Cannabis Means Business: 2025 Event Recap

The Cannabis Means Business (CMB) Conference took place earlier this month, June 4-5, at New York City’s Javits Convention Center. The carefully curated event combined high-level education with powerful networking and immersive brand activations for an impactful two days. Exhibiting brands reported exciting product launches and a genuine interest among attendees, leading to meaningful connections all the way around.

2025 marks the conference’s first year operating under its new name of “Cannabis Means Business,” or “CMB” for short. The B2B event, which initially launched in 2014, was called the Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition (CWCBE Expo) up until this year. Held in New York every single year, the exposition reflects “the vibrancy and complexity of New York City — a global hub for business, innovation and cannabis.”

A 360-Experience

One of the most anticipated events leading up to CMB was cannabis advocate Whoopi Goldberg’s Fireside Chat where she shared her thoughts on the benefits and culture of cannabis, as well as the role women play in cannabis.

The female-owned beverage brand Pure Genesis, which launched their hemp-derived Whoop-Tea beverage collab with Goldberg at CMB, shared that this year’s conference had more of a community feel than in years’ past. This was highlighted by both the women’s luncheon and Goldberg’s conversation with CNBC’s Tim Seymour.

Whoopi Golberg and Pure Genesis Co-Founders launch their new hemp-derived beverage collab, Whoop-Tea. PHOTO Courtesy of Pure Genesis

“She shared from the heart, and it was felt by everyone,” says Priscilla Wynn, Pure Genesis’ co-founder and CIO. “What I truly appreciated this year at CMB was the commitment to elevate women-owned businesses with the fantastic women’s luncheon.”

Pure Genesis CEO and Co-Founder Faye Coleman added that “the CMB is a 360 experience. The conference continues to evolve every year with purposeful workshops and events that meet the needs and expectations of the attendees.”

Genuine Connections + NYC Energy

One thing that stood out to exhibitors at this year’s Cannabis Means Business conference was the genuine interest that attendees expressed in the products on display.

“This was Mills’ first time exhibiting at the CMB Expo, and we were really impressed with the diverse range of clientele,” said Dave Gulliver of Mills Nutrients. “It’s nice to exhibit at a show where the attendees have a genuine thirst for knowledge and are there to discover and try new products.”

Harrison Bard of Custom Cones USA echoed this sentiment, saying, “The best part about CMB is the community’s response to our DaySavers New York pack of cones. The New York industry is growing fast, and the energy is exciting to be a part of.”

The focus on New York’s recreational market was felt during the 2-day conference. Degelis Tufts Pilla of Tribe Tokes noted that since the conference always takes place in NYC, the show has evolved to be more focused on the state’s cannabis adult-use market opening up. “Next year, I’m hoping to have our processing license and be able to exhibit as a licensed adult-use brand. We have been in the lottery queue since December 2025 despite being a SEE (Social and Economic Equity) applicant, due to many delays by the state.”

Mission-Focused

As businesses aim to succeed in the ever-evolving cannabis industry, CMB stays true to its mission of championing “a responsible, ethical, sustainable and profitable cannabis ecosystem.”