Chocolope: This Potent Strain Provides a Contented Happiness

Chocolope itself has a reputation for its potency, the flower among many contemporary strains that boast over the 20 percent mark.

Breaking open a Chocolope flower brings up memories of a summer afternoon, the smell of sunkissed blackberries and their entangled vines growing slightly overripe in the late August heat. While the strain itself doesn’t have a distinct berry aroma, a subtle sweetness is blanketed by a familiar herbal warmth.

Lightened by a pepper-like sharpness, the fragrance of this strain is inviting. Upon looking at the flower, it’s amazing that this simple herb can project such an attention-grabbing aroma. The bud features unassuming pine-tree shape and an airy texture, a surprising vehicle for thousands of glittering resin glands. Yet, it is this welcoming scent that provides the first glimpse into the seductive nature of Chocolope.

The Chocolope High

Chocolope provides a contented kind of happiness. Far from the zippy shot of espresso it is made out to be, this cannabis plant presents a subtle boost of mental energy in a calm and peaceful manner.

This gentle awakening makes the plant a great selection for those hoping to mindfully work through a daytime project. However, the herb also has a silly side. Chocolope offers a smooth cocktail-bar attitude that can mellow just about anyone’s day.

As with all cannabis strains, however, the overall experience this plant inspires is influenced by your current environment and state of mind. Those who are prone to anxiety may find the high-THC experience of this strain overwhelming, especially when placed in uncomfortable situations.

While high THC strains like this one can get out of hand if you consume too much, even cultivars that produce upwards of 20 percent of the psychoactive can still provide very soothing experiences.

Chocolope Strain Background

Chocolope may have debuted back in the 1980s, but this plant is certainly never out of style. The brainchild of the talented Dutch gardeners at DNA Genetics, the cultivar is a nearly pure sativa mashup of Chocolate Thai and Cannalope Haze.

The former is a landrace strain native to Thailand which took the world by storm back in the 1960s, providing flower children of all types with an energetic and thought-provoking cannabis experience. Cannalope Haze is another DNA Genetics creation, with a lineage that spans a very different region of the globe: Mexico.

Featuring genetics from the Michoacán region in central Mexico, Cannalope Haze is also considered a nearly-pure sativa cultivar. The plant has a reputation for producing high levels of THC and inspiring a notable sensation of bodily relaxation. Both traits are also present in Chocolope, though the spirited offspring errs more cerebral than grounded.

Chocolope Strain Benefits

When looking for the cannabis strain that best suits you, following your nose almost always leads to success. While most cannabis strains can produce THC, CBD, or some variation of both, it’s the aroma molecules in the plant that distinguish the nuances between different cultivars.

While molecules may not sound very exciting, peeking into the unique chemistry of Chocolope provides some important details about the sativa strain. In laboratory tests, Chocolope showed moderate levels of the terpene fragrance molecules humulene, myrcene, and beta-caryophyllene, all molecules that offer a sweet and spicy fragrance to the Chocolope strain.

The science is still out regarding just how compounds in the plant interact with one another in the human body. However, researchers already have some ideas about some of the benefits these compounds might provide.

Bright-scented beta-caryophyllene may be beneficial for easing inflammation and calming anxiety. Musky myrcene, on the other hand, lends a hypnotic quality to many strains. Its this molecule that is partially responsible for relaxing the muscles and lulling consumers into a dreamy state of mind.

Humulene is another inflammation-fighting compound, offering an herbal aroma similar to hops. This delicate bouquet may contribute to the analgesic and stress-relieving properties the Chocolope strain reportedly provides. However, it is difficult to say with any certainty. Regardless, break out this plant for moments of uplifting calm throughout the day.

Originally published on cannabisaficionado.com.