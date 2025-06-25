Benzinga Chicago 2025: Event Recap

This month’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brought together rock-solid brands that are still finding ways to innovate and grow, thereby staying ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry.

The subtle themes of resiliency and readiness in cannabis were woven throughout this year’s Chicago iteration of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place June 8-10. Most brands in attendance weren’t just the ones that managed to survive the industry amidst economic downturns. Rather, the brands showing up to network were in fact thriving.

An apparent shift in business also took place at Benzinga. In the past, most companies attended the invite-only event to shake hands with potential investors and hopefully secure capital commitments to launch a promising cannabis business idea. However, most of the brands in Chicago were already past that phase, having already earned investment and launched their businesses. Instead of seeking investment, they arrived at Benzinga looking to learn from all the bright minds in the room and to grow through partnerships and creative collabs.

Success Tips From Industry Leaders

Cannabis Now met with several reputable brands at Benzinga Chicago to learn how they manage to maintain success, and what advice they have for navigating the complexities of the cannabis industry. Here are some insightful takeaways from just a few of our conversations:

Kristi Palmer, co-founder and president of Kiva Confections and Kiva Sales & Service, the company’s distribution arm: Palmer believes Kiva’s continued success comes down to its wide range of products and separate distribution business, which includes not just edibles, but also pre-rolls, vapes and flower. Staying firm on payment terms—even when it’s not the easiest path—has also been a big part of keeping the business strong.

“A retailer can stop buying Kiva, but edibles still make up a small percentage of the market and of total sales in a dispensary. But flower, vape, pre-roll—it’s pretty hard for a retailer to say goodbye to all those products,” Palmer explained, speaking to the power of their distribution portfolio, which has helped position Kiva as one of California’s only remaining distributors. And when it comes to payment terms, Palmer is clear that for the health of their business, they “have to draw a hard line in the sand.”

Howard Lee, CEO of SōRSE Technology: Lee shared that his team works hard to keep costs low and stay prepared for any potential revenue dips, with the goal of staying profitable—even when the market gets tough. He also discussed how important it is to back up their products and services with real data and science, something he feels really sets them apart from competitors who often lack that level of credibility.

“We have so many people who copy us, but they don’t copy us enough to make it right,” Lee explains. “So, what we can show people is real data. Most of the other teams that are competing against us don’t have the data backing up their science.”

Kevin Koby, CEO of Abstrax Tech: Abstrax Tech is the leading source of botanical terpenes and flavors for the cannabis market. Despite Abstrax’ success within this niche, the brand is continually seeking ways to innovate and evolve to stay relevant. Koby expects the cannabis industry will keep experiencing highs and lows, but the operators who are best positioned will come out on top.

“It’s really hard in the cannabis industry, and pressure makes diamonds, so we discovered some technology that we think will be applicable to the broader flavor industry,” Koby says, adding that Abstrax is entering the brewing industry with the new tech to broaden their business model. “There are lots of ups and downs in the cannabis industry, so we are trying to diversify a bit.”

Why Benzinga?

Brand leaders share why they keep coming back to Benzinga—and what stood out in Chicago this month.

Cameron Forni, CEO and Founder of Adaptaphoria and Global Can Beverage (GCB), announced the launch of his new fast-acting beverage brand Adaptaphoria at Benzinga Chicago, leading to significant sales and positive media attention.

“It’s been two and a half years of development on this brand and beverage and formulation. So that’s kept me from a lot of events,” Forni shares. “So, this is the first time we’re coming out here, announcing it, and honestly, it’s been reinvigorating. It’s been exciting. We did over $50,000 in sales just yesterday from people trying it, and we got a ton of positive press, positive attention. I couldn’t be happier. The Benzinga Capital Conference went incredibly well for us.

Seth Yakatan, co-founder of Katan Associates, spoke on a panel called “The Next Generation: Making a Case for Mid-Market Investability.” With more than 35 years in cannabis, Yakatan helps people buy and sell companies and raise capital. Currently, he says he’s focused on three main areas: “I keep my eye on the pharmaceutical business, the wellness business—broadly speaking—and the cannabis business.”

Yakatan attends as many Benzinga events as possible, finding them highly beneficial for meeting high-level decision-makers and efficiently connecting with people from various markets without having to travel extensively. “[Benzinga] has been a phenomenal supporter of mine and an amazing partner, specifically the annual meeting,” he says. “For me, it’s the capability to meet with critical, high-level decision makers at 70 or 100 companies and really get a pulse on what’s going on in each market without having to visit each market.”

While Yakatan especially values the efficiency of the Benzinga events, Kiva’s Palmer who spoke on the panel called, “The Hemp Industry Divide: Quick Cash vs. Sustainable Growth,” commented on how the conference has shifted from being focused on capital investment deals to partnerships, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and out-of-state expansion. “We come to this conference because of the quality of who shows up. Even if you’re not raising money, there are still so many other opportunities that that group of people can talk about,” she says.

Lastly, Lee of SōRSE Technology, the leading hemp and terpene emulsion supplier for CPGs and other food, beverage and topical manufacturers, emphasized the importance of showing up consistently at events like Benzinga to build long-term relationships. “Just showing up is 90% of the battle,” he says. “Benzinga is a good place to meet people you’ve met for years, and part of raising money is to be here year in and year out, right?”

Cultivating Minds & Spirits

The 2025 Benzinga Chicago conference kicked off with a women’s networking event called Canna & Coffee on Monday morning, June 9. Next, the event moved into opening remarks and market analysis before beginning a series of panels spanning a wide range of thought-provoking topics in cannabis and business.

Outside of the conference, affiliate events brought together attendees in a more casual, social setting. The Benzinga Cannabis Pairing Buyers Dinner brought together top CEOs, decision makers and members of the press for an exclusive three-course culinary experience where brands could showcase their products in a mindful, guided consumption setting.

“When it comes to consumption events, there’s a real art to guiding people through their high—something that I teach through CashoM and something that few truly understand,” says Philp Wolf, CEO of Cultivating Spirits and CashoM, which produced the event with support from Cloud 9 Studios’ Cannaluxxe Wellness Academy. “It’s about weaving education into engaging demonstrations that are inspiring while holding space so guests can fully drop into their experience. At the same time, there’s a delicate balance: making sure sponsors feel seen and valued while creating an unforgettable time for everyone attending.”

After another day of speakers, Benzinga Chicago 2025 concluded with an official After Party, “The Final Spark,” at the Tunnel Treehouse Rooftop. Guests sipped on curated cocktails, continued networking, and celebrated a successful event under the stars.

Predictions

While there’s no crystal ball, one can still make smart decisions based on trends and market analysis. Despite the volatile nature of the cannabis industry, those in attendance are well-seasoned on how to navigate changes and remain optimistic for a strong future.

“We all know [cannabis] will be legal federally, someday, sometime in the future,” Lee says. “And if you keep that North Star and you just keep your head down and keep working, things will happen.”