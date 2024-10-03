Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa 2024 Blends Business and Fun

PHOTOS Jeff Hooten aka @Casedgod

This year’s Hall of Flowers event was a true cannabis cultural extravaganza. Day 1 was dedicated to B2B interactions while Day 2 opened doors to the public for the first time ever.

Santa Rosa, California, played host to one of the most vibrant cannabis events of the year—the Hall of Flowers 2024. Held on September 20-21, the two-day event was a blend of B2B networking and a public festival that showcased the best of cannabis culture.

Since its inception in 2018, Hall of Flowers has become a cornerstone for cannabis brands, consumers and industry thought leaders. This year’s event did not disappoint, offering a slew of memorable highlights that not only catered to industry professionals, but also allowed the public to immerse themselves in a world of cannabis, lifestyle, art, music and culinary experiences.

Day One: Business-to-Business

The first day of Hall of Flowers was dedicated to B2B interactions, providing a professional environment for cannabis businesses, brands, retailers and distributors to connect and explore opportunities for growth. With California being one of the most prominent cannabis markets in the world, the event offered a space for innovation and collaboration across the industry. Brands were able to showcase their products to buyers, discuss emerging trends and solidify partnerships for future growth.

The energy in the air was electric as over 300 top-tier cannabis brands gathered to network and present their latest products. From cutting-edge packaging designs to groundbreaking product innovations, there was something for everyone. Brands like Papa’s Herb, Khalifa Kush, House Plant, and Rappa Fire not only displayed their products, but also engaged in meaningful conversations about the future of cannabis.

Max Benitah, co-founder of Papa’s Herb, captured the event’s essence when he said, “Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa has been an incredible experience for Papa’s Herb this year. The energy at the event was unmatched, and we had the chance to connect with so many passionate people in the cannabis community. Our products were so well-received by customers that we nearly sold out.”

The networking opportunities were vast, with both established brands and newcomers alike seizing the chance to create meaningful partnerships. Khalifa Kush’s CEO, DJ Saul, commented on the event’s success and teased future plans, stating, “We have big plans for next year and look forward to showing you what’s next. This year has been one of our best years yet, but know next year will be even better.”

Day Two: Public Festival and Cultural Celebration

Day two was where Hall of Flowers truly shined, as the event opened its doors to the public for the first time. Attendees were treated to a full-fledged cannabis festival, where they could explore exclusive products, enjoy live entertainment, participate in interactive art installations, and taste cannabis-infused culinary creations.

The 4:20 Smoke Sesh and Meet & Greet With Wiz Khalifa was one of the biggest attractions. Hosted by Khalifa Kush, the session allowed fans to engage with the famous rapper while celebrating cannabis culture in an intimate, smoke-friendly environment.

But the biggest spectacle came from House Plant’s world record attempt for the most joints lit at one time. Over 7,000 people gathered to light up simultaneously, creating an unforgettable moment that was as much a celebration of community as it was an effort to push the boundaries of what cannabis events can achieve. Sponsored by Seth Rogen’s brand House Plant and OCB, the record-breaking attempt solidified Hall of Flowers as a global epicenter of cannabis culture.

Another fun highlight of the festival was the debut of Rappa Fire’s Mascot, The Blunt Dude, who added a whimsical and lighthearted touch to the event. Whether posing for photos or engaging in humorous antics with the crowd, The Blunt Dude quickly became a fan favorite.

Interactive Experiences: A Feast for the Senses

Hall of Flowers wasn’t just about cannabis consumption; it was also a celebration of lifestyle and art. The event partnered with Exploding Kittens and Joking Hazard to create interactive art installations that captivated attendees. These installations were designed to engage the senses, providing a heightened experience for those in an “elevated state of mind.”

The festival also showcased live glassblowing demos, featuring some of the cannabis scene’s most talented glass artists, led by Jerome Baker. Attendees watched as intricate bongs, pipes and dab rigs were brought to life in real-time, offering a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship behind functional glass art.

A Culinary Journey Through Cannabis

Cannabis and cuisine took center stage at Sonoma Hills Farm’s “A Taste of Sonoma Culinary Experience.”This immersive food experience featured chef-driven demos and education from multiple James Beard Award nominees, Top Chef contestants, and Michelin Star winners. Chefs like Chris Cosentino, Preeti Mistry, and Solomon Johnson showcased the possibilities of cannabis-infused cuisine, making it a must-see (and taste) event for foodies and cannabis connoisseurs alike.

For those looking to enjoy a more intimate dining experience, attendees had the chance to pre-book a farm-to-table dinner from Chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa, served right in the heart of the expo. This culinary event was a perfect example of how cannabis can intersect with high-end cuisine to create something truly special.

ICONOCLASTS Speaker Series: Thought Leadership in Cannabis

One of the most intellectually engaging aspects of Hall of Flowers was the ICONOCLASTS Speaker Series. This year’s lineup included industry leaders like Adam Ill, Anna Willey from CAM, Ted Lidie from Alien Labs, Neema Samari from CBX, and Nina Parks from the Equity Trade Network. These thought leaders discussed topics ranging from cannabis cultivation to social equity in the industry, providing attendees with valuable insights into the future of cannabis.

The Transbay Challenge: A Cannabis Competition

For those with a competitive streak, the Transbay Challenge provided an opportunity to see the best cannabis products in the Bay Area face off. Judged by top cannabis journalists and industry experts, the competition took place throughout the day, culminating in an awards ceremony on the main stage. The challenge highlighted the diversity and innovation within California’s cannabis market, with winners earning bragging rights and increased visibility.

A Hallmark Event for Cannabis Culture

Hall of Flowers 2024 was a resounding success, blending business, culture and community in a way that few events can. From breaking records to celebrating cannabis-infused cuisine, this year’s event set a high bar for future festivals. As Max Benitah from Papa’s Herb said, “We had a blast celebrating the culture that makes this industry so special. We’re already looking forward to next year!” And if this year’s event was any indication, 2025 promises to be even bigger and better.