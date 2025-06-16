THC Drinks Go Boom!

Hemp-derived THC beverages are reshaping social drinking. From Snoop Dogg’s latest venture DoorDash deliveries, cannabis beverages are emerging as the next big trend—offering a buzz without the booze.

By Javier Hasse

She was done with the headaches, acid reflux, nausea, dry mouth, dizziness and the dreaded next-day bathroom roulette. Enough was enough. After too many groggy mornings, Anna, a self-proclaimed “sober curious” thirty-something, started looking for a better way to unwind. That’s when, on a routine grocery run, she spotted hemp-derived THC seltzers nestled between the kombucha and oat-milk lattes. Maybe this was it—the buzz without the baggage.

Anna isn’t alone in seeking “hangover-free” drinks. Many industry watchers predict the global THC-beverage market will climb into the billions by the decade’s end. Brightfield Group pegged hemp-derived beverage sales in the hundreds of millions last year, with room to double soon. Meanwhile, CivicScience suggests 16% of US adults older than 21 already consume cannabis drinks, and more are eager to try. For many, microdosed THC in the fridge is no longer a fringe novelty; it’s everyday life.

Jake Bullock, co-founder of Cann, one of the leading brands in the space (backed by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Rebel Wilson), sees this cultural pivot as the logical outcome of people wanting gentler ways to unwind. “The biggest reason we encounter for why folks don’t already drink THC drinks is an apprehension around THC,” he says. “They don’t want to get ‘too high’ or embarrass themselves in front of their friends. Microdosed drinks solve that problem by giving drinkers the control and ensuring they’ll have a positive experience.”

Cann isn’t alone. The market teems with beverage startups and cannabis mainstays rolling out low-dose seltzers, mocktails and functional tonics. A rising sober curious movement—especially among younger consumers—amplifies the trend. Meanwhile, large beverage companies tiptoe in, often hesitating over federal legal ambiguity. Boston Beer Co. (Sam Adams) tested cannabis-infused teas in Canada but isn’t ready to launch hemp THC drinks stateside. Pabst Labs in California has dabbled with THC seltzers, stopping short of nationwide expansion. Big Beer remains on the edge, waiting for clarity or a reliable path to scale.

For many consumers, though, the future is already chilling in a colorful can. Once confined to dispensaries, low-dose beverages now sit on mainstream shelves and appear on delivery apps, bridging the gap between socializing and a headache-free morning.

Behind the cultural surge lies a mountain of data. Brightfield Group research estimated $382 million in hemp-derived beverage sales last year, predicting them to near $750 million by 2029. Another forecast from Grandview Research projects a possible rise to $2.65 billion for the global THC-beverage market by 2030. On a generational level, younger adults are stepping away from alcohol in record numbers.

Evan Eneman, CEO of Iconic Tonics (a holding company owning multiple beverage brands), points to data showing Boomers, Gen X and Millennials each spend $23–$25 billion on booze per year, while Gen Z hovers near $3 billion. “That’s an almost 90% drop off!” he exclaims. Drawing on years in the cannabis world—where he’s incubated beverage lines and partnered with Snoop Dogg—Eneman sees an enormous opening.

Snoop Dogg has partnered with Iconic Tonics – a cannabis beverage brand.

“We’ve been in this for the right reasons from the start—to help people make better decisions in their lives while building something that lasts,” he says. “We care more about the success of the category than we do about any single brand. We have been prioritizing building high-quality beverages that meet consumers where they are.” That includes seltzers, mocktails and ciders that might otherwise be overshadowed by beer or wine.

Even as Big Beer wavers, corporations such as DoorDash and Total Wine & More embrace THC beverages. “Since 2020, DoorDash has been expanding to new verticals beyond restaurant delivery, including grocery, alcohol, retail and more to meet evolving consumer needs and expectations of convenience,” a spokesperson explains. Early pilot data shows demand for gummies, seltzers and infused honey sticks.

But rather than replacing alcohol, these products seem to be enhancing the category. “We see hemp-derived products as complementary to the alcohol category—driving larger orders, higher sales and more repeat customers for the SMB merchants we support,” says a DoorDash spokesperson. The numbers reflect this: The order value of baskets containing hemp products from alcohol retailers are two-thirds hemp, one-third alcohol: a sign that consumers are experimenting with both, rather than making a hard switch away from booze.

Some call this blend of trends a “beverage revolution,” fueled by the 2018 Farm Bill, which allows hemp-derived THC (<0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight) to bypass dispensaries and ship nationwide. Yet it’s also a regulatory puzzle, with states applying different rules to anything considered “intoxicating.” Brands betting on national reach could see huge payoffs if federal laws ease.

Crescent 9 THC seltzers are another cannabis beverage brand joining the ranks.

But “hangover-free” marketing doesn’t mean zero risk. Certain retailers stock high-potency drinks—50mg or more—that can stun novices. That’s why industry advocates like Bullock recommend people “start low and slow.” Meanwhile, established names—from Curaleaf, with its Select Zero Proof Seltzer, to Snoop Dogg, betting big on Iconic Tonics’s 7 brand-portfolio—hope to widen acceptance with well-funded branding.

All told, the numbers suggest a market ripe to break free from “stoner culture,” positioning THC beverages as a nuanced alternative to booze. Should these sales trends and generational shifts hold, cannabis drinks might redefine how people toast at weddings, concerts or laid-back gatherings.

Major cannabis MSOs and longtime beverage giants also see untapped potential. Trulieve, based in Florida, debuted its Onward THC-infused cocktails under what CEO Kim Rivers calls a “crawl, walk, run approach.”

“We’re approaching it with an eye towards growing an actual product line in a business within Trulieve,” she says, underscoring a measured approach to hemp-derived drinks aimed at reaching those who might otherwise grab a beer or cocktail.

Big Beer, in contrast, remains tentative. Boston Beer Co. launched TeaPot in Canada but hasn’t taken the plunge in the US yet. “If we saw that the opportunity was there where we felt we could scale a profitable business in that space in the US, we’re prepared to do so. We just haven’t seen that at this time,” said Michael Spillane, the newly appointed CEO of Boston Beer Co., in an investor statement. The hesitation reflects broader industry caution—AB InBev once partnered with Tilray but pulled out in 2022, and Pabst Blue Ribbon tested cannabis seltzers in California without expanding nationwide. Meanwhile, smaller upstarts—not weighed down by corporate red tape—continue pushing forward.

Nano-emulsified THC brand Calexo offers a replacement to alcohol.

That split between hesitant corporations and agile startups also highlights a deeper regulatory divide. Hemp-derived THC drinks use a Farm Bill loophole to bypass dispensaries while high-THC cannabis remains state-regulated. But for consumers, the line is still blurry. A can may say it contains <0.3% THC by weight but still offer a noticeable dose. Harvard Health warns that “people are less familiar with the effects of cannabis in general,” especially when it comes to beverages, than they are with the effects of alcohol. Tales of overindulging on potent drinks pepper publications like The Cut, highlighting the need for labeling, consistency and caution.

Many in the industry want regulations akin to alcohol’s. “We also believe that the alcohol supply chain is very capable at delivering adult beverages to adults and not minors and should do the same for low potency hemp drinks,” says Bullock, pushing for a systematic framework. “We agree, bans are never the answer. The most important regulations are 21+ age verification, clear packaging and labeling guidelines and product testing.” DoorDash, for its part, touts “multiple redundancy points” for verifying recipients’ age and sobriety, hinting at further expansions should high-THC gain broader legality.

Then there’s Snoop Dogg, who—through Iconic Tonics—is planting a stake in the future of “social consumption.”

“He’s helping shift perceptions around cannabis,” says Eneman. “We can envision a future with less repercussions from substances we consume.” It’s a bold strategy: offering a portfolio that mirrors beer, wine or cider options without the dreaded hangover.

PBR’s venture into the cannabis beverage space.

As observers look ahead, more cross-pollination seems inevitable. DoorDash data suggests users don’t ditch alcohol entirely; they bundle it with hemp-derived THC. Cann views microdosing as an on-ramp to mainstream acceptance. Snoop’s multi-brand venture with Eneman underscores the idea that no single product can satisfy every taste. From “hangover-free” slogans to the “start low and slow” mantra, this sector merges a rebellious streak with a focus on wellness. Federal policy uncertainty remains, but one truth stands out: These beverages have arrived and more people than ever are swapping IPAs for THC seltzers, curious about a reinvented happy hour that might forever change how we drink.

Javier Hasse is a reporter with over a decade of experience focused on cannabis, hemp, CBD and psychedelics. He has been a Forbes contributor since 2019 and currently serves as an advisor at Benzinga and CEO of the Spanish-language news site El Planteo, which he co-founded.