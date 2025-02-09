Super Bowl Recipe: Roasted Green Chile Salsa

Photo Michael Korcuska

Roasted green chile salsa is one of the most perfect snacks to munch on during the Super Bowl. Spicy and satisfying, it can be used alone or paired with your favorite meals and appetizers.

After going to a quaint little Mexican restaurant back when I lived in Golden, Colorado I was inspired to create a deliciously medicated green chili salsa with Super Lemon Haze. This strain adds wonderful notes of lemon that uplift and enhance the spicy notes of the green chile peppers. Enjoy this dish by itself with fresh tortilla chips, guacamole and sour cream. You can also smother this over burritos, drop a spoonful into quesadillas, add to pork chili or pour over any food item of your choice. Whether the roasted green chile salsa is microdosed or made to cater towards heavy hitters, it is sure to be a delicious Super Bowl success.

Mise en place:

2 cups diced roasted green chiles

1 gram of Super Lemon Haze infused into 1 oz of olive oil

1/2 cup diced sweet onion

1/2 cup diced tomatillo

¼ cup minced cilantro

1/4 teaspoon turbinado cane sugar

2 diced jalapeño peppers

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Directions:

Step 1: Sweat the onions in a pan with the jalapenos and plain olive oil until the onions turn translucent.

Step 2: Add the tomatillos next and continue to sauté the mixture.

Step 3: Now add the roasted green chilies and cane sugar. Total cooking time should be 10 minutes total.

Step 4: Transfer to a food processor then add the cilantro and fresh lime juice. Pulse the mixture until a nice salsa forms.

Step 5: Let it cool down before putting it into the refrigerator.

Dosage:

If the gram of cannabis tests at 20 percent THC, twenty percent of 1,000 mg would be 200 mg. So if you added 1 gram worth of cannabis into the total recipe it would contain 200 mg. Now, if this is too much for you guests to handle simply do the math and add less cannabis. For you example you could add 1/2 of a gram instead of 1 gram. Or add more cannabis if you feel like it. Adjust the cannabis accordingly to control your dose for the optimal experience for your guests. Keep in mind some people prefer micro doses per course while others are heavy hitters, simply cater to your guests.

Strain Suggestions:

I would recommend strains that possess lime, lemon, or citrusy terpenes. Alternative strains you could use would be. Key Lime Pie, Lemon Kush and Lemon Skunk. If you do not have any of these strains, fret not! Add a strain that has similar or complementary flavors of the ingredients in the dish. Let your nose and taste buds lead you to the strain of your choice. Play around with it and have fun.

TELL US, what are making for the big game?