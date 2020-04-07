6 Energizing Cannabis Strains for a Morning Pick-Me-Up

PHOTO Nick Abell / Just Another Jay

If you are trying to reduce the amount of coffee you’re drinking every morning, save some money by slowing down on your twice-a-day cafe run or just cut down on caffeine in general, there are energizing cannabis strains that you can still enjoy in the morning or midday that won’t leave you feeling drained, sleepy or low on energy. As a bonus, some of them can even help melt away tension in your body like a tight neck and shoulders and improve your mood all while stimulating your mind.

For people who need a little help staying focused, getting motivated or boosting their creativity, a quick sesh can make a big difference but it’s all about the strain choice. Need some help? Check out these hybrid and sativa-dominant energizing cannabis strains that are known for their uplifting effects that still allow you to focus, be productive and stay mentally clear as you blast through a day full of activities or catch your breath while you get your second wind.

This bright, citrusy strain tastes just as good as it smells thanks to its limonene content. This potent terpene can aid in increasing energy, improving your mood and helping you feel invigorated when you need a bit of a kick and. It also has some great medical benefits from boosting your immune system to reducing inflammation which can help on days that you’re not feeling your best or a little tense from sitting at your desk all day.

Although the name might sound a little daunting for the uninitiated, those who are familiar with this powerful strain will swear by its ability to beat fatigue and a bad mood without fail. It has a euphoric, long-lasting buzz that may have your head in the clouds if you overdo it, so less is definitely more if it’s your first time trying it out or if you need to remain present and focused without mentally floating away.

Chill out without getting too sleepy with a balanced hybrid strain that will leave you feeling pleasantly calm and energized. This may be better suited for the tea drinker who gets their buzz from caffeinated brews and is looking for something just as smooth and subtle without a big jolt of misdirected energy. It’s also great for stress, anxiety and tension from burnout and back-to-back busy days.

Lovers and loyalists of Sour D will attest that there is no shortage of energy or creativity after a few hits of this uplifting, motivating sativa. You can plan to feel happy and energized with a nice cerebral buzz. It’s a good pick for people that consistently wake up on the wrong side of the bed and need some assistance improving their mood and combating stress and depression that might be associated with feeling overwhelmed about your day.

Though you can expect a mellow but invigorating high that will help you focus and maintain mental clarity as you start your day, this potent hybrid can hit really hard if you don’t take it easy. This strain might be a good choice for people who want a noticeable buzz from just a hit or two that will linger for much longer than expected. If you have the tolerance, though, you can settle in for a nice sesh and still be ready to face the day.

Feeling frustrated or irritated? This fast-acting strain is good for mornings or coffee breaks where you don’t have a lot of time to medicate but need something to bust through an unpleasant attitude and keep it moving. It’s good for meetings and other activities that call for being upbeat, social and alert.

TELL US, do you have a favorite energizing cannabis strain?