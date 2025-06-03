Spannabis Barcelona 2025: The End of an Era

This past March, Spannabis celebrated its final year in Barcelona, a city known for its cannabis clubs and culture. In this highlight video, cannabis leaders share their thoughts on the conference-meets-music-festival, the current state of the industry, and what the future may hold.

This past March, Spannabis once again returned to Barcelona, attracting cannabis enthusiasts and business leaders from around the globe. Since the event’s first iteration back in 2004, Spannabis has grown into the world’s biggest cannabis festival. The Cannabis Now Team captured the event’s energy on film March 16—the last day of the last Spannabis in Barcelona.

As the film points out, Spannabis was the first trade show in Spain mixing the elements of a conference trade show with a music festival to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience. The recap video takes a closer look at Spannabis and features exclusive interviews with leaders from Blimburn Seeds, Royal Queen Seeds, High Tide, Humboldt Seed Company, Athena, Vlasic Labs and more.

A strong spirit of camaraderie and collaboration was shared among brands as they look to strengthen the industry and overcome challenges together. “The struggle in the cannabis industry is tough,” says Ramon Van Wanrooij, director of e-commerce at High Tide. “Constantly you’re dealing with legal issues, compliance issues, but the ones that are in the industry—eventually they became really great leaders and really great businessmen because they had to deal with so many issues being flexible.”

His advice for the next generation? “Work hard, socialize, follow your passion, embrace the culture.”

March 2025 marks the end of an era, as Spannabis will be moving to Bilboa next year. While Barcelona and its culture have been good to Spannabis, it’s time to see what’s next. Sergio Martinez, CEO of BBG Projects at Blimburn Seeds has been attending Spannabis since the very beginning and anticipates a bright future ahead: “I see things how they used to be like 20 years ago and how they are now, and I’m really optimistic of what I think is going to come next.”