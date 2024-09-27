Strain Review: Blackberry Kush

Photo by Erik Christiansen / Nugshots

Demand for anything Kush has skyrocketed and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. It seems like hundreds of new Kush strains have been created in order to keep up with this demand, most of which are sativa-dominant hybrids containing the various Southern California OG Kush strains. These hybrids have gained immense popularity due to their high potency and the intense jet fuel aroma for which they are known. They are the new generation of Kush and they seem to be getting all the attention lately. But, where is the appreciation for the old school Kush?

When talking Kush there’s essentially two main varieties. There’s the newer generation of OG Kush hybrids and the original indica varieties like Hindu Kush. These pure indica varieties are quite potent, but typically have more mellow, earthy flavors and aromas. Two comparison samples of Master Kush and San Fernando Valley OG would find that they have very little in common with one another. They are distinctly different, but are both considered Kush and are undeniably crowd-pleasers in their own ways.

A great example of what an indica-dominant Kush should be is Blackberry Kush. A longtime staple in the northwest, Blackberry Kush buds are large, dense and covered in sparkling crystals. Their aroma is a combination of sweet earthiness with hints of pinot noir, chocolate and coffee beans. These aromas transition quite well onto the palate and produce a lingering purple berry flavor. This delicious smoke is great for relaxing or catching up on some sleep and is a helpful pain reliever.

It’s commonly thought that Blackberry Kush is a cross between Afghani and Blackberry, which is a sativa hybrid. It’s tough to conclude because no one has ever taken credit for breeding it, but it seems more like an old school purple Kush cut. It is such the quintessential indica that nothing suggests the presence of sativa in its lineage.

Blackberry Kush can be a tricky plant to grow sometimes as it is quite prone to pre-flower during the vegetative period, which can really slow down its growth and overall yield. Pre-flowering is when vegetating plants begin to produce clusters of hair or pistils as if they were well into their flowering stage. It is an uncommon trait that seems to accompany some fast-finishing indica strains when they get a little stressed out. Blackberry Kush could have a recessive genetic in common with auto-flowering Ruderalis strains.

Growers love Blackberry Kush because it is a fast-finishing strain that can be ready for harvest at 7 weeks. It doesn’t stretch much once introduced into the flowering stage, which makes it a great strain for a SOG or Sea of Green method. The flowers have a medium leaf to calyx ratio, which makes the buds fairly easy to trim at harvest time. It’s important to retain all that crystal covered trim, though, because the hash made from Blackberry Kush is considered some of the finest there is. If there’s a chance to sample some Blackberry Kush ice-water hash, you will be in for a real connoisseur experience that your taste buds won’t soon forget.

Stats

Indica/Sativa: Indica Dominant Hybrid

Flowing Time: 55 days

Expected Yields: Light

Dru West is the author of the grow book “Secrets of the West Coast Masters: Uncover the Ultimate Techniques for Growing Medical Marijuana.”