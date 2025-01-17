Royal Queen Seeds and Mascotte Elevate Cannabis Culture With New Product Collab

Two giants in the cannabis industry, Royal Queen Seeds, the world’s largest cannabis seedbank, and Mascotte, a pioneer in premium rolling papers and accessories, proudly announce an exciting new partnership.

This collaboration celebrates the power of community, shared expertise and innovation, culminating in the launch of a fresh line of thoughtfully crafted smoking products.

This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Royal Queen Seeds and Mascotte to creating trusted, high-quality products while fostering a vibrant and engaged cannabis culture. By joining forces, the two brands aim to enhance the cannabis experience with a touch of artistry and innovation.

“At RQS, we’ve always been driven by a passion for innovation and community, with quality at its core, says Shai Ramsahai, president at Royal Queen Seeds. “Our partnership with Mascotte embodies a natural synergy of these values, combining years of expertise and dedication to empowering cannabis enthusiasts worldwide.”

Products Designed for the Cannabis Enthusiast

The collaboration introduces a trio of premium products tailored to elevate personal cannabis moments:

Activated Carbon Smoking Filters – For smoother, cleaner, and more enjoyable sessions.

– For smoother, cleaner, and more enjoyable sessions. Brown 1 1/4 Rolling Papers – Compact and eco-conscious, ideal for a perfectly balanced smoke.

– Compact and eco-conscious, ideal for a perfectly balanced smoke. Brown Slim Rolling Papers and Tips – Designed for precision and style, delivering a top-tier rolling experience.

These products combine Mascotte’s century-long legacy of crafting high-quality smoking accessories with Royal Queen Seeds’ unparalleled expertise in cannabis cultivation. Together, they redefine what it means to enjoy cannabis responsibly and creatively.

Royal Queen Seeds: Empowering Growers Worldwide

Royal Queen Seeds has been at the forefront of the cannabis industry for over 15 years, offering premium seeds and innovative cultivation solutions. Committed to sustainability and excellence, the brand empowers growers globally, ensuring their success while contributing to a responsible and vibrant cannabis community.

Mascotte: Crafting Quality for Over 100 Years

As a Dutch brand with nearly a century of experience, Mascotte has consistently delivered exceptional rolling papers and smoking accessories. Guided by a pioneering spirit and a passion for quality, Mascotte is redefining the cannabis experience for a responsible and exciting future. By supporting artists, inventors and cultural tastemakers, Mascotte continues to elevate the cannabis moments of tomorrow.

“We believe the collab between RQS and Mascotte makes total sense. RQS has become a global icon in premium quality seeds,” says Karel van Wesemael, Marketing Manager at Mascotte. “They recognize the importance of high-quality papers and filters for the optimal consumer experience. At Mascotte, we are very proud RQS believes we are the best to provide this to their consumers. Quality meets quality.”