frequently fail safety tests for heavy metals, pesticides and microbials. Due to their inability to consistently meet safety guidelines, many cannabis companies have removed these products from their inventory.

Banana Leaves: These wraps also lack consistent regulation and testing, making them a risky choice for consumers.

If you’re looking for a safe and enjoyable smoking experience, it’s crucial to opt for pre-rolls and rolling products that are tested and approved by reputable brands.

DaySavers Valentine’s Day Cones

This Valentine’s Day, DaySavers is bringing the love with new Valentine’s Day Half-Gram 1 1/4 Pre-Rolled Cones. With 21 cones per pack, these pre-rolls are the perfect way to share a special moment with your significant other or celebrate self-love. Unlike unregulated natural leaf products, DaySavers ensures that their cones meet rigorous safety standards, providing peace of mind and a premium experience.

Valentine’s Day Pre-Rolled Cones by DaySavers add a romantic touch for cannabis lovers without compromising on safety. PHOTO DaySavers

Why Choose Quality Over Aesthetic

The allure of natural leaf products like rose petals or banana leaves often lies in their aesthetic appeal. But as we’ve outlined, these products frequently harbor contaminants that can pose significant health risks. This Valentine’s Day, make informed choices about the cannabis products you use. While natural leaf wraps and rose petal cones may seem romantic, they often come with hidden risks. With the cannabis market’s growing focus on premium pre-rolls, there’s never been a better time to celebrate love with products that meet the highest standards.

About the Author: Harrison Bard is Co-Founder and CEO of Custom Cones USA, a leading ancillary company in the pre-roll space. His expertise in every facet of the pre-roll sector—from paper science, to pre-roll manufacturing technology and techniques, to a deep understanding of packaging and compliance regulations—has allowed Custom Cones USA to help create new products, scale brands and bring more consistency to the pre-roll sector of the industry.