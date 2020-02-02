Products
Are You Using the Wrong Rolling Papers?
Rolling the perfect joint is an art form. But are you using the right rolling papers to maximize your experience?
As cannabis culture marches on and new technologies to help us enjoy marijuana emerge, one method has remained a constant in the weed-world: the joint. Cannabis enthusiasts have reportedly been rolling joints since the early 1800s, making rolling papers a must-have for any stash box. While the rolling paper and weed combination seems simple enough, picking the right rolling papers is crucial to ensure a satisfying session.
Traditional rolling papers are made from wood pulp, which up until this point, has dominated the market. Rice, hemp and ultra-thin papers are now available through more cannabis-centric brands that understand the difference between a rolling paper made for tobacco and one made for cannabis.
A multitude of factors goes into finding the right rolling paper for your needs. Variables like taste, thickness and the speed at which the paper will burn all need to be taken into account. Your joint-rolling skills also come into play, as some papers are easier to roll than others. We’re breaking down the most common types of rolling papers and what makes each one unique.
Rice Papers
The best rice papers are made from all-natural ingredients, which in this case would be pressed and processed rice. Rice rolling papers tend to be thinner than their hemp counterparts, so you’ll taste more of your herb as opposed to paper smoke. If you’re all about tasting those terpenes, rice papers should be at the top of your list.
When it comes to rolling with rice papers, it can seem a little more daunting than a sturdier option. They tend to be a lot smoother than other types which can affect your grip when rolling. Smokers in more moist areas like the Pacific Northwest would be wise to steer clear of rice papers as damp air and moisture can make them difficult to roll well.
Our favorite rice papers are the recently debuted Vibes Rolling Papers. The natural paper brings out the flavor of your herb and is one of the easier rice rolling papers to roll.
Hemp Papers
Hemp papers have been on the scene for decades. Their steady performance and structural integrity makes them a favorite among weed smokers. The conservationist in all of us will appreciate the fact that hemp rolling papers help save trees, which is a nice little bonus. Hemp rolling papers have a light brown look since no bleaching takes place, a plus for users wanting to experience the true taste of their herb.
Compared to rice rolling papers, hemp papers are thicker and a little rougher, making it easier to grip and roll them. These are a great option for new joint rollers or anyone who’s out of practice. The burn rate for hemp rolling papers is medium and they will go out less often than rice or ultra-thin papers. Hemp papers are kind of the “do it all” rolling paper as they can be used in most environments.
When it came to picking our favorite hemp rolling paper, there is only really one option: RAW rolling papers. The iconic rolling paper brand has been around for decades and produces some of the best organic — and vegan — hemp rolling papers available. Their run-preventing watermark and cross-weave pattern ensure an even burn every time you roll up.
Ultra-Thin Papers
If you want even more flavor from your joints, ultra-thin papers are the answer. There is very little paper smoke associated with ultra-thin papers, so you get flavor-packed hits. However, they do burn a little faster than their counterparts. Usually made from rice, ultra-thin papers represent the purest flavor experience of any other type of rolling paper on this list.
When it comes to rolling difficulty, ultra-thin rice papers are the top of the mountain. Structurally it can be harder to corral all your herb into such a thin paper, plus moisture will throw a wrench in your roll if you’re not super careful. But for seasoned rollers, ultra-thin papers should be preferred.
For the best in ultra-thin rolling papers, we turn to Elements ultra-thin rolling papers. Pressed rice paper and Acacia gum are the only ingredients to these papers, giving you an unsullied smoke. These Elements papers burn with no ash, which leads to a mess-free joint session.
TELL US, how do you rate your joint-rolling skills?