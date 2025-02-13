10 Lovely Strains for Valentine’s Day

Photo courtesy of Leafly.com

After the excitement of the holiday settles down, it’s a good time to sit back, relax and take a toke. Take a break from your usual indica or sativa-dominant smoking staple and try out some of these appropriately-named strains that could be the cherry on top of an awesome day.

Love Potion #9

Get wrapped up in the lovey-dovey holiday spirit with a dank, relaxing indica. Love Potion #9 is great at relieving headaches and depression with it’s naturally uplifting qualities. Try this sweet, fruity strain in the evening to keep you and your loved one feeling happy and giggly after a day of sweetness.

Chocolate Kush

Nothing says love like chocolate and this sweet sativa takes the cake with its pungent smell and earthy flavor profile. A cross between Chocolope and Kosher Kush, it’s been classified as the seventh strongest strain in the world. Be prepared for a heavy, but pleasant cerebral buzz.

Sugar Black Rose

Need to chill out after all the wining and dining? Go for this cross between Critical+ and Black Domina that helps with anxiety and depression by providing a steady, relaxing high. You’ll also feel hungry and sleepy, so have a snack and a comfy place to kick back after you toke.

Sour Flower

Good for reducing stress, this energizing sativa strain is a great option to help calm any pre-date jitters. It has an earthy flavor profile that boosts your mood, helps you focus and keeps you calms. Try this strain before a night out on the town or a nerve-wracking dinner date with someone special.

Sweet Tooth

This strain is a mix of landrace strains from Hawaii, Nepal and Afghanistan. It’s good choice if you’re looking for a relaxing but uplifting hybrid that gives you the best of both worlds. With a sweet smell, this flowery bud will have you feeling carefree by melting any anxiety away.

Silver Pearl

This sticky, green strain with bright orange hairs is known for its strong cerebral high. The sativa-dominant hybrid is a blend of three potent strains: Northern Lights #5, Skunk and Early Pearl. Opt for this one if you’re looking for a strong, euphoric buzz.

Caramelicious

Skip the dessert and go straight for the sweets with a yummy, flavorful strain that tastes just like its name. You’ll be all smiles and good vibes after a sharing a bowl with your sweetheart. Afterwards, the two of you can marvel and the beautiful, super sticky buds and then pack another.

Valentine X

This 50/50 hybrid has a 25:1 CBD to THC ratio and is best known for its remarkable healing qualities. If you’re into nice body highs, this strain will leave you feeling deeply relaxed and tingly. A cute bonus: this strain was named after Saint Valentine himself.

Gemstone

A mix between Skunk #1, Northern Lights, Lavender and Sour Diesel, Gemstone is a potent hybrid with a nice buzz that an euphoric and energetic peak. Although it’s pretty potent, it’s considered a good strain to smoke during the day as it allows for focus and productivity.

Diamond OG

Did we say nothing says love like chocolate? We take it back. Nothing says love like diamonds. Especially this intense indica that will make you feel like you’re floating on a cloud. Save this one for when you have the time to get into a deep, full body relaxation with no interruptions — you’ll be chilling too hard to even care.

