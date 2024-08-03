Highlights From Summer CHAMPS Show in Las Vegas

CHAMPS, the leading B2B counterculture trade show in the US, is known for high-energy shows that keep the roots of cannabis and smoking culture alive. Founded in 1999, the expo has been bringing together buyers and sellers while also honoring the artists and makers for 25 years now.

While CHAMPS takes place across the US with annual shows in major cities like Atlantic City, Denver, Chicago, and Ft. Lauderdale, the expo is most widely known for their Las Vegas events. Even in the dead of summer, industry players traveled far and wide to make connections and see what’s new on the scene at last week’s Las Vegas trade show, taking place over the course of four days from July 23-26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With 2,300 vendor booths and over 24,000 attendees, the expo attracted a strong showing. The foot traffic wasn’t quite as heavy as some of the years’ past, largely in part due to a software glitch that left more than 2,000 US flights cancelled and more than 4,000 delayed. Because it’s a four-day-show—which is not the industry norm—the first two days were slower, but this pace allowed for longer and perhaps more impactful conversations. Some determined business owners even abandoned their flight plans and hopped in cars in order to make the show.

“CHAMPS is such an important show that they wouldn’t be deterred,” said Cannabis Now Founder and CEO Eugenio Garcia, who’s been attending the trade show for over 10 years and witnessed its evolution firsthand. “This is a very big in-person industry. A lot of people do their bi-annual buying at CHAMPS, so they can’t afford to miss it. And with explosion of hemp industry, it’s even more-so in person because you have to see products in person to make a decision.”

The presence of hemp and the expansion of cannabis seed companies dominated the Vegas CHAMPS show. With pounds of hemp flower just sitting out at booths and millions made in hemp sales, the impact was clear. In states where adult-use cannabis isn’t yet legal, operators are focusing on the rise of THCa, a cannabinoid found in the hemp plant that offers a high similar to THC.

Nine Knockout Brands at Las Vegas CHAMPS

PHOTO Cannabis Now

Seeing the new releases and trends is a good indicator of consumer demand, so we had fun taking laps and seeing new products and outlooks. We of course also love running into old friends and brands we can count on. Here’s our roundup of booths that turned heads at this year’s July CHAMPS show. Keep reading to find out why we’re fans, and why you might want to check them out for yourself.

RQS President Shai Ramsahai gifts Mike Tyson a custom pair of Weedo hemp shoes by 8000 Kicks. PHOTO Fred Morledge.

Royal Queen Seeds made a splash promoting their seeds collaboration with Mike Tyson. The booth looked like a boxing ring, and Tyson himself made a surprise appearance due to a postponed fight with Jake Paul. A frenzy of media and camera circled the booth while Royal Queen Seeds President Shai Ramsahai gifted brand partner Tyson with a custom pair of size 13 Weedo hemp shoes encrusted with premium CBD hemp flower. We all love a celeb collab, but seeing the in-person interaction and dedication of the people behind the scenes adds an extra special level of appreciation.

The first booth that you see when entering the show, this brand made an impression.Owner Josh Kesselman was there meeting fans and taking photos. RAW was one of the first rolling paper brands in what’s now a crowded space. We love that they’ve always had the cannabis smoker in mind—these are rolling papers made for cannabis smokers, not tobacco rolling papers that cannabis smokers happen to use. At the booth, they introduced their new Ethereal Line, which features phenomenally thin papers. We’re talking papers so thin that it’s like they’re not even there. These are for skilled rollers only, but once you’ve got it down, it’s worth it. The smoking quality, they say, is out of this world!

The vape tech and hardware brand CCELL has always been a bit behind the scenes due to their white labelling services. Many cannabis smokers may be using the tech without even realizing it. However, that’s all changing, as according to Global Chief Brand Officer Angela Pih, CCELL is ready to be more visible in the cannabis community. This was the first time they’ve presented at CHAMPS, and their first time activating in the alternative space outside of state-regulated cannabis. It was a special moment from the brand, with some team members flying in all the way from China.

This hemp flower brand was set up on the second floor, which is known for having more of a party vibe. Based out of Texas, Proper Roots offers premium THCa flower and pre-rolls. This was their first time at CHAMPS, and it didn’t disappoint. Order expectations were exceeded, and the brand could fulfill orders the next day since the product is hemp. We felt this was a good reflection of the new hemp industry being born. Businesses are harnessing the power of THCa’s ability to get you high, and it’s federally legal, offering companies and consumers endless limits.

A new favorite on the scene, Code Red specializes in accessories just for the cannabis smoker. Their eye drops offer immediate relief for both dry and red eyes, and they go in smooth with zero eye sizzle. The brand, which was built by cannabis smokers with a background in product development, first introduced their eye drops at the February 2024 CHAMPS Show and saw huge success. This time, in addition to sharing eye drops, they debut their new Cottonmouth Killer—a mint spray to ease the effects of dry mouth. Another “smoker’s emergency.” These guys keep the ideas coming with strong execution, and we can’t wait to see what they continue to bring to the marketplace.

This leading brand first entered the scene back in 2015 as a liquid vape company. They’ve continued to evolve alongside the industry over the years and now focus on developing a wide range of hemp-derived products. The creative process is important for Urb—from product development and manufacturing to branding and customer service. This dedication to creativity and strong execution was in full effect at CHAMPS. They created a fake airline called URB and invited attendees to come aboard and “fly high” at their booth, which looked like an airplane. Goodie bags included a luggage tag, boarding pass, “High Mall” magazine, eye mask and more. From concept to completion, URB knows how to execute.

The Duet, a futuristic-looking pre-roll machine from Austin, Texas-based Higher Innovation, was all the rage at CHAMPS last week. The 3D-printed countertop contraption will grind, weigh, blend, and pack your next joint in 30 seconds, freeing up your hands (and focus) for more important things, like revelling in its real-time awesomeness.

PHOTO Revelry Supply

Revelry Supply’s new Chillum Kit This kit safely stores all your session essentials while conveniently fitting in your pocket or clipping to your favorite bag. It’s smell proof, padded and lockable design makes it perfect for on the go. It comes with a glass chillum front-loaded bowl and a convenient tool to assist with cleaning and maintenance.

Last but certainly not least is Smoke Odor Candles. This legacy brand launched their first ever creative collaboration with artist Sean Dietrich at CHAMPS. Dietrich is a well-known CHAMPS staple having created the CHAMPS magazine cover artwork for many years. During the 2nd and 3rd day of the expo, Dietrich was signing his new candles and taking photos with fans and the Smoke Odor team. The three limited-edition candles and room sprays feature original artwork by Sean Dietrich and are available in Mushroom Lounge, Fierce, and Mesmereyes scents.



It was great to see two CHAMPS OG’s team up to create such an electric and inviting experience. Smoke Odor Candles is the perfect example of a brand that’s engrained in the counterculture that CHAMPS is known for. We love seeing them return year after year, and we also enjoyed getting to meet some of the newcomers to the space embracing the hemp craze, like Proper Roots. There’s nothing quite like seeing all these industry brands come together, meeting everyone face-to-face, and experiencing the products first-hand.