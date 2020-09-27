The 5 Best Fruity Cannabis Strains

PHOTO Jeremy Francis

Fruity strains have taken off more than ever in the past decade and are sweeping cannabis cups across the globe. Here are some of our favorites.

In the late ’90s and early ’00s the explosion in popularity of OG Kush, Sour Diesel and Chem Dog with their strong notes of fuel led many breeders to abandon the fruity end of the flavor spectrum and concentrate on the “gas” instead. Today the pendulum has swung back and the fruity end of the flavor spectrum is in full force.

These days, the majority of cannabis cup winners and strains that have received recognition are bound to have a fruity flavor profile. Here is our list of the best fruity cannabis strains.

Super Lemon Haze was the most iconic European sativa of the new millennium’s first decade. It has proved itself to be growable at championship quality levels across nine time zones.

Just like the name suggests, this strain has a robust citrus smell and sparkling, zesty flavor. It has a bright, smooth buzz that creeps up on you and leaves you feeling easy-going with a nice, little energy boost that will keep you ready for what’s next.

A longtime staple in the northwest, Blackberry Kush buds are large, dense and covered in sparkling crystals. It’s commonly thought that Blackberry Kush is a cross between Afghani and Blackberry, which is a sativa hybrid. It’s tough to conclude because no one has ever taken credit for breeding it, but it seems more like an old school purple Kush cut. It is such the quintessential indica that nothing suggests the presence of sativa in its lineage.

In some of those middle harvest seasons this decade, you would be hard-pressed to find a strain there was more of floating around than Tangie. Some of the most ridiculous farm pictures of the decade where people laying in giant piles of Tangie because they just didn’t care since they had so much of it. Also, it was a wild terpene profile available when we really started figuring out how to best preserve them in sauces.

High in the misty Santa Cruz mountains, Utopia Farms grows a tasty strain with a ferocious potency of 30 to 33 percent THC — Chiquita Banana.

The bud structure is dense, but not overly so. The large, somewhat asymmetrical flowers have a pleasant, natural look about them. The trichome frosting is more or less complete, lending a pale golden tint to the emerald buds and nearly obscuring the generous collection of red hairs peeking out from within.

Forbidden Fruit is one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s fastest rising strain stars. San Francisco gave us Girl Scout Cookies, the East Bay gave us Granddaddy Purple — and now the South Bay can stake a claim to having one of the hottest strains on the scene by a mile.

