Eye Drops Made for Smokers by Smokers

Code Red is an innovative new brand designed with the cannabis community in mind. Whether you’re smoking, enjoying an edible or vaping, we all suffer from dry, red eyes. Taking a closer look at this problem, Code Red has developed eye drops made just for cannabis users. It’s a stylish, easy-to-find solution that makes your life and smoke sesh a little bit easier.
Maybe you’re taking a quick break from work, meeting someone new, or just want to go about your regular day. Whatever it is, we can all agree having red eyes isn’t a great look. They give people reason to ask unwanted questions and pass unnecessary judgment. No thanks. So, rather than avoiding the smoke break or taking that extra hit, Code Red Eye Drops are here to help you enjoy a carefree smoke sesh just the way you want it.
How Code Red Eye Drops Work
Specifically formulated for the cannabis user, Code Red Eye Drops offer immediate relief for both red and dry eyes. You can expect instant results, and they go in smooth with absolutely no eye sizzle.
Created by cannabis smokers with a background in product development, Code Red founders are excited to fill a need for their own circle of people—that is, the cannabis community. The idea for these cannabis eye drops was born in the design studio, quickly moving from a development project to a passion project.
“All the Smoker’s chimed in and blended common sense with a smoker’s needs,” says Code Red Founder Jorge Prats. “A dual dry-eye and redness relief formulation made the most sense for smokers’ eyes and was quickly agreed on.”
As a smoker himself, Prats knows firsthand what it’s like dealing with other eye drops that cause your eyes to burn and are less than pleasant putting in. “I also remember the panic in not finding them when you needed them,” he says. “From that feeling, Code Red was born. I think it’s always an emergency when you’re looking to use drops after smoking and need to get to work, or school or to meet someone. Not having drops can be a nerve-racking experience or a ‘CodeRed.’”
Refining The Design
After the Code Red team realized they had a winning idea, it was time to get to work.
The first goal was to ensure that the drops eliminated any burn that’s often associated with other brands. It was imperative that these new eye drops made specifically for smokers were safe and smooth, and always easy to use—no matter how often you need to use them.
Once they achieved that goal, the Code Red team took their R&D one step further. “We did what we do best and looked to address the other side of this—one that no one on the market has,” Prats says.
After holding a focus group, they learned that losing and misplacing eye drops was a common problem for people. This led them to develop their revolutionary Flow Pod case. Not only is it easy to find, but it’s antibacterial and slides in your pocket perfectly to keep your drops clean and close. It even charges in the light and glows at night, so you can find it with ease.
“We also added glowing elements to the Code Red Bottle, to make that easier to locate,” Prat says. “Our goal was to design the Definitive Cannabis Eye Drop, by smokers, for smokers.”
Top Reasons We Love Code Red Eye Drops
Now that you understand what Code Red Eye Drops are and how they work, let’s dive deeper into the details that make these new eye drops stand out. They truly are the best cure for combatting red eyes.
- Dual Formulation Specifically for Cannabis Users: Code Red gets the job done fast and well attacking the two biggest issues for cannabis users: dry eyes and red eyes. This is comfortable, sterile eye care you can count on. No stinging here.
- Glow in-the Dark Features: If you’ve ever lost your eye drops, Code Red is for you. Code RedEye Drop bottles glow in the dark, adding a “fun factor” when you’re passing them around and making them easy to find.
- Anti-Microbial Storage: Keep your drops close and clean with the tear drop shaped Flow Pod case that easily attaches to your keychain, belt loop, or your favorite gym, school or travel bag. This is the world’s first antimicrobial eye drop container. Sold Separately
- Discrete and Detail-Engineered: You can expect both quality and value when it comes to Code Red Eye Drops. Simple, but effective, these eye drops do what they say they will. Purpose-driven, there’s a reason behind every product detail to enhance your experience. There are also made in the USA with FDA approved production, so you can trust them.
The Definitive Cannabis Eye Drop: A Fast Favorite
Created by likeminded people, Code Red is thrilled to be serving the cannabis community. Ever since Code Red launched its first release at CHAMPS this past February, the response has been amazing.
“Women love the anti-bacterial, safe aspect to the product, and men love the convenience. It’s the 100 other perspectives, that have really been eye opening,” Prats shares. “The response has been incredible.”
Athletes have commented that they love being able to clip the drops to their golf bags; young folks shared that they love the beach-safe case; and travelers love them, too.
Let’s face it: Every time you smoke, and your eyes get red and dry, it’s an emergency. Life doesn’t stop for any such pleasure, and Code Red Eye drops get you quickly and safely back to looking and feeling just right.
“At our core is a determination to get it right, to know what we do and do it well,” Prats says. “We believe in the right to enjoy cannabis if one so chooses, and we’re here to help our brothers and sisters in simplifying that pleasure.”
Find Code Red at your local smoke shop and dispensaries. Interested in carrying Code Red Eye Drops in your store? Business owners can visit codereddrops.com/pages/wholesale for pricing and additional info.