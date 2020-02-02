Industry Events
USA CBD Expo Promises Innovation & Education in Las Vegas
With more than 300 vendors and 500 brands, the USA CBD Expo on February 13-15 is an invaluable experience for anyone interested in the CBD industry.
Following last summer’s successful inaugural event, the USA CBD Expo is heading to Las Vegas.
The nation’s largest CBD and hemp trade show will take place over three days at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 13-15, providing invaluable experience for anyone affiliated with — or interested in — the CBD industry.
Sample the latest product developments and innovative new products including topicals, cosmetics, flowers, pet products and more from over 300 vendors and 500 brands.
The USA CBD Expo also provides opportunities to listen to over 50 CBD and hemp industry professionals through a number of educational seminars, keynote addresses and workshops. Coming from multiple facets of CBD and hemp industries like e-commerce, marketing and entrepreneurial spaces, these speakers will educate and enlighten attendees
Former NFL star Kyle Turley will discuss his experience with CBD and his hemp-derived supplement, Neuro XPF. Other speakers include Joy Beckerman from the Hemp Industries Association, Julian Garcia of the Cannabis Law Society, and Antonio Frazier, VP of Operations at CannaSafe.
Other highlights of note include a new beverage launch from social media playboy and businessman Dan Bilzerian’s Ignite CBD, plus the new collaboration between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from MTV’s Jersey Shore and Verge CBD, who will be promoting their CBD-infused tanning lotion.
Who Should Attend?
Over 14,000 attendees are expected to attend the event where exhibitors can take advantage of educational seminars and networking events with key players across all facets of the CBD industry.
If you’re already in the industry and you’re looking to discover new and exciting products at wholesale prices, you need an industry buyer ticket. Along with enabling you to secure great products at great prices, you can also utilize exclusive B2B focused seminars and panels.
Attending industry professionals can gain invaluable networking opportunities with fellow industry insiders and experts and enjoy dedicated B2B-only hours and seminars.
The event is also open to the canna-curious public during certain hours. Along with product samples and exclusive discounts, the general admission ticket also includes access to seminars and panels.
Interested in a change of career or climbing the ladder in the cannabis industry? There will be a career recruitment fair for two day at the USA CBD Expo, where attendees can discover their dream job and best career path.
The global CBD market size was valued at over USD 3 billion in 2018 and is predicted to touch USD 2207 billion by 2026. Make sure you’re at the epicenter and get your tickets to the USA CBD Expo today.
