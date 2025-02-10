URB Gains Altitude With New Rebrand

URB's booth at CHAMPS 2024 in Las Vegas was a big hit. PHOTO Dabsel Adams

The hemp-based cannabinoid brand URB has established itself as a leader in its industry. Recently, the brand got an entirely new look. Read on for our review of the full line of rebranded URB products.

The award-winning, hemp-derived cannabinoid brand URB is part of a decade-long story that begins with a man with a mission, Nick Warrender. As URB’s founder and CEO, Warrender has a passion for sharing high-quality hemp products that comes from his own experience with CBD which began in 2015 when he was dealing with an autoimmune disease.

Inspired by the improvement the cannabinoid had on his quality of life and motivated to share it with others, Warrender introduced CBD to his local community in Kenosha, WI and hasn’t looked back. Now, a decade later, Warrender’s small-scale operation has grown into a publicly traded company and an award-winning, nationally recognized brand.

Ahead of the Game:

URB entered at the dawn of the industry. The brand was one of the first to bring compliant Delta-8 and Delta-9 only products to market, as well as one of the first to release a hydro-extracted live resin vape.Through all URB has been through to get to where it is today, including its recent airline-themed rebrand, Warrender’s vision of sharing beneficial and life-changing hemp products with others remains at the heart of the company.

The Line-Up:

Today, URB offers a variety of products from disposable vapes and cartridges to edibles and flower; all powered by hemp-derived cannabinoids like THCA, Delta 8, and CBG—to name just a few.

The full line-up of products was redesigned for URB’s recent rebrand, which is all airline themed, and honestly, we’ve never seen anything like it. URB executed the vibe of an airline company to a tee. With a simple white and blue color palette, crisp font, and clean lines, the new look of URB pulls off that special meld of refinement and playfulness liken to some of the most beloved airline companies. When we first cracked open our goodies from URB (which were sent over in a travel suitcase) we couldn’t contain our excitement. The entire collection is eye-catching and full of fun puns like the Aerovape, Redeye Skybites, Frequent Flyer Flower, and the Puff Puff Passport.

All of the products from URB’s rebrand were solid. The two disposable vapes we tried— the Mile High Aerovape 420 Max and the Aerovape 710—as well as the Flight Fuel Cartridges, tasted clean and functioned well. The vapes and cartridges are nothing out of the ordinary and we appreciate how compatible and easy to use they are. We were especially pleased with the “Frequent Flyer Flower” which gets high marks from us all around with quality we could see, taste, smell and feel.

The Skybites were terpy and tasty and had a pleasant effect. However, it’s worth noting that the full list of non-active ingredients was hard to find both on the packaging and online. Specifically, we were curious about the dyes used to color the Skybites and feel that information is important to have readily available for consumers. Overall, the quality of URB’s products is apparent, and we’re all stoked to have them for ourselves.

Taking the Industry to New Heights:

Alternate cannabis products or those made from hemp-derived cannabinoids can have a bit of a reputation for being sketchy or low-grade when compared with recreational THC-dominant cannabis. All over the country, and especially in areas where adult-use cannabis is not available, hemp-based products made with cannabinoids like CBD or Delta-8 and 9 are sold in tobacco shops, gas stations, and even grocery stores.

Many brands of hemp products you’ll find in these stores just don’t have the same appeal as those in the recreational cannabis space. Oftentimes, they don’t hit the senses as hard as recreational cannabis can, especially when it comes to flower, and many of them seem to embody a vibe that’s befitting of a gas station or a dimly lit, musky smoke shop—and not in a sexy way.

As the folks over at URB know all too well, the hemp industry has a lot of shaping up to do. Like it says on their website, URB is a company of firsts: They “built the runway for everyone else to fly.” URB has set the standards, buckled its seatbelt, and with this new rebrand, they are cruising to new heights. The quality and sensual appeal of URB’s products along with this new rebrand are the kind of efforts that can redeem the hemp industry and help take it to the next level.

“Everything that we’re trying to do is to continue to legitimize the industry,” Warrender told Cannabis Now in a Q&A a few months ago.

By manufacturing all products in-house and posting current full panel testing and potency results for all products, URB has certainly proven themselves to be a trustworthy brand. In addition to delivering quality products, the URB mission is also focused on education and breaking stigmas. The cannabis plant is full of cannabinoids besides THC. As Warrender said in the Q&A, “there’s a lot more than just THC when it comes to cannabis.”

By focusing on cannabinoids other than THC and creating an attractive and dependable brand ,URB is aiming to bridge stigmatic gaps and widen its reach to consumers.

Interested in trying URB yourself? URB distributes nationally, however delivery is dependent on regulations in each state. Learn more at https://urb.shop/